THURSDAY 16TH

Endo - Japan - Myanmar H 10:02

Salah - Egypt - Djibouti H 16:00

Szoboszlai - Hungary - Bulgaria A 17:00

Jota - Portugal - Liechtenstein A 19:45



FRIDAY 17th

Alisson - Brazil - Colombia A 00:00

Diaz - Colombia - Brazil H 00:00

Mac Allister - Argentina - Uruguay H 00:00

Nunez - Uruguay - Argentina A 00:00

Tsmikas - Greece - New Zealand H 17:00

Doak - Scotland U21 - Belgium U21 A 19:00

Alexander-Arnold - England - Malta H 19:45



SATURDAY 18TH

Quansah, Elliott - England U21 - Serbia U21 A 16:00

Kelleher - Ireland - Holland A 19:45

van Dijk, Gakpo - Holland - Ireland H 19:45



SUNDAY 19TH

Szoboszlai - Hungary - Montenegro H 14:00

Salah - Egypt - Sierra Leone A 16:00

Jota - Portugal - Iceland H 19:45



MONDAY 20TH

Alexander-Arnold - England - North Macedonia A 19:45



TUESDAY 21ST

Endo - Japan - Syria A 14:45

Doak - Scotland U21 - Hungary U21 A 19:00

Kelleher - Ireland - New Zealand H 19:45

van Dijk, Gakpo - Holland - Gibraltar A 19:45

Quansah, Elliott - England U21 - Northern Ireland U21 H 19:45

Tsmikas - Greece - France H 19:45

Diaz - Colombia - Paraguay A 23:00

Nunez - Uruguay - Bolivia H 23:00



WEDNESDAY 22ND

Alisson - Brazil - Argentina H 00:30

Mac Allister - Argentina - Brazil A 00:30



Thanks for that. I guess the big thing we'd try and do is get the south american boys home and in bed by late Wednesday night/early hours of Thursday. Imagine it wouldn't be impossible but it would involve a private flight again. I think we used to share the cost with some of the other top PL clubs but I don't think they have as many players as us now so might not be interested. City only have Alvarez out there I think.