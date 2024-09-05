« previous next »
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
Yesterday at 02:19:52 am
Mac scores for Argentina
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
Yesterday at 03:01:36 am
Mac off after 79 minutes
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
Yesterday at 07:08:44 am
Endo goal sub off 71
Jota sub on 88
Robbo full 90
Mac goal off 79 min
Bradley 90 min
Doak sub on 71 min
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
Yesterday at 07:45:41 am
BBC doesn't show an assist for Doak. ??
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
Yesterday at 07:53:16 am
He didn't get the assist, he passed the ball to the player who made the assist.
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
Yesterday at 07:54:40 am
Ok , thought he did , read it wrong , pass was to Ralston to assist
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
Yesterday at 05:08:58 pm
Have I missed seeing them, where are Wales fixtures?
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
Yesterday at 06:13:46 pm
france v italy for later: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFa2pMwp-as

(partly for myself so I can find the link)
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
Yesterday at 07:47:38 pm
France leading after 18 seconds. Hopefully they can now take Konate off :P
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
Yesterday at 07:48:59 pm
Konate, Quansah and Salah start, Morton on the bench.
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
Yesterday at 07:54:18 pm
Ha, fuckin ell, this has like been watching highlights so far!
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
Yesterday at 08:53:22 pm
👀
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
Yesterday at 10:39:16 pm
great win for italy against france
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
Yesterday at 11:43:18 pm
Calafiori injured. Shame.
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
Today at 07:02:38 am
Konate - France -  90 mins
Quansah, -90 mins
Tyler Morton - unused sub
Salah - Egypt - 90 mins no goals
Diaz 90 mins scored 82min 1-1
Alisson 90 mins  1/0 win
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
Today at 07:41:32 am
hopefully some of these get a rest in the next game
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
Today at 08:00:27 am
Argentina are top of their group by 4 points , they need to rest Mac seriously
