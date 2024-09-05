« previous next »
Author Topic: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP  (Read 307274 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,290
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2960 on: Today at 10:49:46 am »
Thanks for going to all that effort Barney. Shame you copied and pasted Semptember but the format still looks nice. :D

Lucky Jarrell, off to see the delights of Ballymena. Hope he remembers to pack his swimming shorts for a rainy day, can visit the leisure centre (slides open until 3.30).
Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,783
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2961 on: Today at 11:06:29 am »
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,657
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2962 on: Today at 11:06:44 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:05:58 am
Has Morton also withdrawn?  I thought it was only Harvey.

I thought he went out on loan.

Appears not  :D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,657
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2963 on: Today at 11:08:48 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:01:30 am
Not good enough, what about kick-off times? :P

Macca plays tonight at 1 am and you have him listed after Konate who plays tomorrow night. Amateur stuff. ;)

Knew someone would moan about that  :D

They're listed in the order they were named on the official site  ;)

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:49:46 am
Thanks for going to all that effort Barney. Shame you copied and pasted Semptember but the format still looks nice. :D

Lucky Jarrell, off to see the delights of Ballymena. Hope he remembers to pack his swimming shorts for a rainy day, can visit the leisure centre (slides open until 3.30).

Almost like I do this on purpose to get out of doing the work I'm paid for.

If Jarrell doesn't visit Fairhill Shopping Centre I'll be severely disappointed.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,031
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2964 on: Today at 11:21:23 am »
Cheers Barney :wave
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,290
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 11:27:22 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:08:48 am
Knew someone would moan about that  :D

They're listed in the order they were named on the official site  ;)

Almost like I do this on purpose to get out of doing the work I'm paid for.

If Jarrell doesn't visit Fairhill Shopping Centre I'll be severely disappointed.

Should get himself a nice apple pie from Camerons while hes there too.
Online teine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 11:29:00 am »

Quite a pre-match show here. Drone lights in the sky over Saitama making the shape of the World Cup trophy. Endo's about to lead Japan out against China.

This is the stadium where England began their 2002 World Cup campaign.
Online teine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 11:42:30 am »

 Whoops. Ten minute delay kicking off as the communication devices aren't working. VAR can't speak to the 4th official.

 Japanese sport is so star dominated. TV are highlighting Mitoma and Kubo as the 'names' -with Endo and Minamino a bit further down the pecking order.
Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,479
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2968 on: Today at 11:45:06 am »
Online teine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2969 on: Today at 11:48:16 am »

Pretty funny really. State of the art drone show followed by a 'ten pence in the meter' level cock-up.

Fantastic atmosphere with thousands of Chinese fans behind the goal at one end.
Online teine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2970 on: Today at 11:53:43 am »
Wow. Great Endo header puts Japan one up.
Online teine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2971 on: Today at 11:55:20 am »
Totally unmarked from a corner, great leap to nod it in.
Online teine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2972 on: Today at 12:00:24 pm »

That's the fourth goal he's scored for Japan and easily the most important.
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2973 on: Today at 12:17:04 pm »
the bbc site lists friendlies, this one is missing.
Online teine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2974 on: Today at 12:29:10 pm »

 Just on half time it's 2-0. Mitoma header just like Rush v Benfica 1984.
Online teine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2975 on: Today at 12:41:01 pm »

Just realised I've made two indirect Sven references in these Japan v China updates. You can probably spot them.
Online teine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2976 on: Today at 12:53:40 pm »

Minamino makes it three. No doubt there'll soon be a few subs - though Endo could do with the game time.
Online teine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2977 on: Today at 12:58:48 pm »

Two fantastic individual goals in five minutes from Minamino. This could be any score. Half an hour left.
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,290
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2978 on: Today at 01:04:34 pm »
How are China (and even more so, India) so bad at football.
Online Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,670
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2979 on: Today at 01:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 17, 2019, 07:52:41 pm
.....

brilliant details
.......

Thanks for such a detailed and easy-to-read summary mate.
Online teine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2980 on: Today at 01:10:38 pm »

Endo coming off with 20 to go. Still 4-0.
Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,783
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2981 on: Today at 01:16:26 pm »
Quote from: teine on Today at 01:10:38 pm
Endo coming off with 20 to go. Still 4-0.

At least hes got some game time in his legs.
Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2982 on: Today at 01:17:11 pm »
^ thanks all  for updates & Ballymena Leisure opportunities for the under 21s ;D
Online teine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #2983 on: Today at 01:21:23 pm »

Japan might have a tougher time on Tuesday - away to Bahrain, who've just won 1-0 away to Australia. Japan 5-0 up now. Only surprise is that centre forward Ueda hasn't scored. This fellow:



