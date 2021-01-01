Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Liverpool FC Forum
International Watch
1
Author
Topic: International Watch (Read 242496 times)
newterp
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 24,675
Re: International Watch
«
Reply #2440 on:
Yesterday
at 09:01:31 pm »
Hungary's #9!!!
That boy looks like an NFL Offensive lineman
StL-Dono
Kopite
Posts: 706
American Red since 1986
Re: International Watch
«
Reply #2441 on:
Yesterday
at 09:17:23 pm »
I love Diogo. One of my favorite players for us.
But that Portugal side is full of absolute c*nts.
Bernando Silva and Bruno Fernandes and don't forget he who fannies about and dives around. So easy to root against....
redgriffin73
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 31,915
Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: International Watch
«
Reply #2442 on:
Yesterday
at 11:30:19 pm »
It's good having loads of lads who are captains for their country but it does mean they often get slogged to death in every international game unfortunately.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
SamLad
Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,053
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
«
Reply #2443 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:45 pm »
All 4 of our lads start tonight's WC Qual games.
Andy82lfc
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,998
Re: International Watch
«
Reply #2444 on:
Today
at 01:47:33 am »
2 for Diaz against Brazil just now. They were getting beat 0-1.
His family are all there including his dad who nearly passed out with excitement by the looks of it
Special moment.
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 22,107
The Awkward Squad
Re: International Watch
«
Reply #2445 on:
Today
at 01:56:56 am »
Colombia 0 - [1] Brazil
; Gabriel Martinelli goal on 4' -
https://streamin.one/v/3fa6629e
&
https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1725304470903369787
Colombia [1] - 1 Brazil
; Luis Diaz goal on 76' -
https://dubz.co/v/8jb10h
&
https://twitter.com/LFC_Lucas_/status/1725328740513636442
Luis Diaz dedicates his goal to his emotional father in the stands at Colombia-Brazil -
https://dubz.co/v/fa60n0
&
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1725330479673414134
Colombia [2] - 1 Brazil
; Luis Diaz goal on 80' -
https://dubz.co/v/rn8936
&
https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1725329273076973603
Colombia won 2-1; and Luis Diaz played all 90 minutes. Alisson was in goal for Brazil; according to those who saw the match he was Brazil's best player. Played all 90 mins too.
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 22,107
The Awkward Squad
Re: International Watch
«
Reply #2446 on:
Today
at 02:03:36 am »
Argentina 0 - [2] Uruguay
; Darwin Nunez goal on 85' -
https://dubz.co/v/2d43hy
&
https://twitter.com/oltsport_/status/1725331460377264177
&
https://twitter.com/Soohaaiil/status/1725331658080223682
&
https://twitter.com/LFCSimon_/status/1725331617168642255
Uruguay won 2-0. Nunez played all 90 minutes and was quality all night
(as was much of the Uruguay team
) - despite some elite-level shithousing from Arg players.
Mac Allister also played all 90 minutes.
