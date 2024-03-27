Still a few friendlies to play, but here are the players involved in the Euros and Copa America over the summer.
Diogo Jota - PORTUGAL
Czech Republic - June 18, 8pm
Turkey - June 22, 5pm
Georgia - June 26, 8pm
Andy Robertson - SCOTLAND
Germany June 14 8pm
Switzerland June 19 8pm
Hungary June 23 8pm
Dominik Szoboszlai - HUNGARY
Switzerland June 15 2pm
Germany June 19 5pm
Scotland June 23 8pm
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez - ENGLAND
Serbia June 16 8pm
Denmark June 20 5pm
Slovenia June 25 8pm
Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch - HOLLAND
Poland June 16, 2pm
France June 21, 8pm
Austria June 25, 5pm
Ibrahima Konate - FRANCE
Austria June 17, 8pm
Netherlands June 21, 8pm
Poland June 25, 5pm
Vitezslav Jaros - CZECH REPUBLIC
Portugal June 18, 8pm
Georgia June 22, 2pm
Turkey June 26, 8pm
Alexis Mac Aillister - ARGENTINA
Canada - June 21, 1am
Chile - June 26, 2am
Peru - June 30, 1am
Darwin Nunez - URUGUAY
Panama - June 24, 2am
Bolivia - June 28, 2am
USA - July 2, 2am
Alisson Becker - BRAZIL
Costa Rica - June 25, 2am
Paraguay - June 29, 2am
Colombia - July 3, 2am
Luis Diaz - COLOMBIA
Paraguay - June 24, 2am
Costa Rica - June 28, 11pm
Brazil - July 3, 2am