We should be pulling players out of the national teams left and right, we always have to be so reasonable and nice though. They're friendlies. If Diaz is injured he shouldn't be anywhere near the Colombia training camp. Konate shouldn't be near the France squad (we shouldn't have said he was nearly fit for United, we've got to box smarter than that).



As for Quansah and Elliott. They're playing every week for our first team. What is the fucking point of them playing youth football when they could do with a break?