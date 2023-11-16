« previous next »
International Watch

Re: International Watch
November 16, 2023, 09:01:31 pm
Hungary's #9!!!

That boy looks like an NFL Offensive lineman :lmao
Re: International Watch
November 16, 2023, 09:17:23 pm
I love Diogo.  One of my favorite players for us.

But that Portugal side is full of absolute c*nts.

Bernando Silva and Bruno Fernandes and don't forget he who fannies about and dives around.   So easy to root against....
Re: International Watch
November 16, 2023, 11:30:19 pm
It's good having loads of lads who are captains for their country but it does mean they often get slogged to death in every international game unfortunately.
Re: International Watch
November 16, 2023, 11:35:45 pm
All 4 of our lads start tonight's WC Qual games.
Re: International Watch
November 17, 2023, 01:47:33 am
2 for Diaz against Brazil just now. They were getting beat 0-1.

His family are all there including his dad who nearly passed out with excitement by the looks of it  ;D Special moment.
Re: International Watch
November 17, 2023, 01:56:56 am
.
Colombia 0 - [1] Brazil; Gabriel Martinelli goal on 4' - https://streamin.one/v/3fa6629e & https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1725304470903369787

Colombia [1] - 1 Brazil; Luis Diaz goal on 76' - https://dubz.co/v/8jb10h & https://twitter.com/LFC_Lucas_/status/1725328740513636442

'Luis Diaz dedicates his goal to his emotional father in the stands at Colombia-Brazil' - https://dubz.co/v/fa60n0 & https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1725330479673414134

'Colombia [1] - 1 Brazil - Luis Diaz 76' + Diaz Family Celebrating First Goal + Colombia [2] - 1 Brazil - Luis Diaz 80'' - https://v.redd.it/e8k10tbagt0c1

Colombia [2] - 1 Brazil; Luis Diaz goal on 80' - https://dubz.co/v/rn8936 & https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1725329273076973603





Alisson and Luis Diaz embrace at the end of the game: https://v.redd.it/oz9378t6ht0c1 & https://v.redd.it/jnfe31j6st0c1


Colombia won 2-1; and Luis Diaz played all 90 minutes. Alisson was in goal for Brazil; according to those who saw the match he was Brazil's best player. Played all 90 mins too.

4 minute highlights video of 'Luis Diaz vs Brazil' (by the superb 1947 Productions) - https://twitter.com/1947production/status/1725349313734139973


8 minute match highlights: https://ourmatch.me/17-11-2023-colombia-vs-brazil

15 minute match highlights: https://filelions.site/f/1zjimudwi62z

Re: International Watch
November 17, 2023, 02:03:36 am
Argentina 0 - [2] Uruguay; Darwin Nunez goal on 85' - https://dubz.co/v/2d43hy & https://twitter.com/oltsport_/status/1725331460377264177

& https://twitter.com/Soohaaiil/status/1725331658080223682 & https://twitter.com/LFCSimon_/status/1725331617168642255


Uruguay won 2-0. Nunez played all 90 minutes and was quality all night (as was much of the Uruguay team) - despite some elite-level shithousing from Argentina's players.

Mac Allister also played all 90 minutes played the 1st half - a tactical substitution that actually made matters worse for Argentina in the 2nd half.

^ (Andy82lfc & duvva below are spot on - Mac only played the first 45 minutes - and I actually watched this match! ;D)


10 minute official match highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wYdAs5yhmhk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wYdAs5yhmhk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/wYdAs5yhmhk

Re: International Watch
November 17, 2023, 02:18:24 am
Thanks for the links Jason.  :D

Think I saw Mac Allister get subbed at half time when I flicked over streams to check scores? Could be wrong.

Yeah Allison was one of the better players, could do nothing about two great headers from Diaz. Brazil looked like they would score a shit load at first, battered them in the first 5 mins then didnt do much after the goal and then fell apart.
Re: International Watch
November 17, 2023, 02:22:27 am
Looks like all our strikers are getting their eye in. Just gotta hope they return in good shape to carry on next Saturday morning.

On another note thats so heartwarming for Diaz and family given what theyve been through

Also shows Mac Allister as being subbed at HT for Lautaro Martinez where Ive checked the score
Re: International Watch
November 17, 2023, 02:23:52 am
Havent seen the game, but from the streams, where was the Brazil defense? Hey just sat and looked at the runners, no one picked them. Ali had no chance for the second, the first I cant judge from the links. But my god, that defense was pub level.
Re: International Watch
November 17, 2023, 02:26:02 am
Chaotic night of football with Diaz scoring 2 and his dad in the stadium. Looked like his Dad had to be helped up to his feet after the second goal went in.

Then Darwin scoring late on.
Re: International Watch
Good for Macca, 45 min only, great for Lucho - two goals to win the game, sad for Ali, and kinda mixed feelings about Darwin - glad he scored, but wish he played less minutes.
« Reply #2452 on: November 17, 2023, 02:32:19 am »
Quote from: farawayred on November 17, 2023, 02:23:52 am
Havent seen the game, but from the streams, where was the Brazil defense? Hey just sat and looked at the runners, no one picked them. Ali had no chance for the second, the first I cant judge from the links. But my god, that defense was pub level.

It was pub level, half just looked not arsed but its a similar story sometimes with Brazil in qualifications.

Easy to make the excuse and put it on the manager but Diniz looks all over the place too, they know hes on the way out next summer also when Ancelotti arrives, if he lasts that long!
Re: International Watch
November 17, 2023, 08:37:22 am
No injuries that's the main thing, good to see our players on the scoresheet, but yes, wish they would be playing fewer minutes.
Re: International Watch
November 17, 2023, 02:09:38 pm
Quote from: farawayred on November 17, 2023, 02:29:57 am
Good for Macca, 45 min only
any news on why he was taken off, though?
Re: International Watch
November 17, 2023, 02:19:47 pm
Quote from: SamLad on November 17, 2023, 02:09:38 pm
any news on why he was taken off, though?

I'll quote my post from his thread.

He was a little bit off last night to be honest.  Apart from Messi and maybe De Paul, Argentinians were overally poor. I think he could have stayed but he received unnecessary yellow card after pretty amateurish first touch. Since then it was a little bit risky to let him stay on, especially with how agressive Uruguayans were playing.

He had some difficulties with getting involved in that match. Wouldn't say it's all his fault, as I believe their midfield become worse with him moving deeper and Enzo pushing more forward. Still misplaced few passes in a manner we have already seen. On the other hand, he was amongst very few ARG players trying to link up play. After he went off, they had even more problems with that. Could be impactful, just not as midfield's deepest player.
Re: International Watch
November 17, 2023, 02:23:10 pm
Quote from: crewlove on November 17, 2023, 02:19:47 pm
I'll quote my post from his thread.

He was a little bit off last night to be honest.  Apart from Messi and maybe De Paul, Argentinians were overally poor. I think he could have stayed but he received unnecessary yellow card after pretty amateurish first touch. Since then it was a little bit risky to let him stay on, especially with how agressive Uruguayans were playing.

He had some difficulties with getting involved in that match. Wouldn't say it's all his fault, as I believe their midfield become worse with him moving deeper and Enzo pushing more forward. Still misplaced few passes in a manner we have already seen. On the other hand, he was amongst very few ARG players trying to link up play. After he went off, they had even more problems with that. Could be impactful, just not as midfield's deepest player.
phew.  thanks!
Re: International Watch
November 17, 2023, 09:04:24 pm
Jeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeez - Rashford almost injures Trent
Re: International Watch
November 17, 2023, 09:09:54 pm
Quote from: newterp on November 17, 2023, 09:04:24 pm
Jeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeez - Rashford almost injures Trent

And the f'ing commentators are worried only about Rashford.  Good god... TAA is about to blast a shot from the edge of the box until he's taken out by Rashford. 

Not to mention, TAA just threaded a perfect ball through to Saka who promptly takes a bad first touch and misses the opportunity and then Trent follows with a beautiful lofted pass right onto Rashford's foot in the box that he promptly botches. 

And, no mention of the passes, only the amazing movement of Saka and Rashford to get into space.   :o
Re: International Watch
November 17, 2023, 09:10:44 pm
Trent, along with the rest of them, has been crap.
Re: International Watch
November 17, 2023, 09:11:55 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on November 17, 2023, 09:10:44 pm
Trent, along with the rest of them, has been crap.

I've only seen about 10 minutes and TAA was sublime.  But the fact it's still only 1-0 indicates you're probably spot on. 
Re: International Watch
November 17, 2023, 09:35:33 pm
Quote from: oojason on November 16, 2023, 05:32:16 pm
.

Bulgaria 0 - 1 Hungary; Adam goal on 10' (Szoboszlai assist) - https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1725200710688465334

^ currently 1-1. Bulgaria down to 10 men on 37'. Hungary down to 10 men too on 57'. Bulgaria take the lead on 78'

Bulgaria 2 - [2] Hungary; Alex Petkov OG 90'+7' (Szoboszlai freekick) - https://streamin.one/v/cdb1f167 : Hungary qualify for the Euro 2024 Finals.

Edit: [Metodi Shumanov] 'Mad scenes in Sofia outside the National Stadium where Bulgaria plays Hungary behind closed doors: clashes between fans and police forces, water bombs and cars set on fire The planned protest against the Bulgarian FA turns into a riot.' - https://twitter.com/shumanskoo/status/1725203433714557055

It's actually good to know we're not the only thugish country when it comes to international footy fans.
Absolute madness that.
Re: International Watch
November 17, 2023, 10:47:44 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 14, 2023, 09:20:38 am
THURSDAY 16TH
Endo - Japan - Myanmar H 10:02 0 mins
Salah - Egypt - Djibouti H 16:00 90 mins
Szoboszlai - Hungary - Bulgaria A 17:00 90 mins
Jota - Portugal - Liechtenstein A 19:45 90 mins

FRIDAY 17th
Alisson - Brazil - Colombia A 00:00 90 mins
Diaz - Colombia - Brazil H 00:00 90 mins
Mac Allister - Argentina - Uruguay H 00:00 45 mins
Nunez - Uruguay - Argentina A 00:00 90 mins
Tsmikas - Greece - New Zealand H 17:00 90 mins
Doak - Scotland U21 - Belgium U21 A 19:00 58 mins
Alexander-Arnold - England - Malta H 19:45 90 mins

SATURDAY 18TH
Quansah, Elliott - England U21 - Serbia U21 A 16:00 8, 90 mins
Kelleher - Ireland - Holland A 19:45 0 mins
van Dijk, Gakpo - Holland - Ireland H 19:45 90, 69 mins

SUNDAY 19TH
Szoboszlai - Hungary - Montenegro H 14:00
Salah - Egypt - Sierra Leone A 16:00
Jota - Portugal - Iceland H 19:45

MONDAY 20TH
Alexander-Arnold - England - North Macedonia A 19:45

TUESDAY 21ST
Endo - Japan - Syria A 14:45
Doak - Scotland U21 - Hungary U21 A 19:00
Kelleher - Ireland - New Zealand H 19:45
van Dijk, Gakpo - Holland - Gibraltar A 19:45
Quansah, Elliott - England U21 - Northern Ireland U21 H 19:45
Tsmikas - Greece - France H 19:45
Diaz - Colombia - Paraguay A 23:00
Nunez - Uruguay - Bolivia H 23:00

WEDNESDAY 22ND
Alisson - Brazil - Argentina H 00:30
Mac Allister - Argentina - Brazil A 00:30

Pretty much every player going to play 180 minutes before Abu Dhabi next weekend  :butt
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 12:22:35 am
Quote from: StL-Dono on November 17, 2023, 09:09:54 pm
And the f'ing commentators are worried only about Rashford.  Good god... TAA is about to blast a shot from the edge of the box until he's taken out by Rashford. 

Not to mention, TAA just threaded a perfect ball through to Saka who promptly takes a bad first touch and misses the opportunity and then Trent follows with a beautiful lofted pass right onto Rashford's foot in the box that he promptly botches. 

And, no mention of the passes, only the amazing movement of Saka and Rashford to get into space.   :o
That's why England rarely produces fantastic technicians.
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 06:37:43 pm
Harvey scored!
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 07:30:07 pm
Nice strike as well
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 08:28:41 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 17, 2023, 10:47:44 pm
Pretty much every player going to play 180 minutes before Abu Dhabi next weekend  :butt

Nothing to worry about - theyve got loads of injuries.

 ::) ::)
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 08:36:26 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 07:30:07 pm
Nice strike as well

Was it not a deflection? He has good luck (but bad) with his goals this season haha
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 08:50:46 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 08:36:26 pm
Was it not a deflection? He has good luck (but bad) with his goals this season haha
Thought the goalie might have done better so might have been, the video I watched was sketchy quality
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 09:16:58 pm
Cody off after 70 minutes uninjured
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 09:47:14 pm
Portugal, England, Holland and Greece next games are all dead rubbers. Fully expect all of Jota, Trent, van Dijk and Tsimikas to play every minute.
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 09:52:52 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:47:14 pm
Portugal, England, Holland and Greece next games are all dead rubbers. Fully expect all of Jota, Trent, van Dijk and Tsimikas to play every minute.
probably true - haven't read much about their resolve recently have we?
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 11:01:11 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 17, 2023, 10:47:44 pm
Pretty much every player going to play 180 minutes before Abu Dhabi next weekend  :butt
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 17, 2023, 10:47:44 pm
Pretty much every player going to play 180 minutes before Abu Dhabi next weekend  :butt

thanks. please can you do the same for man city players? it would be good to compare with ours.
Re: International Watch
Today at 08:48:34 am
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 11:01:11 pm
thanks. please can you do the same for man city players? it would be good to compare with ours.

0 minutes
Re: International Watch
Today at 09:00:40 am
Slobbo, Salah and Jota walking the plank tonight.
