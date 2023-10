Kostas and Virgil both playing in the Greece v Netherlands qualifier. Weghorst just had a pen saved after Virgil was fouled in the box Jota on the bench for Portugal.

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."