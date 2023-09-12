« previous next »
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2280 on: September 12, 2023, 04:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 12, 2023, 03:46:28 pm
The match took place on 30th November 1872.

I guess it was put back because of the Nations League and World Cup. Still stupid having a 150th Anniversary match in the wrong year.
They could've had it in March 2022 instead of them both playing 2 friendlies against random countries.

Yeah. Its confusing and your right the 150th celebration of the event should have been 2022
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2281 on: September 12, 2023, 04:09:27 pm »
Most likely because they couldn't plan anything any sooner due to covid restrictions at the time of planning the fixture. This one was announced about a year ago I think. Would have been pointless planning it in a half empty stadium any earlier.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2282 on: September 12, 2023, 04:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 10, 2023, 09:34:26 pm
Suspended? He was booked the other night.

Turns out it was an admin cock-up! 

Quote
Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas missed Greece's European Championships qualifier against Gibraltar because of a reported admin blunder


Kostas Tsimikas missed Greeces 5-0 victory over Gibraltar because of an admin blunder according to reports.

The Liverpool left-back completed the full 90 minutes for the Greeks as they lost 3-0 away at the Netherlands last Thursday, but was absent from the matchday squad for their latest Euro 2024 qualifier as they hosted Gibraltar on Monday.

According to reports in his homeland, Greece manager Guy Poyet was incorrectly told that the 27-year-old was ineligible to face Gibraltar, having been booked against the Netherlands.

That caution was the full-backs second of European Championships qualification, with the Hellenic Football Federation seemingly believing two yellow cards resulted in a one-match suspension. However, rules state a suspension actually only occurs after three cautions.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-defender-kostas-tsimikas-missed-27698536?fbclid=IwAR0iEnzCA5YJ1JUxZseApS0n6a3fWVCog37Lc6XVu-hoDLDlAbQ-jvo6oEg
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2283 on: September 12, 2023, 05:50:28 pm »
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2284 on: September 12, 2023, 08:11:50 pm »
Quote from: kavah on September 12, 2023, 12:14:25 am

Gakpo likely to start against Wolves you'd think?

Nunez / Diaz / Mac playing tonight (Tuesday) in Ecuador / Venezuela / Bolivia - hopefully we've got a planes waiting for them and they're ready for training on Thursday?


Fucking hell the early kick off on Saturday not helping us - The goalie might have to parachute into Molineux  ;D
Mac Allister is starting at La Paz, game will be over at 11pm UK time then fly back. I would expect all of them to be in training on Thursday but Mac Allister should not be starting at wolves with it being an early kickoff(La Paz should be more rest then others). Nunez and Diaz could start but they might also just come off the bench.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2285 on: September 12, 2023, 09:41:11 pm »
did Mo play today?  Egypt 1-3 Tunisia.

also - why TF does the bbc not list any of the South American WCQ games ??
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2286 on: September 12, 2023, 09:45:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 12, 2023, 09:41:11 pm
did Mo play today?  Egypt 1-3 Tunisia.

also - why TF does the bbc not list any of the South American WCQ games ??

Mo played 90 minutes
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2287 on: September 12, 2023, 09:46:47 pm »
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2288 on: September 12, 2023, 09:47:18 pm »
best football headline of 2023 .....  :lmao :lmao

Mohamed Hamdi replaces Mohamed Hamdi in Egypt squad

Egypts U23 international and ENPPI fullback Mohamed Hamdi has replaced Pyramids FCs Mohamed Hamdi in the Egypt squad ahead of the Tunisia friendly.

https://www.kingfut.com/2023/09/11/mohamed-hamdi-replace-egypt-squad/
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2289 on: September 12, 2023, 09:49:35 pm »
Hamdi is much better than Hamdi tbf.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2290 on: September 12, 2023, 10:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Lad on September 12, 2023, 09:49:35 pm
Hamdi is much better than Hamdi tbf.
bollocks!

next you'll be saying "Lad" is better than "SamLad".  :)
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2291 on: September 12, 2023, 10:13:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 12, 2023, 10:08:06 pm
bollocks!

next you'll be saying "Lad" is better than "SamLad".  :)

will be saying??
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2292 on: September 12, 2023, 10:15:49 pm »
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2293 on: September 13, 2023, 03:21:15 am »
Biesla saying Nunez had to be taken off at half time because of muscular difficulties.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2294 on: September 13, 2023, 03:38:53 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on September 13, 2023, 03:21:15 am
Biesla saying Nunez had to be taken off at half time because of muscular difficulties.

Yikes ! Fingers crossed hes ok.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2295 on: September 13, 2023, 03:48:20 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on September 13, 2023, 03:21:15 am
Biesla saying Nunez had to be taken off at half time because of muscular difficulties.

WTF
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2296 on: September 13, 2023, 06:44:21 am »
Update: the news above popped up on my FPL feed. There seem to be many injury sleuths there because it affects their FPL teams.

Anyway, the guy i saw it from also quoted that Dave O Kop guy. Went to look on his feed and he does have it on there. No idea where he got it from. But in the same report it says Biesla said Nunez arrived there with muscle problems. If that is the case then I have no idea why he was playing tonight in the first place.

No doubt we will hear more in the morning when the UK reporters get wind of it. If i was to guess I'd say it's probably nothing more than a precaution. But let's see.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2297 on: September 13, 2023, 12:57:34 pm »
Jurgen Klopp has been handed a concerning fitness update on Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez by Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Nunez led the line for Bielsas side for Tuesdays game in Ecuador but he was withdrawn at half-time, with the former Leeds boss explaining that the striker was experiencing muscular discomfort. The Reds star had completed 73 minutes against Chile at the weekend.

While Bielsas update does not suggest a serious injury issue and carries ambiguity, it hinted that the Uruguayan striker may not be available to start in Saturdays Premier League trip to Wolves.

Bielsa said that Nunez had muscular difficulties before adding of his decision to withdraw him at the break: It seemed convenient to me to substitute him because he couldnt keep up with the game when we had to press.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2298 on: September 13, 2023, 01:18:48 pm »
I read on the Echo website that Bielsa said Darwin turned up at their training camp with this issue, which begs the question why he went on to play him in both games.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2299 on: September 13, 2023, 01:30:56 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 13, 2023, 01:18:48 pm
I read on the Echo website that Bielsa said Darwin turned up at their training camp with this issue, which begs the question why he went on to play him in both games.
Bielsa leaves selection to one of his mysterious resolve-testing assistants who was last seen rubbing his face and hooting...
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2300 on: September 13, 2023, 01:40:31 pm »
I assume Diaz started vs Chile yesterday .... anyone seen any reports?
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2301 on: September 13, 2023, 01:46:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 13, 2023, 01:40:31 pm
I assume Diaz started vs Chile yesterday .... anyone seen any reports?

Yeah, he started and played 70 mins in a 0-0 draw
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2302 on: September 13, 2023, 01:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Hoenheim on September 13, 2023, 01:46:42 pm
Yeah, he started and played 70 mins in a 0-0 draw
Thanks.

edit:  why TF I didn't just look at the official site I don't know :)

Alexis Mac Allister aided Argentinas 3-0 victory against Bolivia in 2026 World Cup qualifying action overnight.

The Liverpool midfielder featured for 85 minutes before being substituted, as goals from Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Tagliafico and Nicolas Gonzalez sealed the win.

Elsewhere in the CONMEBOL section of qualifying, Luis Diaz completed 71 minutes of Colombias 0-0 draw with Chile, and Darwin Nunezs Uruguay suffered a 2-1 defeat by Ecuador.

Nunez completed 45 minutes ahead of his half-time substitution for Marcelo Bielsas team, while goalkeeper Alisson Becker was unused in Brazils 1-0 victory over Peru.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2303 on: October 10, 2023, 06:49:26 am »
Globe-trotting journeys to high altitude stadia

And the Derby is of course the early kick-off  :no
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2304 on: October 10, 2023, 06:52:16 am »
Anybody done the homework as to where our players are travelling to in this break and when they are hopefully due back before the derby?
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2305 on: October 10, 2023, 08:53:23 am »
Quote from: Corbykop on October 10, 2023, 06:52:16 am
Anybody done the homework as to where our players are travelling to in this break and when they are hopefully due back before the derby?

I think Egypt play on the Monday in a friendly but I don't think that we have a batch of games involving South American teams on the Tuesday/Wednesday this time around, which should make the travelling back and gap to the Everton game much easier.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2306 on: October 10, 2023, 08:58:33 am »
Columbia v Uruguay this Thursday at 21.30 UK time.
Uruguay v Brazil Wednesday 18th at 1.00 UK time. (Assume it's not high altitude?)
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2307 on: October 10, 2023, 09:16:17 am »
Quote from: No666 on October 10, 2023, 08:58:33 am
Columbia v Uruguay this Thursday at 21.30 UK time.
Uruguay v Brazil Wednesday 18th at 1.00 UK time. (Assume it's not high altitude?)
Neither are high altitude for Uruguay
Peru v Argentina is at  3.30 UK time on the 18th also. after Argentina vs Paraguay on the 13th at 0.00 UK time.

Biggest issue will be 18th 00.30 Uk time Ecuador v Colombia at Quito(So High Altitude), Diaz should not start Saturday.

Alisson, Nunez and Mac Allister will have normal Jet leg stuff. Diaz will have it with High Altitude
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2308 on: October 10, 2023, 03:02:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on October 10, 2023, 08:53:23 am
... I don't think that we have a batch of games involving South American teams on the Tuesday/Wednesday this time around,

they are all playing Wednesday 18th, & Diaz at Altitude ( > 9,000 feet).
[Edit see above]
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2309 on: October 10, 2023, 03:17:28 pm »
At least Jota will be back to ease the pressure, so Salah, Nunez and Jota to start vs Everton, Diaz maybe to come off the bench.

Macca may be worth bench for Everton given the ferocity of it and the fact he'll be back lateish. Gravenberch, Dom and Endo to start the Derby?
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2310 on: October 10, 2023, 03:48:46 pm »
Quote from: No666 on October 10, 2023, 08:58:33 am
(Assume it's not high altitude?)

They will be taking a flight back either way so yes.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2311 on: October 10, 2023, 03:52:26 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on October 10, 2023, 03:48:46 pm
They will be taking a flight back either way so yes.
;D
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2312 on: October 10, 2023, 04:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on October 10, 2023, 03:17:28 pm
At least Jota will be back to ease the pressure, so Salah, Nunez and Jota to start vs Everton, Diaz maybe to come off the bench.

Macca may be worth bench for Everton given the ferocity of it and the fact he'll be back lateish. Gravenberch, Dom and Endo to start the Derby?

Hope Endo gives them the name of his gum shield supplier as theyll need them.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2313 on: Yesterday at 12:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Corbykop on October 10, 2023, 06:52:16 am
Anybody done the homework as to where our players are travelling to in this break and when they are hopefully due back before the derby?

Alexander-Arnold - England - Australia (H) 13th 19:45 and Italy (H) 17th 19:45
Quansah, Elliott - England U21 - Serbia (H) 12th 19:45 and Ukraine (N, Slovakia) 16th 17:30
Robertson - Scotland - Spain (A) 12th 19:45 and France (A) 17th 20:00
Doak - Scotland U21 - Hungary (H) 13th 19:00 and Malta (H) 17th 17:30
Konate - France - Holland (A) 13th 19:45 and Scotland (H) 17th 20:00
van Dijk - Holland - France (H) 13th 19:45 and Greece (A) 16th 19:45
Tsmikas - Greece - Ireland (A) 13th 19:45 and Holland (H) 16th 19:45
Szoboszlai - Hungary - Serbia (H) 14th 19:45 and Lithuania (A) 17th 19:45
Jota - Portugal - Slovakia (A) 13th 19:45 and Bosnia (A) 16th 19:45
Salah - Egypt - Zambia (H) 12th 17:00 and Algeria (A) 16th 17:00
Endo - Japan - Canada (H) 13th 11:35 and Tunisia (H) 17th 11:10
Nunez - Uruguay - Colombia (A) 12th 21:30 and Brazil (H) 18th 01:00
Mac Allister - Argentina - Paraguay (H) 13th 00:00 and Peru (A) 18th 03:00
Alisson - Brazil - Venezuela (H) 13th 01:30 and Uruguay (A) 18th 01:00
Diaz - Colombia - Uruguay (H) 12th 21:30 and Ecuador (A) 18th 00:30
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2314 on: Yesterday at 03:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:43:22 pm
Alexander-Arnold - England - Australia (H) 13th 19:45 and Italy (H) 17th 19:45
Quansah, Elliott - England U21 - Serbia (H) 12th 19:45 and Ukraine (N, Slovakia) 16th 17:30
Robertson - Scotland - Spain (A) 12th 19:45 and France (A) 17th 20:00
Doak - Scotland U21 - Hungary (H) 13th 19:00 and Malta (H) 17th 17:30
Konate - France - Holland (A) 13th 19:45 and Scotland (H) 17th 20:00
van Dijk - Holland - France (H) 13th 19:45 and Greece (A) 16th 19:45
Tsmikas - Greece - Ireland (A) 13th 19:45 and Holland (H) 16th 19:45
Szoboszlai - Hungary - Serbia (H) 14th 19:45 and Lithuania (A) 17th 19:45
Jota - Portugal - Slovakia (A) 13th 19:45 and Bosnia (A) 16th 19:45
Salah - Egypt - Zambia (H) 12th 17:00 and Algeria (A) 16th 17:00
Endo - Japan - Canada (H) 13th 11:35 and Tunisia (H) 17th 11:10
Nunez - Uruguay - Colombia (A) 12th 21:30 and Brazil (H) 18th 01:00
Mac Allister - Argentina - Paraguay (H) 13th 00:00 and Peru (A) 18th 03:00
Alisson - Brazil - Venezuela (H) 13th 01:30 and Uruguay (A) 18th 01:00
Diaz - Colombia - Uruguay (H) 12th 21:30 and Ecuador (A) 18th 00:30

excellent stuff - thanks barney.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2315 on: Yesterday at 04:14:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:39:05 pm
excellent stuff - thanks barney.

Barney got them all released from international duty?

Outstanding... :D
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2316 on: Yesterday at 07:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:43:22 pm
Alexander-Arnold - England - Australia (H) 13th 19:45 and Italy (H) 17th 19:45
Quansah, Elliott - England U21 - Serbia (H) 12th 19:45 and Ukraine (N, Slovakia) 16th 17:30
Robertson - Scotland - Spain (A) 12th 19:45 and France (A) 17th 20:00
Doak - Scotland U21 - Hungary (H) 13th 19:00 and Malta (H) 17th 17:30
Konate - France - Holland (A) 13th 19:45 and Scotland (H) 17th 20:00
van Dijk - Holland - France (H) 13th 19:45 and Greece (A) 16th 19:45
Tsmikas - Greece - Ireland (A) 13th 19:45 and Holland (H) 16th 19:45
Szoboszlai - Hungary - Serbia (H) 14th 19:45 and Lithuania (A) 17th 19:45
Jota - Portugal - Slovakia (A) 13th 19:45 and Bosnia (A) 16th 19:45
Salah - Egypt - Zambia (H) 12th 17:00 and Algeria (A) 16th 17:00
Endo - Japan - Canada (H) 13th 11:35 and Tunisia (H) 17th 11:10
Nunez - Uruguay - Colombia (A) 12th 21:30 and Brazil (H) 18th 01:00
Mac Allister - Argentina - Paraguay (H) 13th 00:00 and Peru (A) 18th 03:00
Alisson - Brazil - Venezuela (H) 13th 01:30 and Uruguay (A) 18th 01:00
Diaz - Colombia - Uruguay (H) 12th 21:30 and Ecuador (A) 18th 00:30

Thanks.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2317 on: Yesterday at 11:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on October 10, 2023, 03:17:28 pm
At least Jota will be back to ease the pressure, so Salah, Nunez and Jota to start vs Everton, Diaz maybe to come off the bench.

Macca may be worth bench for Everton given the ferocity of it and the fact he'll be back lateish. Gravenberch, Dom and Endo to start the Derby?

It would have been the same team v Wolves, perhaps with the exception of Macbut with Gakpo and Jones out, think Mac may play and probably one of Diaz or Nunez.  Cant see an Endo, Dom and Ryan midfield.zero derby experience there.think Elliot will play.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2318 on: Today at 12:48:14 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:08:34 pm
It would have been the same team v Wolves, perhaps with the exception of Macbut with Gakpo and Jones out, think Mac may play and probably one of Diaz or Nunez.  Cant see an Endo, Dom and Ryan midfield.zero derby experience there.think Elliot will play.
That he might but they have all played local derbies before. Its hardly alien of a concept.


The South American matches are quite the headache for us this year.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2319 on: Today at 12:58:38 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:43:22 pm
Alexander-Arnold - England - Australia (H) 13th 19:45 and Italy (H) 17th 19:45
Quansah, Elliott - England U21 - Serbia (H) 12th 19:45 and Ukraine (N, Slovakia) 16th 17:30
Robertson - Scotland - Spain (A) 12th 19:45 and France (A) 17th 20:00
Doak - Scotland U21 - Hungary (H) 13th 19:00 and Malta (H) 17th 17:30
Konate - France - Holland (A) 13th 19:45 and Scotland (H) 17th 20:00
van Dijk - Holland - France (H) 13th 19:45 and Greece (A) 16th 19:45
Tsmikas - Greece - Ireland (A) 13th 19:45 and Holland (H) 16th 19:45
Szoboszlai - Hungary - Serbia (H) 14th 19:45 and Lithuania (A) 17th 19:45
Jota - Portugal - Slovakia (A) 13th 19:45 and Bosnia (A) 16th 19:45
Salah - Egypt - Zambia (H) 12th 17:00 and Algeria (A) 16th 17:00
Endo - Japan - Canada (H) 13th 11:35 and Tunisia (H) 17th 11:10
Nunez - Uruguay - Colombia (A) 12th 21:30 and Brazil (H) 18th 01:00
Mac Allister - Argentina - Paraguay (H) 13th 00:00 and Peru (A) 18th 03:00
Alisson - Brazil - Venezuela (H) 13th 01:30 and Uruguay (A) 18th 01:00
Diaz - Colombia - Uruguay (H) 12th 21:30 and Ecuador (A) 18th 00:30


nice one Barney, at least Darwin and the Goalie can travel back together

