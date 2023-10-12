« previous next »
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2320 on: October 12, 2023, 10:44:58 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 11, 2023, 12:43:22 pm
Nunez - Uruguay - Colombia (A) 12th 21:30 and Brazil (H) 18th 01:00
Mac Allister - Argentina - Paraguay (H) 13th 00:00 and Peru (A) 18th 03:00
Alisson - Brazil - Venezuela (H) 13th 01:30 and Uruguay (A) 18th 01:00
Diaz - Colombia - Uruguay (H) 12th 21:30 and Ecuador (A) 18th 00:30

Thank you.

The 5 gap between two matches here is doing my head in, the South American FA need to sort this out. Just make it 4 like the rest of the world.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2321 on: October 12, 2023, 08:30:25 pm »
Robbo clattered by the Spain goalkeeper and has damaged his shoulder. Either jarred or dislocated. Has had to come off.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2322 on: October 12, 2023, 08:31:24 pm »
Stupid Internationals
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2323 on: October 12, 2023, 08:32:32 pm »
Fuck all internationals. That does not look good for Robertson.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2324 on: October 12, 2023, 08:32:35 pm »
Thats Robbo out for quite a while.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2325 on: October 12, 2023, 08:48:15 pm »
Harvey Elliott just scored a great goal, been class for u21, best player on the pitch amongst some good players like Madueke, Palmer, Lewis.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2326 on: October 12, 2023, 09:04:02 pm »
Fuck. It did not look good and Robbo hardly ever leaves the pitch.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2327 on: October 12, 2023, 09:48:17 pm »
Fkn hate the international breaks. The damage it has done to our club over the years.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2328 on: October 12, 2023, 10:35:10 pm »
How on earth do they get away with two international breaks in the first 8 weeks of the season??
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2329 on: October 12, 2023, 11:02:11 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on October 12, 2023, 10:35:10 pm
How on earth do they get away with two international breaks in the first 8 weeks of the season??
Half of them are bastard friendlies as well. Those games need to be fucked off during the season.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2330 on: October 12, 2023, 11:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on October 12, 2023, 10:35:10 pm
How on earth do they get away with two international breaks in the first 8 weeks of the season??

There is another one in November. They just cant bloody stop having them.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2331 on: October 12, 2023, 11:35:11 pm »
Darwin 91st minute penalty, buggered my accumulator up.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2332 on: Yesterday at 05:24:29 pm »
Japan 4-1 Canada

did Endo play?  90 mins?
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2333 on: Yesterday at 05:30:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:24:29 pm
Japan 4-1 Canada

did Endo play?  90 mins?

He played 62 minutes which is useful for us.

Hopefully not injured.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2334 on: Yesterday at 05:42:54 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 05:30:06 pm
He played 62 minutes which is useful for us.

Hopefully not injured.
thanks. sounds good.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2335 on: Yesterday at 07:19:33 pm »

Trent starts for Southgate's underachievers vs Mrs Mangel's XI in a friendly later tonight.

It's live on Channel 4 - so people may want to avoid Channel 4 tonight... and go watch Mrs Mangel in her prime instead: www.youtube.com/watch?v=vy9mVy79McQ
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2336 on: Yesterday at 07:21:49 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:19:33 pm
Trent starts for Southgate's underachievers vs Mrs Mangel's XI in a friendly later tonight.

It's live on Channel 4 - so people may want to avoid Channel 4 tonight... and go watch Mrs Mangel in her prime instead: www.youtube.com/watch?v=vy9mVy79McQ

Emmerdale is on soon, so there is another opinion. :D
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2337 on: Yesterday at 07:27:38 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:19:33 pm
Trent starts for Southgate's underachievers vs Mrs Mangel's XI in a friendly later tonight.

It's live on Channel 4 - so people may want to avoid Channel 4 tonight... and go watch Mrs Mangel in her prime instead: www.youtube.com/watch?v=vy9mVy79McQ

Even better than Mrs Mangle...

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/854260890383908864?t=-he4jknTWEh6R-zDNjZhqQ&s=19
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2338 on: Yesterday at 07:31:07 pm »
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2339 on: Yesterday at 07:33:55 pm »
I think Netherlands - France is on.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2340 on: Yesterday at 09:07:10 pm »
Trent!!
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2341 on: Yesterday at 09:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 09:07:10 pm
Trent!!
what happened?

why tf do ppl post like that!!!
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2342 on: Yesterday at 09:42:24 pm »
brilliant assist, to the assister for the goal..

Gareth (the c*nt) played him for the full 90mins though..
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2343 on: Yesterday at 09:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 09:42:24 pm
brilliant assist, to the assister for the goal..
so you naturally post his name like that, with no context or explanation at all.  so anyone not watching the game has no clue if he (a) scored (b) brainfarted an OG (c) got his leg broken.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2344 on: Yesterday at 09:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 09:42:24 pm
brilliant assist, to the assister for the goal..

Gareth (the c*nt) played him for the full 90mins though..

Just back from injury and played full 90 while none of the Utd or city players did.

Good to see Henderson get some boos as he came off though.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2345 on: Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:46:56 pm
so you naturally post his name like that, with no context or explanation at all.  so anyone not watching the game has no clue if he (a) scored (b) brainfarted an OG (c) got his leg broken.

ok grumps
u know now
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 06:57:08 am »
Thanks for these updates all, helps me get through! Was good to see Nunez ans Diaz swap shirts. I hope Robbo recovers sooner than feared, Tsimikas apparently had a good assist last night.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2347 on: Today at 08:20:43 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 09:49:52 pm
Just back from injury and played full 90 while none of the Utd or city players did.

Good to see Henderson get some boos as he came off though.

Trent getting minutes is a good thing to get more minutes in his leg.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2348 on: Today at 01:43:31 pm »


Good to see Henderson get some boos as he came off though.
Why?
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2349 on: Today at 01:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 09:49:52 pm


Good to see Henderson get some boos as he came off though.


Why?
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2350 on: Today at 01:58:59 pm »
Quote from: seenitall on Today at 01:53:17 pm


Why?
you should try posting that in caps, bolded, italics, every 2 minutes... to force a reply.

I'm pretty sure that works on the internet.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2351 on: Today at 01:59:59 pm »
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2352 on: Today at 02:54:21 pm »
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2353 on: Today at 03:42:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:58:59 pm
you should try posting that in caps, bolded, italics, every 2 minutes... to force a reply.

I'm pretty sure that works on the internet.

Sorry, in bold inadvertently
