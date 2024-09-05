« previous next »
International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP

Thanks for going to all that effort Barney. Shame you copied and pasted Semptember but the format still looks nice. :D

Lucky Jarrell, off to see the delights of Ballymena. Hope he remembers to pack his swimming shorts for a rainy day, can visit the leisure centre (slides open until 3.30).
I thought he went out on loan.

Appears not  :D
Knew someone would moan about that  :D

They're listed in the order they were named on the official site  ;)

Almost like I do this on purpose to get out of doing the work I'm paid for.

If Jarrell doesn't visit Fairhill Shopping Centre I'll be severely disappointed.
Cheers Barney :wave
Should get himself a nice apple pie from Camerons while hes there too.
Quite a pre-match show here. Drone lights in the sky over Saitama making the shape of the World Cup trophy. Endo's about to lead Japan out against China.

This is the stadium where England began their 2002 World Cup campaign.
 Whoops. Ten minute delay kicking off as the communication devices aren't working. VAR can't speak to the 4th official.

 Japanese sport is so star dominated. TV are highlighting Mitoma and Kubo as the 'names' -with Endo and Minamino a bit further down the pecking order.
Pretty funny really. State of the art drone show followed by a 'ten pence in the meter' level cock-up.

Fantastic atmosphere with thousands of Chinese fans behind the goal at one end.
