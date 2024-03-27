I can understand fringe players or youngsters like Bradley, Gomez, Konate getting minutes but having the like of van Dijk, Szoboszlai and Robertson out there slogging it out makes no sense whatsoever.



Not to you or me or any Liverpool fan. But I'm fairly sure if you asked any of them 3 players they'll insist on playing every minute they can for their country. We can't do much about that as a club. For me Van Dijk is the best defender in the world, Koeman may be a dickhead, but he knows if Van Dijk plays they are 10 times the side and the players playing alongside him are playing along side the best in the game.I hate internationals too, but you have to take the positives where you can. Apart from Robbos injury its been a decent break in terms of players form. Szobozali hasn't been brilliant lately due a lay off, couple of games and goals might benefit us now