Hungary v Bulgaria has been cancelled.



Reads like a GSCE essay. Paragraph after paragraph without actually saying anything.More details behind the issues in Bulgaria can be found here:Basically, the Bulgaria FA are shit, the fans of all different clubs have had enough and decided to cooperate to protest against them at the Hungary game.The Bulgarian FA got scared and declared the game wouldn't be in Sofia, and no home fans would be allowed.Thy said the game would be moved to Plovdiv, but the stadium actually isn't available because they have construction work ongoing (scheduled in the international break because a week ago absolutely nothing was planned for the stadium).