Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2920 on: July 7, 2024, 01:30:14 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  7, 2024, 01:28:34 am
Copa doesn't have extra time which is a blessing on player recovery.
and helps with viewer boredom as well. all of those games have been painful as hell to watch.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2921 on: July 7, 2024, 01:31:11 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on July  7, 2024, 04:28:55 am
Wouldn't it be nice of the 3rd placed teams from the Euros and the Copa play each other, and the same for the 4th placed ones? Let me ring FIFA, surely they haven't thought of that...
excellent idea.  they could play in, erm - oh I know!  Abu Dhabi!!
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2922 on: July 7, 2024, 01:31:29 pm »
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2923 on: July 7, 2024, 05:03:04 pm »
Virg, Cody, Trent, Joe, Nunez, Konate, Mac thats it right?
Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,333
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2924 on: July 7, 2024, 05:10:06 pm »
Quote from: kavah on July  7, 2024, 05:03:04 pm
Virg, Cody, Trent, Joe, Nunez, Konate, Mac thats it right?

Ryan..even though Koeman has memory-holed him.
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2925 on: July 7, 2024, 05:18:35 pm »
^ oh yea. Hopefully he gets some minutes
Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,362
  • BoRac
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2926 on: July 7, 2024, 05:43:14 pm »
Quote from: kavah on July  7, 2024, 05:03:04 pm
Virg, Cody, Trent, Joe, Nunez, Konate, Mac thats it right?

And Diaz.
Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,362
  • BoRac
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2927 on: August 28, 2024, 03:42:04 pm »
Some good news, Nunez banned for 5 games for Uruguay. :)
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,646
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2928 on: August 28, 2024, 03:53:06 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on August 28, 2024, 03:42:04 pm
Some good news, Nunez banned for 5 games for Uruguay. :)

Just need the likes of Trent and Salah to kick off and get banned too now  :D
Offline Risto

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2929 on: August 28, 2024, 11:00:46 pm »
Lewis Koumas and Owen Beck called up to the Welsh squad by Bellamy.
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2930 on: August 30, 2024, 12:22:25 pm »
Quansah, Morton and Elliott in U21 squad for matches against Northern Ireland and Austria in September.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,360
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2931 on: Yesterday at 04:39:36 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on July  7, 2024, 05:43:14 pm
And Diaz.

Where/when are Diaz's games? Is it one of those where he will be late back on the Thursday night, might not start the Saturday?

Be a hairy watch this international break.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,025
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2932 on: Yesterday at 04:49:37 pm »
Quote from: kavah on July  7, 2024, 05:03:04 pm
Virg, Cody, Trent, Joe, Nunez, Konate, Mac thats it right?
Quote from: BoRed on July  7, 2024, 05:43:14 pm
And Diaz.
And Gravenberch.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2933 on: Yesterday at 05:28:40 pm »
hey Barney:  are you planning to post the games our lads will be involved in?

I've no idea who's playing who, or why, or where, or when.  :)

just curious - not bugging you mate.  :)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2934 on: Yesterday at 05:46:58 pm »
I've no idea who's been called up and who anyone's playing.

Are these all World Cup qualifiers now or a different comp?
Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2935 on: Yesterday at 07:03:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:46:58 pm
I've no idea who's been called up and who anyone's playing.


Yeah, has someone done a list?
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2936 on: Today at 03:38:08 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:46:58 pm
I've no idea who's been called up and who anyone's playing.

Are these all World Cup qualifiers now or a different comp?

The European teams are playing in the nations league (the new competition). South Americans World Cup and Mo in the AFCON (all have 2 games per month until December)
Online jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 365
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2937 on: Today at 07:25:19 am »
Off the top of my head:

Trent (v ROI, Finland)
Quansah, Morton, Elliott (under 21)
VVD, Gakpo, Gravenberch (v Bosnia, Germany)
Salah (v Cape Verde, Botswana)
Jota (v Croatia, Scotland)
Diaz (v Peru, Agentina)
McAllister (v Chile, Colombia)
Szoboslai (v Germany, Bosnia)
Endo (v China, Bahrain)
Konate (v Italy, Belgium)
Robertson (v Poland, Portugal)
Tsimikas (v Finland, ROI)
Bradley (v Luxembourg, Bulgaria)
Alisson (v Ecuador, Paraguay)
Kelleher (v England, Greece)

(Nunez suspended, Chiesa and Gomez not called up)

EDIT: added the matches they're involved in.
Online L.Suarez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
  • When there snow hope, support.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2938 on: Today at 07:35:58 am »
What about Mo?
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,052
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2939 on: Today at 07:41:45 am »
Slot gets two uninterrupted weeks to work with Nunez and Chiesa.
Online jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 365
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2940 on: Today at 07:45:23 am »
Quote from: L.Suarez on Today at 07:35:58 am
What about Mo?

I added him.

Added the fixtures too.
