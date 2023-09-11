Jurgen Klopp has been handed a concerning fitness update on Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez by Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa.
Nunez led the line for Bielsas side for Tuesdays game in Ecuador but he was withdrawn at half-time, with the former Leeds boss explaining that the striker was experiencing muscular discomfort. The Reds star had completed 73 minutes against Chile at the weekend.
While Bielsas update does not suggest a serious injury issue and carries ambiguity, it hinted that the Uruguayan striker may not be available to start in Saturdays Premier League trip to Wolves.
Bielsa said that Nunez had muscular difficulties before adding of his decision to withdraw him at the break: It seemed convenient to me to substitute him because he couldnt keep up with the game when we had to press.