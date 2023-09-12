Anybody done the homework as to where our players are travelling to in this break and when they are hopefully due back before the derby?Alexander-Arnold
- England - Australia (H) 13th 19:45 and Italy (H) 17th 19:45Quansah
, Elliott
- England U21 - Serbia (H) 12th 19:45 and Ukraine (N, Slovakia) 16th 17:30Robertson
- Scotland - Spain (A) 12th 19:45 and France (A) 17th 20:00Doak
- Scotland U21 - Hungary (H) 13th 19:00 and Malta (H) 17th 17:30Konate
- France - Holland (A) 13th 19:45 and Scotland (H) 17th 20:00van Dijk
- Holland - France (H) 13th 19:45 and Greece (A) 16th 19:45Tsmikas
- Greece - Ireland (A) 13th 19:45 and Holland (H) 16th 19:45Szoboszlai
- Hungary - Serbia (H) 14th 19:45 and Lithuania (A) 17th 19:45Jota
- Portugal - Slovakia (A) 13th 19:45 and Bosnia (A) 16th 19:45Salah
- Egypt - Zambia (H) 12th 17:00 and Algeria (A) 16th 17:00Endo
- Japan - Canada (H) 13th 11:35 and Tunisia (H) 17th 11:10Nunez
- Uruguay - Colombia (A) 12th 21:30 and Brazil (H) 18th 01:00Mac Allister
- Argentina - Paraguay (H) 13th 00:00 and Peru (A) 18th 03:00Alisson
- Brazil - Venezuela (H) 13th 01:30 and Uruguay (A) 18th 01:00Diaz
- Colombia - Uruguay (H) 12th 21:30 and Ecuador (A) 18th 00:30