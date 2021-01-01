« previous next »
International Watch

Hungary's #9!!!

That boy looks like an NFL Offensive lineman :lmao
I love Diogo.  One of my favorite players for us.

But that Portugal side is full of absolute c*nts.

Bernando Silva and Bruno Fernandes and don't forget he who fannies about and dives around.   So easy to root against....
It's good having loads of lads who are captains for their country but it does mean they often get slogged to death in every international game unfortunately.
All 4 of our lads start tonight's WC Qual games.
2 for Diaz against Brazil just now. They were getting beat 0-1.

His family are all there including his dad who nearly passed out with excitement by the looks of it  ;D Special moment.
Colombia 0 - [1] Brazil; Gabriel Martinelli goal on 4' - https://streamin.one/v/3fa6629e & https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1725304470903369787

Colombia [1] - 1 Brazil; Luis Diaz goal on 76' - https://dubz.co/v/8jb10h & https://twitter.com/LFC_Lucas_/status/1725328740513636442

Luis Diaz dedicates his goal to his emotional father in the stands at Colombia-Brazil - https://dubz.co/v/fa60n0 & https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1725330479673414134

Colombia [2] - 1 Brazil; Luis Diaz goal on 80' - https://dubz.co/v/rn8936 & https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1725329273076973603





Colombia won 2-1; and Luis Diaz played all 90 minutes. Alisson was in goal for Brazil; according to those who saw the match he was Brazil's best player. Played all 90 mins too.

Argentina 0 - [2] Uruguay; Darwin Nunez goal on 85' - https://dubz.co/v/2d43hy & https://twitter.com/oltsport_/status/1725331460377264177

& https://twitter.com/Soohaaiil/status/1725331658080223682 & https://twitter.com/LFCSimon_/status/1725331617168642255


Uruguay won 2-0. Nunez played all 90 minutes and was quality all night (as was much of the Uruguay team) - despite some elite-level shithousing from Arg players.

Mac Allister also played all 90 minutes.
