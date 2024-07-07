« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: International Watch  (Read 306398 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2920 on: July 7, 2024, 01:30:14 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  7, 2024, 01:28:34 am
Copa doesn't have extra time which is a blessing on player recovery.
and helps with viewer boredom as well. all of those games have been painful as hell to watch.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2921 on: July 7, 2024, 01:31:11 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on July  7, 2024, 04:28:55 am
Wouldn't it be nice of the 3rd placed teams from the Euros and the Copa play each other, and the same for the 4th placed ones? Let me ring FIFA, surely they haven't thought of that...
excellent idea.  they could play in, erm - oh I know!  Abu Dhabi!!
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2922 on: July 7, 2024, 01:31:29 pm »
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2923 on: July 7, 2024, 05:03:04 pm »
Virg, Cody, Trent, Joe, Nunez, Konate, Mac thats it right?
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,336
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2924 on: July 7, 2024, 05:10:06 pm »
Quote from: kavah on July  7, 2024, 05:03:04 pm
Virg, Cody, Trent, Joe, Nunez, Konate, Mac thats it right?

Ryan..even though Koeman has memory-holed him.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2925 on: July 7, 2024, 05:18:35 pm »
^ oh yea. Hopefully he gets some minutes
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,362
  • BoRac
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2926 on: July 7, 2024, 05:43:14 pm »
Quote from: kavah on July  7, 2024, 05:03:04 pm
Virg, Cody, Trent, Joe, Nunez, Konate, Mac thats it right?

And Diaz.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,362
  • BoRac
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2927 on: August 28, 2024, 03:42:04 pm »
Some good news, Nunez banned for 5 games for Uruguay. :)
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,649
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2928 on: August 28, 2024, 03:53:06 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on August 28, 2024, 03:42:04 pm
Some good news, Nunez banned for 5 games for Uruguay. :)

Just need the likes of Trent and Salah to kick off and get banned too now  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Risto

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2929 on: August 28, 2024, 11:00:46 pm »
Lewis Koumas and Owen Beck called up to the Welsh squad by Bellamy.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2930 on: August 30, 2024, 12:22:25 pm »
Quansah, Morton and Elliott in U21 squad for matches against Northern Ireland and Austria in September.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,360
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2931 on: September 2, 2024, 04:39:36 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on July  7, 2024, 05:43:14 pm
And Diaz.

Where/when are Diaz's games? Is it one of those where he will be late back on the Thursday night, might not start the Saturday?

Be a hairy watch this international break.

Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,031
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2932 on: September 2, 2024, 04:49:37 pm »
Quote from: kavah on July  7, 2024, 05:03:04 pm
Virg, Cody, Trent, Joe, Nunez, Konate, Mac thats it right?
Quote from: BoRed on July  7, 2024, 05:43:14 pm
And Diaz.
And Gravenberch.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2933 on: September 2, 2024, 05:28:40 pm »
hey Barney:  are you planning to post the games our lads will be involved in?

I've no idea who's playing who, or why, or where, or when.  :)

just curious - not bugging you mate.  :)

Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2934 on: September 2, 2024, 05:46:58 pm »
I've no idea who's been called up and who anyone's playing.

Are these all World Cup qualifiers now or a different comp?
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2935 on: September 2, 2024, 07:03:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September  2, 2024, 05:46:58 pm
I've no idea who's been called up and who anyone's playing.


Yeah, has someone done a list?
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2936 on: September 3, 2024, 03:38:08 am »
Quote from: reddebs on September  2, 2024, 05:46:58 pm
I've no idea who's been called up and who anyone's playing.

Are these all World Cup qualifiers now or a different comp?

The European teams are playing in the nations league (the new competition). South Americans World Cup and Mo in the AFCON (all have 2 games per month until December)
Logged

Offline jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 365
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2937 on: September 3, 2024, 07:25:19 am »
Off the top of my head:

Trent (v ROI, Finland)
Quansah, Morton, Elliott (under 21)
VVD, Gakpo, Gravenberch (v Bosnia, Germany)
Salah (v Cape Verde, Botswana)
Jota (v Croatia, Scotland)
Diaz (v Peru, Agentina)
McAllister (v Chile, Colombia)
Szoboslai (v Germany, Bosnia)
Endo (v China, Bahrain)
Konate (v Italy, Belgium)
Robertson (v Poland, Portugal)
Tsimikas (v Finland, ROI)
Bradley (v Luxembourg, Bulgaria)
Alisson (v Ecuador, Paraguay)
Kelleher (v England, Greece)

(Nunez suspended, Chiesa and Gomez not called up)

EDIT: added the matches they're involved in.
« Last Edit: September 3, 2024, 07:48:15 am by jlb »
Logged

Offline L.Suarez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
  • When there snow hope, support.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2938 on: September 3, 2024, 07:35:58 am »
What about Mo?
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,060
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2939 on: September 3, 2024, 07:41:45 am »
Slot gets two uninterrupted weeks to work with Nunez and Chiesa.
Logged

Offline jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 365
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2940 on: September 3, 2024, 07:45:23 am »
Quote from: L.Suarez on September  3, 2024, 07:35:58 am
What about Mo?

I added him.

Added the fixtures too.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,031
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2941 on: September 3, 2024, 07:59:39 am »
Technically speaking, Chiesa was asked to join the Italian squad and train with them, without - due to lack of fitness - playing, but refused as the club wants to work with him.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,137
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2942 on: September 3, 2024, 08:09:12 am »

Presumably City are pulling half their squad again. Last year they pulled Ederson and Ali got crocked.

With Walker out, Trent will get 180 mins but still get dropped in the finals.

Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2943 on: September 3, 2024, 08:12:48 am »
Nunez will start vs Forest and score
Logged

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,105
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2944 on: September 3, 2024, 10:55:26 am »
It is bloody useful to have a fit squad and what on paper ought to be an easier fixture after the break.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,752
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2945 on: September 3, 2024, 11:04:59 am »
Quansah, Elliott and Morton in the England under 21 squad. All of them turn 22 this season (Morton next month) and Elliott has played over 100 games for Liverpool's first team.

Why are they still playing youth football ffs? To be fair they could probably use the minutes at the moment but you know they'll call them up to the summer tournament next year so they don't get a summer break.
« Last Edit: September 3, 2024, 11:08:29 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,137
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2946 on: September 3, 2024, 10:35:26 pm »

And so it begins. High time we started doing the same.

Ill say it again but the penalty for withdrawing players is that they should be suspended for their clubs next game. Then lets see how many are actually injured.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cly308dd3zeo

Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2947 on: Yesterday at 05:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on September  3, 2024, 08:09:12 am
Presumably City are pulling half their squad again. Last year they pulled Ederson and Ali got crocked.

With Walker out, Trent will get 180 mins but still get dropped in the finals.

Trippier retired? ..

Watkins, Palmer, Foden, withdraw injured.. Maguire, Grealish called up
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2948 on: Yesterday at 08:43:23 pm »
Harvey has returned for further medical assessment according to England and :

"Alexis didn't train because he was overloaded, he was in pain. It always happens to us, they come out to do a part. We'll wait and see how he responds today. It doesn't change our way of playing much because we'll stay the same, but it's true that he gives us play, set pieces. The rest of the team is more or less decided." according to Scaloni.

Lovely. Hopefully Mac doesn't aggravate anything if he's made to play.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,516
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2949 on: Yesterday at 08:49:04 pm »
Elliot withdrawing due to a potential injury, hope Slot starts getting them to fuck of these pointless internationals.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,250
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2950 on: Yesterday at 09:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on September  3, 2024, 10:35:26 pm
And so it begins. High time we started doing the same.

Ill say it again but the penalty for withdrawing players is that they should be suspended for their clubs next game. Then lets see how many are actually injured.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cly308dd3zeo



It should be understood that the international break after a big tournament is a great time to actually give players a break and maybe experiment with some fringe players to see how they do.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,752
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2951 on: Yesterday at 09:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:49:04 pm
Elliot withdrawing due to a potential injury, hope Slot starts getting them to fuck of these pointless internationals.

Why the fuck is he still wasting his time playing youth football?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,137
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2952 on: Yesterday at 10:56:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:12:19 pm
Why the fuck is he still wasting his time playing youth football?

If he and Mac have got crocked then were f*cked. Lets hope its just minor and their international managers dont play them. In all honesty we should be demanding they come home. Foden is ill which means he might have a cold and hes resting for 2 weeks. The club needs to grow a pair.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2953 on: Today at 12:37:16 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:43:23 pm
Harvey

Alexis


Yikes, 2 down before a ball's been kicked. 6 internationals on the horizon, it's going to be brutal
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 