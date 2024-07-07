Off the top of my head:
Trent (v ROI, Finland)
Quansah, Morton, Elliott (under 21)
VVD, Gakpo, Gravenberch (v Bosnia, Germany)
Salah (v Cape Verde, Botswana)
Jota (v Croatia, Scotland)
Diaz (v Peru, Agentina)
McAllister (v Chile, Colombia)
Szoboslai (v Germany, Bosnia)
Endo (v China, Bahrain)
Konate (v Italy, Belgium)
Robertson (v Poland, Portugal)
Tsimikas (v Finland, ROI)
Bradley (v Luxembourg, Bulgaria)
Alisson (v Ecuador, Paraguay)
Kelleher (v England, Greece)
(Nunez suspended, Chiesa and Gomez not called up)
EDIT: added the matches they're involved in.