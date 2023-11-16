Havent seen the game, but from the streams, where was the Brazil defense? Hey just sat and looked at the runners, no one picked them. Ali had no chance for the second, the first I cant judge from the links. But my god, that defense was pub level.
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
Good for Macca, 45 min only
any news on why he was taken off, though?
I'll quote my post from his thread.He was a little bit off last night to be honest. Apart from Messi and maybe De Paul, Argentinians were overally poor. I think he could have stayed but he received unnecessary yellow card after pretty amateurish first touch. Since then it was a little bit risky to let him stay on, especially with how agressive Uruguayans were playing.He had some difficulties with getting involved in that match. Wouldn't say it's all his fault, as I believe their midfield become worse with him moving deeper and Enzo pushing more forward. Still misplaced few passes in a manner we have already seen. On the other hand, he was amongst very few ARG players trying to link up play. After he went off, they had even more problems with that. Could be impactful, just not as midfield's deepest player.
Jeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeez - Rashford almost injures Trent
Trent, along with the rest of them, has been crap.
.Bulgaria 0 - 1 Hungary; Adam goal on 10' (Szoboszlai assist) - https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1725200710688465334^ currently 1-1. Bulgaria down to 10 men on 37'. Hungary down to 10 men too on 57'. Bulgaria take the lead on 78'Bulgaria 2 - [2] Hungary; Alex Petkov OG 90'+7' (Szoboszlai freekick) - https://streamin.one/v/cdb1f167 : Hungary qualify for the Euro 2024 Finals.Edit: [Metodi Shumanov] 'Mad scenes in Sofia outside the National Stadium where Bulgaria plays Hungary behind closed doors: clashes between fans and police forces, water bombs and cars set on fire
The planned protest against the Bulgarian FA turns into a riot.' - https://twitter.com/shumanskoo/status/1725203433714557055
THURSDAY 16THEndo - Japan - Myanmar H 10:02 0 minsSalah - Egypt - Djibouti H 16:00 90 minsSzoboszlai - Hungary - Bulgaria A 17:00 90 minsJota - Portugal - Liechtenstein A 19:45 90 minsFRIDAY 17th Alisson - Brazil - Colombia A 00:00 90 minsDiaz - Colombia - Brazil H 00:00 90 minsMac Allister - Argentina - Uruguay H 00:00 45 minsNunez - Uruguay - Argentina A 00:00 90 minsTsmikas - Greece - New Zealand H 17:00 90 minsDoak - Scotland U21 - Belgium U21 A 19:00 58 minsAlexander-Arnold - England - Malta H 19:45 90 minsSATURDAY 18THQuansah, Elliott - England U21 - Serbia U21 A 16:00Kelleher - Ireland - Holland A 19:45van Dijk, Gakpo - Holland - Ireland H 19:45SUNDAY 19THSzoboszlai - Hungary - Montenegro H 14:00Salah - Egypt - Sierra Leone A 16:00Jota - Portugal - Iceland H 19:45MONDAY 20THAlexander-Arnold - England - North Macedonia A 19:45TUESDAY 21STEndo - Japan - Syria A 14:45Doak - Scotland U21 - Hungary U21 A 19:00Kelleher - Ireland - New Zealand H 19:45van Dijk, Gakpo - Holland - Gibraltar A 19:45Quansah, Elliott - England U21 - Northern Ireland U21 H 19:45Tsmikas - Greece - France H 19:45Diaz - Colombia - Paraguay A 23:00Nunez - Uruguay - Bolivia H 23:00WEDNESDAY 22NDAlisson - Brazil - Argentina H 00:30Mac Allister - Argentina - Brazil A 00:30
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
And the f'ing commentators are worried only about Rashford. Good god... TAA is about to blast a shot from the edge of the box until he's taken out by Rashford. Not to mention, TAA just threaded a perfect ball through to Saka who promptly takes a bad first touch and misses the opportunity and then Trent follows with a beautiful lofted pass right onto Rashford's foot in the box that he promptly botches. And, no mention of the passes, only the amazing movement of Saka and Rashford to get into space.
Pretty much every player going to play 180 minutes before Abu Dhabi next weekend
Nice strike as well
Was it not a deflection? He has good luck (but bad) with his goals this season haha
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.7]