BarryCrocker

Re: International Watch
Reply #2920 on: Today at 01:28:34 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:32:45 pm
Thank god for that, unfortunately the Copa America still does.

Copa doesn't have extra time which is a blessing on player recovery.
farawayred

Re: International Watch
Reply #2921 on: Today at 04:28:55 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:28:34 am
Copa doesn't have extra time which is a blessing on player recovery.
Wouldn't it be nice of the 3rd placed teams from the Euros and the Copa play each other, and the same for the 4th placed ones? Let me ring FIFA, surely they haven't thought of that...
Re: International Watch
Reply #2922 on: Today at 04:44:37 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:28:55 am
Wouldn't it be nice of the 3rd placed teams from the Euros and the Copa play each other, and the same for the 4th placed ones? Let me ring FIFA, surely they haven't thought of that...

Play the game in KSA.  ::)
Re: International Watch
Reply #2923 on: Today at 04:46:44 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:44:37 am
Play the game in KSA.  ::)
The most suitable neutral venue, absolutely!
newterp

Re: International Watch
Reply #2924 on: Today at 12:46:19 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:46:44 am
The most suitable neutral venue, absolutely!

During the club season as well would be ideal.
SamLad

Re: International Watch
Reply #2925 on: Today at 01:30:14 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:28:34 am
Copa doesn't have extra time which is a blessing on player recovery.
and helps with viewer boredom as well. all of those games have been painful as hell to watch.
Offline SamLad

Re: International Watch
Reply #2926 on: Today at 01:31:11 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:28:55 am
Wouldn't it be nice of the 3rd placed teams from the Euros and the Copa play each other, and the same for the 4th placed ones? Let me ring FIFA, surely they haven't thought of that...
excellent idea.  they could play in, erm - oh I know!  Abu Dhabi!!
Offline SamLad

Re: International Watch
Reply #2927 on: Today at 01:31:29 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:44:37 am
Play the game in KSA.  ::)
damn you!  :)
kavah

Re: International Watch
Reply #2928 on: Today at 05:03:04 pm
Virg, Cody, Trent, Joe, Nunez, Konate, Mac thats it right?
The Final Third

Re: International Watch
Reply #2929 on: Today at 05:10:06 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 05:03:04 pm
Virg, Cody, Trent, Joe, Nunez, Konate, Mac thats it right?

Ryan..even though Koeman has memory-holed him.
