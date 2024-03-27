« previous next »
International Watch

Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 11:32:40 am
Abu Dhabi players

Manuel Akanji - 90 minutes
Nathan Ake - 180 minutes
Ruben Dias - 90 minutes
Josko Gvardiol - 149 minutes
John Stones - 99 minutes
Kyle Walker - 19 minutes
Oscar Bobb - 135 mins
Phil Foden - 180 mins
Mateo Kovacic - 112 mins
Matheus Nunes - 61 mins
Rodri - 90 mins
Bernardo Silva - 90 mins
Julian Alvarez - 90 mins
Jeremy Doku - 135 mins
Erling Haaland - 135 mins

All 3 of their Portuguese players went home after the first game. Walker went off after 19 mins v Brazil but expected to be fit for the next league game.
Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 11:50:57 am

Quality work, Barney ;D


Mac Allister goal against Costa Rica on 56' - https://v.redd.it/dxc4qa6e1tqc1 & https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1772866081318658329
Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 11:55:47 am
Kiwor and Zinchenko both played a lot of minutes, are they their only real left back options?
Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 12:00:28 pm
Great stuff there cheers Barney. Interesting to see that.  Our lads played 1676 mins, Citys 1655 and Arsenals 1316


Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 12:01:52 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 27, 2024, 11:55:47 am
Kiwor and Zinchenko both played a lot of minutes, are they their only real left back options?

Unless you count Tierney. Never seems to get a game that lad but he played for Scotland last night
Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 12:07:37 pm
Quote from: slaphead on March 27, 2024, 10:03:21 am
He's the captain of his country and he tried to play on because he thought he could. Hardly makes him an idiot. Bit of respect for players and how they feel about their countries wouldn't go a miss mate no ?
Where's this notion that Arsenal had no players away come from ? They had Trossard, Rice, Saliba, Havertz, Jorhinho, Odegard, Kiwior, Tierney, Raya and Zinchenko away. And a couple of others. Hardly giving everyone the fortnight off
We have goal difference to catch up on too, Szobo, Bradley, Diaz, McAllister all scoring goals for their country won't do any harm.

I love the lad don't get me wrong but it's frustrating seeing City players going off for the slightest knock early in games (causing Gomez another 90 minutes in his legs who has to cover Robbo's injury now).

These friendlies were fucking pointless and he's trying to run off an injury.

Remember when the Nations League started and we were told it was to get rid of friendlies. Of course we get both.
Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 12:07:49 pm
Quote from: slaphead on March 27, 2024, 12:01:52 pm
Unless you count Tierney. Never seems to get a game that lad but he played for Scotland last night

Might be due to him playing for Sociedad on loan to be fair  :D
Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 12:08:23 pm
Quote from: slaphead on March 27, 2024, 12:01:52 pm
Unless you count Tierney. Never seems to get a game that lad but he played for Scotland last night

Forgot he existed to be honest! Didnt he go out on loan somewhere? They had him down as better than Robbo at one point.
Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 12:09:46 pm
Quote from: slaphead on March 27, 2024, 12:00:28 pm
Great stuff there cheers Barney. Interesting to see that.  Our lads played 1676 mins, Citys 1655 and Arsenals 1316

Most of Abu Dhabi's minutes came in the weekend games too. At least 4 of them didn't play in the midweek game, so a full week rest.
Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 12:15:30 pm
Added Koeman to my hit list if ever The Purge becomes a thing.
Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 12:32:09 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 27, 2024, 12:07:49 pm
Might be due to him playing for Sociedad on loan to be fair  :D

haha Jaysus. That would explain it alright
Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 01:22:12 pm
Love this by Steve Clarke about Robbo (no, I dont actually love this):

 He's got an injury. We'll assess and he will go back to his club. They'll assess him and and hopefully it's not not too long.

Well, thanks for that! Send him back to Liverpool, so they can get him fit again for you  ::) ::)
Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 01:30:01 pm
Really, just what is the point of international friendlies. All this talk of preparing a squad, I just don't buy it. I think Denmark proved something in 1992 when they were asked to drop their beach towels 10 days before the tournament and did so and won the competition.


There was more meaning in that Legends game at the weekend than the two England games. It's not like they have the squad that is going to Germany and play the team that likely to start. Boring, risky for those who pay the wages, useless and tedious to hear discussed afterwards.
Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 01:34:05 pm
I can understand fringe players or youngsters like Bradley, Gomez, Konate getting minutes but having the like of van Dijk, Szoboszlai and Robertson out there slogging it out makes no sense whatsoever.
Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 01:43:53 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 27, 2024, 01:34:05 pm
I can understand fringe players or youngsters like Bradley, Gomez, Konate getting minutes but having the like of van Dijk, Szoboszlai and Robertson out there slogging it out makes no sense whatsoever.

Think we need our players to be more pro active to play less , when its not a important game
Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 01:56:22 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 27, 2024, 01:34:05 pm
I can understand fringe players or youngsters like Bradley, Gomez, Konate getting minutes but having the like of van Dijk, Szoboszlai and Robertson out there slogging it out makes no sense whatsoever.

Not to you or me or any Liverpool fan. But I'm fairly sure if you asked any of them 3 players they'll insist on playing every minute they can for their country. We can't do much about that as a club. For me Van Dijk is the best defender in the world, Koeman may be a dickhead, but he knows if Van Dijk plays they are 10 times the side and the players playing alongside him are playing along side the best in the game.
I hate internationals too, but you have to take the positives where you can. Apart from Robbos injury its been a decent break in terms of players form. Szobozali hasn't been brilliant lately due a lay off, couple of games and goals might benefit us now
Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 01:56:27 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 27, 2024, 01:34:05 pm
I can understand fringe players or youngsters like Bradley, Gomez, Konate getting minutes but having the like of van Dijk, Szoboszlai and Robertson out there slogging it out makes no sense whatsoever.

Is Konate a youngster?  He doesnt look like one
Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 01:59:15 pm
Quote from: phil236849 on March 27, 2024, 01:56:27 pm
Is Konate a youngster?  He doesnt look like one

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 27, 2024, 01:34:05 pm
fringe players or youngsters
Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 02:12:02 pm
It is written in the Stars for Jesus to return for Arsenal on Sunday
Re: International Watch
March 27, 2024, 02:34:07 pm
Quote from: Irishred1 on March 27, 2024, 02:12:02 pm
It is written in the Stars for Jesus to return for Arsenal on Sunday
gonna happen for sure.

Trump just wrote a book about it.
Re: International Watch
March 29, 2024, 07:41:24 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 27, 2024, 01:34:05 pm
I can understand fringe players or youngsters like Bradley, Gomez, Konate getting minutes but having the like of van Dijk, Szoboszlai and Robertson out there slogging it out makes no sense whatsoever.
Dom and Robertson are the Captains for their countries. 180 minutes with friendlies doesnt make sense but like 120ish would.
Re: International Watch
March 29, 2024, 12:42:35 pm
Quote from: Fromola on March 26, 2024, 09:01:08 pm
Only one of them will actually be injured though. Every time a physio comes on with us you know it's an injury. Guardiola will have just told them to go off at the slightest thing.

Stones and Walker both out for Sunday  :wave
Re: International Watch
March 29, 2024, 05:26:46 pm
Quote from: The WASP on March 29, 2024, 12:42:35 pm
Stones and Walker both out for Sunday  :wave
believe it when I see it.
Re: International Watch
June 11, 2024, 04:36:04 pm
Still a few friendlies to play, but here are the players involved in the Euros and Copa America over the summer.

Diogo Jota - PORTUGAL

Czech Republic - June 18, 8pm
Turkey - June 22, 5pm
Georgia - June 26, 8pm

Andy Robertson - SCOTLAND

Germany  June 14 8pm
Switzerland  June 19 8pm
Hungary  June 23 8pm

Dominik Szoboszlai - HUNGARY

Switzerland  June 15 2pm
Germany  June 19 5pm
Scotland  June 23 8pm

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez - ENGLAND

Serbia  June 16 8pm
Denmark  June 20 5pm
Slovenia  June 25 8pm

Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch - HOLLAND

Poland  June 16, 2pm
France  June 21, 8pm
Austria  June 25, 5pm

Ibrahima Konate - FRANCE

Austria  June 17, 8pm
Netherlands  June 21, 8pm
Poland  June 25, 5pm

Vitezslav Jaros - CZECH REPUBLIC

Portugal  June 18, 8pm
Georgia  June 22, 2pm
Turkey  June 26, 8pm

Alexis Mac Aillister - ARGENTINA

Canada - June 21, 1am
Chile - June 26, 2am
Peru - June 30, 1am

Darwin Nunez - URUGUAY

Panama - June 24, 2am
Bolivia - June 28, 2am
USA - July 2, 2am

Alisson Becker - BRAZIL

Costa Rica - June 25, 2am
Paraguay - June 29, 2am
Colombia - July 3, 2am

Luis Diaz - COLOMBIA

Paraguay - June 24, 2am
Costa Rica - June 28, 11pm
Brazil - July 3, 2am
Re: International Watch
June 12, 2024, 10:05:42 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 11, 2024, 04:36:04 pm
Still a few friendlies to play, but here are the players involved in the Euros and Copa America over the summer.

You forgot Jota. ;)
Re: International Watch
June 12, 2024, 12:47:43 pm
Quote from: BoRed on June 12, 2024, 10:05:42 am
You forgot Jota. ;)

Fuck sake. How could I forget him when I was literally looking at bets involving him immediately before posting that  ;D
Re: International Watch
June 12, 2024, 03:58:18 pm
Nice one Barney
I'm hoping that Jota, Nunez, and Diaz bang a couple in. I hope Joe gets a chance for England, and Trent has a good tournament and all the others of course but those especially.

I'm also excited to see Luis Suarez for Uruguay - if he gets on the pitch  ;D
Re: International Watch
June 13, 2024, 12:36:59 am
Alisson's just let a soft one in, Brazil v US.

Free kick from Pulisic and he should have done a lot better. It wasn't over the wall, along the ground and he had time to see it. Not good.
Re: International Watch
June 13, 2024, 12:56:51 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on June 13, 2024, 12:36:59 am
Alisson's just let a soft one in, Brazil v US.

Free kick from Pulisic and he should have done a lot better. It wasn't over the wall, along the ground and he had time to see it. Not good.

Rather he does it for Brazil than when it matters!
Re: International Watch
June 13, 2024, 01:40:19 am
Well, Ali then redeems himself with a point blank save, reaching down to prevent Pulisic from scoring again, this time from a break. Really good save.
Re: International Watch
Today at 01:23:21 pm
Brazil vs Uruguay so either Alisson or Nunez will be out at next stage

Copa America quarter-final fixtures
Friday (02:00 BST): Argentina v Ecuador

Saturday (02:00): Venezuela v Canada

Saturday (23:00): Colombia v Panama

Sunday (02:00): Uruguay v Brazil
Re: International Watch
Today at 04:08:47 pm
Obviously love Alisson but will be rooting for Uruguay to go through and win the whole thing. Think it might do wonders for Darwin too.
Re: International Watch
Today at 07:40:20 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:08:47 pm
Obviously love Alisson but will be rooting for Uruguay to go through and win the whole thing. Think it might do wonders for Darwin too.

Yeah be best for us I reckon too and there is a very good chance of it happening as Brazil arent too hot these days.
