Author Topic: International Watch  (Read 226646 times)

Offline Red Ol

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2280 on: Yesterday at 04:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:46:28 pm
The match took place on 30th November 1872.

I guess it was put back because of the Nations League and World Cup. Still stupid having a 150th Anniversary match in the wrong year.
They could've had it in March 2022 instead of them both playing 2 friendlies against random countries.

Yeah. Its confusing and your right the 150th celebration of the event should have been 2022
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2281 on: Yesterday at 04:09:27 pm »
Most likely because they couldn't plan anything any sooner due to covid restrictions at the time of planning the fixture. This one was announced about a year ago I think. Would have been pointless planning it in a half empty stadium any earlier.
Online redgriffin73

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2282 on: Yesterday at 04:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 10, 2023, 09:34:26 pm
Suspended? He was booked the other night.

Turns out it was an admin cock-up! 

Quote
Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas missed Greece's European Championships qualifier against Gibraltar because of a reported admin blunder


Kostas Tsimikas missed Greeces 5-0 victory over Gibraltar because of an admin blunder according to reports.

The Liverpool left-back completed the full 90 minutes for the Greeks as they lost 3-0 away at the Netherlands last Thursday, but was absent from the matchday squad for their latest Euro 2024 qualifier as they hosted Gibraltar on Monday.

According to reports in his homeland, Greece manager Guy Poyet was incorrectly told that the 27-year-old was ineligible to face Gibraltar, having been booked against the Netherlands.

That caution was the full-backs second of European Championships qualification, with the Hellenic Football Federation seemingly believing two yellow cards resulted in a one-match suspension. However, rules state a suspension actually only occurs after three cautions.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-defender-kostas-tsimikas-missed-27698536?fbclid=IwAR0iEnzCA5YJ1JUxZseApS0n6a3fWVCog37Lc6XVu-hoDLDlAbQ-jvo6oEg
Online SamLad

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2283 on: Yesterday at 05:50:28 pm »
Offline RedG13

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2284 on: Yesterday at 08:11:50 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 12:14:25 am

Gakpo likely to start against Wolves you'd think?

Nunez / Diaz / Mac playing tonight (Tuesday) in Ecuador / Venezuela / Bolivia - hopefully we've got a planes waiting for them and they're ready for training on Thursday?


Fucking hell the early kick off on Saturday not helping us - The goalie might have to parachute into Molineux  ;D
Mac Allister is starting at La Paz, game will be over at 11pm UK time then fly back. I would expect all of them to be in training on Thursday but Mac Allister should not be starting at wolves with it being an early kickoff(La Paz should be more rest then others). Nunez and Diaz could start but they might also just come off the bench.
Online SamLad

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2285 on: Yesterday at 09:41:11 pm »
did Mo play today?  Egypt 1-3 Tunisia.

also - why TF does the bbc not list any of the South American WCQ games ??
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2286 on: Yesterday at 09:45:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:41:11 pm
did Mo play today?  Egypt 1-3 Tunisia.

also - why TF does the bbc not list any of the South American WCQ games ??

Mo played 90 minutes
Online SamLad

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2287 on: Yesterday at 09:46:47 pm »
Online SamLad

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2288 on: Yesterday at 09:47:18 pm »
best football headline of 2023 .....  :lmao :lmao

Mohamed Hamdi replaces Mohamed Hamdi in Egypt squad

Egypts U23 international and ENPPI fullback Mohamed Hamdi has replaced Pyramids FCs Mohamed Hamdi in the Egypt squad ahead of the Tunisia friendly.

https://www.kingfut.com/2023/09/11/mohamed-hamdi-replace-egypt-squad/
Offline Lad

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2289 on: Yesterday at 09:49:35 pm »
Hamdi is much better than Hamdi tbf.
Online SamLad

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2290 on: Yesterday at 10:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 09:49:35 pm
Hamdi is much better than Hamdi tbf.
bollocks!

next you'll be saying "Lad" is better than "SamLad".  :)
Offline newterp

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2291 on: Yesterday at 10:13:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:08:06 pm
bollocks!

next you'll be saying "Lad" is better than "SamLad".  :)

will be saying??
Online SamLad

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2292 on: Yesterday at 10:15:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:13:21 pm
will be saying??
oy - I saw that.
Offline Number 7

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 03:21:15 am »
Biesla saying Nunez had to be taken off at half time because of muscular difficulties.
Offline kavah

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 03:38:53 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:21:15 am
Biesla saying Nunez had to be taken off at half time because of muscular difficulties.

Yikes ! Fingers crossed hes ok.
Offline shank94

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 03:48:20 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:21:15 am
Biesla saying Nunez had to be taken off at half time because of muscular difficulties.

WTF
Offline Number 7

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 06:44:21 am »
Update: the news above popped up on my FPL feed. There seem to be many injury sleuths there because it affects their FPL teams.

Anyway, the guy i saw it from also quoted that Dave O Kop guy. Went to look on his feed and he does have it on there. No idea where he got it from. But in the same report it says Biesla said Nunez arrived there with muscle problems. If that is the case then I have no idea why he was playing tonight in the first place.

No doubt we will hear more in the morning when the UK reporters get wind of it. If i was to guess I'd say it's probably nothing more than a precaution. But let's see.
Online SamLad

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 12:57:34 pm »
Jurgen Klopp has been handed a concerning fitness update on Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez by Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Nunez led the line for Bielsas side for Tuesdays game in Ecuador but he was withdrawn at half-time, with the former Leeds boss explaining that the striker was experiencing muscular discomfort. The Reds star had completed 73 minutes against Chile at the weekend.

While Bielsas update does not suggest a serious injury issue and carries ambiguity, it hinted that the Uruguayan striker may not be available to start in Saturdays Premier League trip to Wolves.

Bielsa said that Nunez had muscular difficulties before adding of his decision to withdraw him at the break: It seemed convenient to me to substitute him because he couldnt keep up with the game when we had to press.
Online redgriffin73

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2298 on: Today at 01:18:48 pm »
I read on the Echo website that Bielsa said Darwin turned up at their training camp with this issue, which begs the question why he went on to play him in both games.
Online Ghost Town

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2299 on: Today at 01:30:56 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:18:48 pm
I read on the Echo website that Bielsa said Darwin turned up at their training camp with this issue, which begs the question why he went on to play him in both games.
Bielsa leaves selection to one of his mysterious resolve-testing assistants who was last seen rubbing his face and hooting...
Online SamLad

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2300 on: Today at 01:40:31 pm »
I assume Diaz started vs Chile yesterday .... anyone seen any reports?
