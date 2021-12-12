« previous next »
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2720 on: Yesterday at 09:02:26 pm »
Szoboszlai goal for Hungary
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2721 on: Yesterday at 09:07:33 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:26:42 pm
It's going to be a race between Man City and Arsenal over which club can withdraw their players the fastest.  The last two international windows have been grade A piss-taking by Man City.

How many of their players are away on international duty then do we know?  Their message boards are bound to have their very own Barney who provides a useful list of who's in action
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2722 on: Yesterday at 09:14:14 pm »
This business of Arsenal pulled this player out or City pulled this one out. I don't really care to be honest. Klopp always said he won't stop players playing for their country, and if I was in their position nothing would stop me playing for my country.
A lot of the players we sign, not by accident, are decent people with a bit of passion and bit of fire in them so don't act surprised that they want to go and play international football. A lot of players City sign are not and we know what they are.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2723 on: Yesterday at 09:19:09 pm »
2nd Gakpo assist. Gini scores
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2724 on: Yesterday at 09:19:41 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:14:14 pm
This business of Arsenal pulled this player out or City pulled this one out. I don't really care to be honest. Klopp always said he won't stop players playing for their country, and if I was in their position nothing would stop me playing for my country.
A lot of the players we sign, not by accident, are decent people with a bit of passion and bit of fire in them so don't act surprised that they want to go and play international football. A lot of players City sign are not and we know what they are.

c*nts?
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2725 on: Yesterday at 09:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:19:41 pm
c*nts?

Exactly  :)
Asking Bernardo Silva to miss an international match for a few quid and asking Luiz Diaz the same thing would be met with 2 very different responses I would imagine
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2726 on: Yesterday at 09:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:36:25 pm
Think I bought a house through them once.
:lmao
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2727 on: Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm »
Koumas bagged the winner for Wales U21s
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2728 on: Yesterday at 09:45:10 pm »
Sounds as though Bradley had another fine night.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2729 on: Yesterday at 09:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
Koumas bagged the winner for Wales U21s
Cracking finish, that.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2730 on: Yesterday at 10:22:42 pm »
good penalty by sobo

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2731 on: Yesterday at 10:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 04:18:24 pm
Heywood-Bellis & Wood

No, me neither

It really is crazy some of the decisions they make.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2732 on: Yesterday at 10:30:55 pm »
diaz with an assist for columbia
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2733 on: Yesterday at 10:38:57 pm »
Virg and Robbo did 90 mins
Cody 82

dunno about Lucho, Dom and Conor ..... ?

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2734 on: Yesterday at 10:46:43 pm »
All 3 did 90 mins
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2735 on: Yesterday at 10:47:20 pm »
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2736 on: Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:14:14 pm
This business of Arsenal pulled this player out or City pulled this one out. I don't really care to be honest. Klopp always said he won't stop players playing for their country, and if I was in their position nothing would stop me playing for my country.
A lot of the players we sign, not by accident, are decent people with a bit of passion and bit of fire in them so don't act surprised that they want to go and play international football. A lot of players City sign are not and we know what they are.

Thanks Slaphead. The whole Why dont we cheat and lie like the cheating liars thing misses the point of who we are.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2737 on: Yesterday at 11:31:03 pm »

Luis Diaz with an assist for a quality goal for the Colombian national team vs Spain:-

https://v.redd.it/7ar5vx0nkypc1 & https://twitter.com/tekkersfoot/status/1771294657403585013
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2738 on: Today at 03:04:47 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:38:57 pm
Virg and Robbo did 90 mins
Cody 82

dunno about Lucho, Dom and Conor ..... ?

All played a lot - Mac Allister thankfully only got 20 or so

Hopefully the rest get rested for the 2nd game since they are meaningless but doubt it

Positives are we have no one playing on the Wednesday and we play Sunday. Plus most of the games were in Europe, Colombia playing in England and Spain.  Endo didnt end up having to go for the 2nd game vs North Korea as it was postponed. And hopefully Mac Allister doesnt get many minutes but hes not in south america, both the games in the US.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2739 on: Today at 07:13:23 am »
I do think the players also have a role to play..

our bunch are too nice and honoured to play Int footie.

but time to for them to say to their coaches . o (Inclu LFC staff) that they felt something in a sprint or tumble and think it a better idea to sit out 2nd match just in case... even better get sent back to LFC to check it out.

We need a course in Fergie/JoseM/Pep/Arteta fake injury   ....
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2740 on: Today at 07:36:39 am »
we do have players off at least from the break.
Gravenberch,Nunez,Salah,Trent,Jones,Jota all off with injury & rest.
Quansah on the bench too.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2741 on: Today at 07:52:31 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:31:03 pm
Luis Diaz with an assist for a quality goal for the Colombian national team vs Spain:-

https://v.redd.it/7ar5vx0nkypc1 & https://twitter.com/tekkersfoot/status/1771294657403585013

Luis is in great form, great assist, and a lovely finish too
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2742 on: Today at 09:30:46 am »
Good to get some minutes in VVDs legs  ::)
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2743 on: Today at 09:55:37 am »
North Korea not offering a rearranged or neutral-venue fixture is very good for us, Endo is back in Liverpool already.

Im so glad, that Kim Jong is a red

Mac only playing 20 from the bench is great, Im hopeful that our players wont be stretched too much in the coming games.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2744 on: Today at 11:06:11 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm
Thanks Slaphead. The whole Why dont we cheat and lie like the cheating liars thing misses the point of who we are.

I just dont see how its cheating in any way. If it was a tournament like the AFCON in the middle of the season there's not much you can do but most of these are pointless friendlies. The thing is, if we actually did pull players out I've a feeling most would be calling it shrewd, but somebody else does it and its cheating. Bizarre, borders on Evertonian levels of delusion and bitterness.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2745 on: Today at 11:17:03 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:06:11 am
I just dont see how its cheating in any way. If it was a tournament like the AFCON in the middle of the season there's not much you can do but most of these are pointless friendlies. The thing is, if we actually did pull players out I've a feeling most would be calling it shrewd, but somebody else does it and its cheating. Bizarre, borders on Evertonian levels of delusion and bitterness.

Does anyone actually call it cheating?
I think it's a piss take, but it isn't cheating. It would probably be referred to as such and more of a big deal if we were to do it more.

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2746 on: Today at 11:22:31 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:55:37 am
...Endo is back in Liverpool already.


Great stuff
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2747 on: Today at 11:36:39 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:17:03 am
Does anyone actually call it cheating?
I think it's a piss take, but it isn't cheating. It would probably be referred to as such and more of a big deal if we were to do it more.
yes, including about six or seven posts up. bizarre take indeed. all i can say is that i wish more of our players were doing what darwin and mo are doing right now.

the only thing i find a pisstake is the structure that makes this all necessary. international players should have so much power if they properly collectivised, yet they are so disorganised they have so little.

we've seen it ourselves that the current structure discourages and actively fucks over the honest. whether its by PR assertions of dishonesty (see Gerrard and Sturridge) or nationalistic slurs and other shit slung (see Carragher and Ben White), or by threat of consequences for not playing that lead to health problems (see Naby Keita) or whether it's by following through on threats of action against players (see Matip).

how can it be that Matip being honest and up front by saying 'i want to retire from international football' could be maliciously used against him and his employer by some corrupt dickheads in another continent?!

the whole system is backwards. clubs should have more power than international FAs (all are filled with dodgy sorts wanting to profit from footballers labour, but at least clubs are proper businesses whereas national FAs are almost unanimously corrupt cartels). players should rightly have more say than either club or country on decisions to partake in international football too.

thats without even thinking about 'fans' too, particularly the kunckle draggers that international football attracts (see Salah). it's why everything has to be so carefully managed as PR (see the groundwork laid about Salah's upcoming rest, and the amusingly phrased excuse used to stop Nunez playing a spanish region in a friendly - apparently hamstrings have thoughts and feelings now!)

if players have to lie and make stuff up to look out for theirs and their employers interests, that is a pisstake. but its a pisstake they are the ones on the the receivng end suffering it. the system by design punishes honesty
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2748 on: Today at 12:20:03 pm »
the sight of Ben White makes me want to puke, but at least he's being up front about the national team.  I wonder if other players will start doing the same?
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2749 on: Today at 12:43:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:20:03 pm
the sight of Ben White makes me want to puke

Seeing a footballer with a tan makes you physically sick?
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2750 on: Today at 12:48:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:20:03 pm
the sight of Ben White makes me want to puke, but at least he's being up front about the national team.  I wonder if other players will start doing the same?

Hes thrown a hissy fit, thats why hes not there. Not some altruistic I want to prioritise my club reason.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2751 on: Today at 12:49:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:43:28 pm
Seeing a footballer with a tan makes you physically sick?
not just the tan, he's a gobshite of a player.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2752 on: Today at 12:50:36 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:48:30 pm
Hes thrown a hissy fit, thats why hes not there. Not some altruistic I want to prioritise my club reason.
I thought he'd basically said he's not interested in being called up?
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2753 on: Today at 12:51:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:50:36 pm
I thought he'd basically said he's not interested in being called up?

Well yeah exactly, because hes thrown a hissy fit

Dont get me wrong, Id love our players to do the same
