Online newterp

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2440 on: Yesterday at 09:01:31 pm »
Hungary's #9!!!

That boy looks like an NFL Offensive lineman :lmao
Offline StL-Dono

  • American Red since 1986
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2441 on: Yesterday at 09:17:23 pm »
I love Diogo.  One of my favorite players for us.

But that Portugal side is full of absolute c*nts.

Bernando Silva and Bruno Fernandes and don't forget he who fannies about and dives around.   So easy to root against....
Offline redgriffin73

  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2442 on: Yesterday at 11:30:19 pm »
It's good having loads of lads who are captains for their country but it does mean they often get slogged to death in every international game unfortunately.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online SamLad

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2443 on: Yesterday at 11:35:45 pm »
All 4 of our lads start tonight's WC Qual games.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2444 on: Today at 01:47:33 am »
2 for Diaz against Brazil just now. They were getting beat 0-1.

His family are all there including his dad who nearly passed out with excitement by the looks of it  ;D Special moment.
Online oojason

  • The Awkward Squad
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2445 on: Today at 01:56:56 am »
Colombia 0 - [1] Brazil; Gabriel Martinelli goal on 4' - https://streamin.one/v/3fa6629e & https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1725304470903369787

Colombia [1] - 1 Brazil; Luis Diaz goal on 76' - https://dubz.co/v/8jb10h & https://twitter.com/LFC_Lucas_/status/1725328740513636442

'Luis Diaz dedicates his goal to his emotional father in the stands at Colombia-Brazil' - https://dubz.co/v/fa60n0 & https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1725330479673414134

'Colombia [1] - 1 Brazil - Luis Diaz 76' + Diaz Family Celebrating First Goal + Colombia [2] - 1 Brazil - Luis Diaz 80'' - https://v.redd.it/e8k10tbagt0c1

Colombia [2] - 1 Brazil; Luis Diaz goal on 80' - https://dubz.co/v/rn8936 & https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1725329273076973603





Alisson and Luis Diaz embrace at the end of the game: https://v.redd.it/oz9378t6ht0c1 & https://v.redd.it/jnfe31j6st0c1


Colombia won 2-1; and Luis Diaz played all 90 minutes. Alisson was in goal for Brazil; according to those who saw the match he was Brazil's best player. Played all 90 mins too.

4 minute highlights video of 'Luis Diaz vs Brazil' (by the superb 1947 Productions) - https://twitter.com/1947production/status/1725349313734139973


8 minute match highlights: https://ourmatch.me/17-11-2023-colombia-vs-brazil

15 minute match highlights: https://filelions.site/f/1zjimudwi62z

Online oojason

  • The Awkward Squad
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 02:03:36 am »

Argentina 0 - [2] Uruguay; Darwin Nunez goal on 85' - https://dubz.co/v/2d43hy & https://twitter.com/oltsport_/status/1725331460377264177

& https://twitter.com/Soohaaiil/status/1725331658080223682 & https://twitter.com/LFCSimon_/status/1725331617168642255


Uruguay won 2-0. Nunez played all 90 minutes and was quality all night (as was much of the Uruguay team) - despite some elite-level shithousing from Argentina's players.

Mac Allister also played all 90 minutes played the 1st half. (Andy82lfc & duvva below are spot on - Mac only played the first 45 minutes - and I actually watched this match! ;D)


10 minute official match highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wYdAs5yhmhk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wYdAs5yhmhk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/wYdAs5yhmhk

Online Andy82lfc

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 02:18:24 am »
Thanks for the links Jason.  :D

Think I saw Mac Allister get subbed at half time when I flicked over streams to check scores? Could be wrong.

Yeah Allison was one of the better players, could do nothing about two great headers from Diaz. Brazil looked like they would score a shit load at first, battered them in the first 5 mins then didnt do much after the goal and then fell apart.
Online duvva 💅

  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 02:22:27 am »
Looks like all our strikers are getting their eye in. Just gotta hope they return in good shape to carry on next Saturday morning.

On another note thats so heartwarming for Diaz and family given what theyve been through

Also shows Mac Allister as being subbed at HT for Lautaro Martinez where Ive checked the score
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline farawayred

  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 02:23:52 am »
Havent seen the game, but from the streams, where was the Brazil defense? Hey just sat and looked at the runners, no one picked them. Ali had no chance for the second, the first I cant judge from the links. But my god, that defense was pub level.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Number 7

  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 02:26:02 am »
Chaotic night of football with Diaz scoring 2 and his dad in the stadium. Looked like his Dad had to be helped up to his feet after the second goal went in.

Then Darwin scoring late on.
YWNA

Offline farawayred

  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 02:29:57 am »
Good for Macca, 45 min only, great for Lucho - two goals to win the game, sad for Ali, and kinda mixed feelings about Darwin - glad he scored, but wish he played less minutes.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Andy82lfc

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 02:32:19 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:23:52 am
Havent seen the game, but from the streams, where was the Brazil defense? Hey just sat and looked at the runners, no one picked them. Ali had no chance for the second, the first I cant judge from the links. But my god, that defense was pub level.

It was pub level, half just looked not arsed but its a similar story sometimes with Brazil in qualifications.

Easy to make the excuse and put it on the manager but Diniz looks all over the place too, they know hes on the way out next summer also when Ancelotti arrives, if he lasts that long!
Offline Gus 1855

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 08:37:22 am »
No injuries that's the main thing, good to see our players on the scoresheet, but yes, wish they would be playing fewer minutes.
Online SamLad

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 02:09:38 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:29:57 am
Good for Macca, 45 min only
any news on why he was taken off, though?
Online crewlove

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 02:19:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:09:38 pm
any news on why he was taken off, though?

I'll quote my post from his thread.

He was a little bit off last night to be honest.  Apart from Messi and maybe De Paul, Argentinians were overally poor. I think he could have stayed but he received unnecessary yellow card after pretty amateurish first touch. Since then it was a little bit risky to let him stay on, especially with how agressive Uruguayans were playing.

He had some difficulties with getting involved in that match. Wouldn't say it's all his fault, as I believe their midfield become worse with him moving deeper and Enzo pushing more forward. Still misplaced few passes in a manner we have already seen. On the other hand, he was amongst very few ARG players trying to link up play. After he went off, they had even more problems with that. Could be impactful, just not as midfield's deepest player.
Online SamLad

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 02:23:10 pm »
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 02:19:47 pm
I'll quote my post from his thread.

He was a little bit off last night to be honest.  Apart from Messi and maybe De Paul, Argentinians were overally poor. I think he could have stayed but he received unnecessary yellow card after pretty amateurish first touch. Since then it was a little bit risky to let him stay on, especially with how agressive Uruguayans were playing.

He had some difficulties with getting involved in that match. Wouldn't say it's all his fault, as I believe their midfield become worse with him moving deeper and Enzo pushing more forward. Still misplaced few passes in a manner we have already seen. On the other hand, he was amongst very few ARG players trying to link up play. After he went off, they had even more problems with that. Could be impactful, just not as midfield's deepest player.
phew.  thanks!
