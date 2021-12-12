« previous next »
problem is that the NT managers put players on the spot by picking them for meaningless games. we've seen with Ryan how not complying can harm their ongoing career opportunities.

the only thing that could stop it is if the NT's were forced to pay clubs 2x the player's salary if they get injured in a meaningless game.
Quote from: SamLad
problem is that the NT managers put players on the spot by picking them for meaningless games. we've seen with Ryan how not complying can harm their ongoing career opportunities.

the only thing that could stop it is if the NT's were forced to pay clubs 2x the player's salary if they get injured in a meaningless game.

another thing that would help is if they sorted out the sodding qualifying system.

There are still 5 teams in these groups, with nations like Georgia, Malta, Gibraltar, Faroe, San Marino, Liechtenstein all involed, all with the grand total of 0 wins, 0 draws, 10 goals for and about a 150 goals against between them. 

The groups should be 4 teams, so already you can scrap one international break.  Its farcical when you see games like that France one yesterday, that UEFA are putting these on as competitive fixtures.
Great goal from Dom.
whew.....that was nice indeed by Szob
And another!
wowowow!
Salah starts for Egypt
Quote from: Barneylfc∗
Salah starts for Egypt
quelle surprise  >:(
Salah starts for Egypt
quelle surprise  >:(
the Hungary keeper in the last 10 mins!! clinic!
Are there midweek games as well?
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:21:06 pm
another thing that would help is if they sorted out the sodding qualifying system.

There are still 5 teams in these groups, with nations like Georgia, Malta, Gibraltar, Faroe, San Marino, Liechtenstein all involed, all with the grand total of 0 wins, 0 draws, 10 goals for and about a 150 goals against between them. 

The groups should be 4 teams, so already you can scrap one international break.  Its farcical when you see games like that France one yesterday, that UEFA are putting these on as competitive fixtures.

This. I thought that the Nations League was supposed to be a tournament to help the lower placed nations improve. It's just turned into another money spinner for FIFA etc, whilst today there isn't a single bit of value / peril attached to any of the games being played.  Thankfully it looks like Dom will come through unscathed. More risky dead-rubbers to K.O in an hour.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:53:00 pm
Are there midweek games as well?

Yeah, tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday.
THURSDAY 16TH
Endo - Japan - Myanmar H 10:02 0 mins
Salah - Egypt - Djibouti H 16:00 90 mins
Szoboszlai - Hungary - Bulgaria A 17:00 90 mins
Jota - Portugal - Liechtenstein A 19:45 90 mins

FRIDAY 17th
Alisson - Brazil - Colombia A 00:00 90 mins
Diaz - Colombia - Brazil H 00:00 90 mins
Mac Allister - Argentina - Uruguay H 00:00 45 mins
Nunez - Uruguay - Argentina A 00:00 90 mins
Tsmikas - Greece - New Zealand H 17:00 90 mins
Doak - Scotland U21 - Belgium U21 A 19:00 58 mins
Alexander-Arnold - England - Malta H 19:45 90 mins

SATURDAY 18TH
Quansah, Elliott - England U21 - Serbia U21 A 16:00 8, 90 mins
Kelleher - Ireland - Holland A 19:45 0 mins
van Dijk, Gakpo - Holland - Ireland H 19:45 90, 69 mins

SUNDAY 19TH
Szoboszlai - Hungary - Montenegro H 14:00 90 mins
Salah - Egypt - Sierra Leone A 16:00 90 mins
Jota - Portugal - Iceland H 19:45

MONDAY 20TH
Alexander-Arnold - England - North Macedonia A 19:45

TUESDAY 21ST
Endo - Japan - Syria A 14:45
Doak - Scotland U21 - Hungary U21 A 19:00
Kelleher - Ireland - New Zealand H 19:45
van Dijk, Gakpo - Holland - Gibraltar A 19:45
Quansah, Elliott - England U21 - Northern Ireland U21 H 19:45
Tsmikas - Greece - France H 19:45
Diaz - Colombia - Paraguay A 23:00
Nunez - Uruguay - Bolivia H 23:00

WEDNESDAY 22ND
Alisson - Brazil - Argentina H 00:30
Mac Allister - Argentina - Brazil A 00:30
oh fuck's sake
Great goals from Dom. And he picked up a yellow so misses their next match, whenever that is.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:07:56 pm
Great goals from Dom. And he picked up a yellow so misses their next march, whenever that is.

Today was their last group match, so he'll probably miss a friendly in March or something.
Sorry if mentioned already, but Deschamps reporting Konate out with a hammy.
Did Konate even join up with the France squad, as this quote from an article posted in the pre game thread for City suggests not:

Quote
Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate were surprise absentees from the squad to face Brentford, with the former also being forced to drop out of international duty with France.

But This Is Anfield understands both men were sidelined only by minor issues that it is expected will have cleared for the visit to the Etihad Stadium.
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:21:56 pm
Sorry if mentioned already, but Deschamps reporting Konate out with a hammy.

That's probably about a week old news - I believe.
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:21:56 pm
Sorry if mentioned already, but Deschamps reporting Konate out with a hammy.

Yeah 1 week old news, some French journo reported quoting 2 weeks out around the same. DMlynch reported he should be back for City.
Hope Dom doesn't carry his hangover into the City game ;D
Jota not starting for Portugal
What was going on in the Egypt game, fans running on the pitch and trying to surround Salah?
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 05:11:34 pm
Hope Dom doesn't carry his hangover into the City game ;D
Id rather he had palinka after the City game too. ;D
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:54:10 pm
What was going on in the Egypt game, fans running on the pitch and trying to surround Salah?

Yeah I think it was some Sierra Leone fans, they've been going mental for him since the Egypt squad arrived there the other day. He had to have several soldiers protecting him as he walked off it looked like!
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 06:47:32 pm
Jota not starting for Portugal

It's absolutely insane how they don't use him enough. Great for us but clearly Cristiano doesn't like competition  ;D
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 07:57:20 pm
Superstar  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Wonderful first touch on his weaker foot for the second. Classy.
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:30:04 pm
Id rather he had palinka after the City game too. ;D
City will haver to take a painkila after he's dinished with them
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 06:47:32 pm
Jota not starting for Portugal

Didn't play a minute! Woohooo.
Thats class by Sbozo.

Edit: He takes 6 touches and takes out 6 players and the goalie. 3 of them on one meg and one of them twice. 

pretty cool.
I know this is a long shot, and I admit I'm a lazy bastard but is there a place with all of our boys' international goals/highlights in one place somewhere?

Seems like with Diaz, Nunez, Salah and the Dom monster (I can feel you cringe - good) there's been some stuff worth putting in one place.

I saw Robbo on the bench tonight, so far that's all I've got.
