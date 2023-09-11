Update: the news above popped up on my FPL feed. There seem to be many injury sleuths there because it affects their FPL teams.



Anyway, the guy i saw it from also quoted that Dave O Kop guy. Went to look on his feed and he does have it on there. No idea where he got it from. But in the same report it says Biesla said Nunez arrived there with muscle problems. If that is the case then I have no idea why he was playing tonight in the first place.



No doubt we will hear more in the morning when the UK reporters get wind of it. If i was to guess I'd say it's probably nothing more than a precaution. But let's see.