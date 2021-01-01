« previous next »
International Watch

Online Kop Kings

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 09:26:48 pm »
Looks like a full 90 for Trent, Southgate is such a bell
Online kavah

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 09:30:26 pm »
Trent off at last. Hard shift
Online Mister Flip Flop

« Reply #2522 on: Today at 09:34:02 pm »
Southgate is such a cnut.  :wanker
Online tubby

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 09:37:18 pm »
He's played 4 City players for as long as Trent in this match and 3 of them are doing the full 90.
