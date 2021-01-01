Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
International Watch
Author
Topic: International Watch (Read 248465 times)
Kopite
Re: International Watch
«
Reply #2520 on:
Today
at 09:26:48 pm
Looks like a full 90 for Trent, Southgate is such a bell
Re: International Watch
«
Reply #2521 on:
Today
at 09:30:26 pm
Trent off at last. Hard shift
Re: International Watch
«
Reply #2522 on:
Today
at 09:34:02 pm
Southgate is such a cnut.
Re: International Watch
«
Reply #2523 on:
Today
at 09:37:18 pm
He's played 4 City players for as long as Trent in this match and 3 of them are doing the full 90.
