Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
It's going to be a race between Man City and Arsenal over which club can withdraw their players the fastest. The last two international windows have been grade A piss-taking by Man City.
This business of Arsenal pulled this player out or City pulled this one out. I don't really care to be honest. Klopp always said he won't stop players playing for their country, and if I was in their position nothing would stop me playing for my country. A lot of the players we sign, not by accident, are decent people with a bit of passion and bit of fire in them so don't act surprised that they want to go and play international football. A lot of players City sign are not and we know what they are.
c*nts?
Think I bought a house through them once.
Koumas bagged the winner for Wales U21s
Heywood-Bellis & WoodNo, me neither
All 3 did 90 mins
Virg and Robbo did 90 minsCody 82dunno about Lucho, Dom and Conor ..... ?
Luis Diaz with an assist for a quality goal for the Colombian national team vs Spain:-https://v.redd.it/7ar5vx0nkypc1 & https://twitter.com/tekkersfoot/status/1771294657403585013
Thanks Slaphead. The whole Why dont we cheat and lie like the cheating liars thing misses the point of who we are.
I just dont see how its cheating in any way. If it was a tournament like the AFCON in the middle of the season there's not much you can do but most of these are pointless friendlies. The thing is, if we actually did pull players out I've a feeling most would be calling it shrewd, but somebody else does it and its cheating. Bizarre, borders on Evertonian levels of delusion and bitterness.
...Endo is back in Liverpool already.
