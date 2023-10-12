Nunez - Uruguay - Colombia (A) 12th 21:30 and Brazil (H) 18th 01:00Mac Allister - Argentina - Paraguay (H) 13th 00:00 and Peru (A) 18th 03:00Alisson - Brazil - Venezuela (H) 13th 01:30 and Uruguay (A) 18th 01:00Diaz - Colombia - Uruguay (H) 12th 21:30 and Ecuador (A) 18th 00:30
How on earth do they get away with two international breaks in the first 8 weeks of the season??
Japan 4-1 Canadadid Endo play? 90 mins?
He played 62 minutes which is useful for us.Hopefully not injured.
Trent starts for Southgate's underachievers vs Mrs Mangel's XI in a friendly later tonight. It's live on Channel 4 - so people may want to avoid Channel 4 tonight... and go watch Mrs Mangel in her prime instead: www.youtube.com/watch?v=vy9mVy79McQ
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Even better than Mrs Mangle...https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/854260890383908864?t=-he4jknTWEh6R-zDNjZhqQ&s=19
Trent!!
brilliant assist, to the assister for the goal..
brilliant assist, to the assister for the goal..Gareth (the c*nt) played him for the full 90mins though..
so you naturally post his name like that, with no context or explanation at all. so anyone not watching the game has no clue if he (a) scored (b) brainfarted an OG (c) got his leg broken.
Just back from injury and played full 90 while none of the Utd or city players did. Good to see Henderson get some boos as he came off though.
Good to see Henderson get some boos as he came off though.
Why?
you should try posting that in caps, bolded, italics, every 2 minutes... to force a reply.I'm pretty sure that works on the internet.
