Stones and Walker don't go off if it's a Man City game, they'd have been warned any discomfort and go off and why not, it's a pointless friendly. We're far too soft and nice for anything like that. Robertson gets a knock and stays on and then he's off injured after making it worse. He shouldn't even be playing.



It's not as if we tell the lads to just play no matter what even if they feel something. We don't do that at club level, why would we at International level ?It depends on who the player is and the situation. Robertson is the Scotland captain and they're going through their worst run of form in years and getting booed. He's not going to want to come off. I havent seen the game but I was driving and on the radio it said it was a heavy challenge he tried to run off but couldn't. Fingers crossed it was just a knock and nothing too serious