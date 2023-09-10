« previous next »
Author Topic: International Watch

Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,385
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: International Watch
Reply #2280 on: Today at 04:05:07 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:46:28 pm
The match took place on 30th November 1872.

I guess it was put back because of the Nations League and World Cup. Still stupid having a 150th Anniversary match in the wrong year.
They could've had it in March 2022 instead of them both playing 2 friendlies against random countries.

Yeah. Its confusing and your right the 150th celebration of the event should have been 2022


Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,368
Re: International Watch
Reply #2281 on: Today at 04:09:27 pm
Most likely because they couldn't plan anything any sooner due to covid restrictions at the time of planning the fixture. This one was announced about a year ago I think. Would have been pointless planning it in a half empty stadium any earlier.
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,696
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: International Watch
Reply #2282 on: Today at 04:32:50 pm
Quote from: Fromola on September 10, 2023, 09:34:26 pm
Suspended? He was booked the other night.

Turns out it was an admin cock-up! 

Quote
Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas missed Greece's European Championships qualifier against Gibraltar because of a reported admin blunder


Kostas Tsimikas missed Greeces 5-0 victory over Gibraltar because of an admin blunder according to reports.

The Liverpool left-back completed the full 90 minutes for the Greeks as they lost 3-0 away at the Netherlands last Thursday, but was absent from the matchday squad for their latest Euro 2024 qualifier as they hosted Gibraltar on Monday.

According to reports in his homeland, Greece manager Guy Poyet was incorrectly told that the 27-year-old was ineligible to face Gibraltar, having been booked against the Netherlands.

That caution was the full-backs second of European Championships qualification, with the Hellenic Football Federation seemingly believing two yellow cards resulted in a one-match suspension. However, rules state a suspension actually only occurs after three cautions.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-defender-kostas-tsimikas-missed-27698536?fbclid=IwAR0iEnzCA5YJ1JUxZseApS0n6a3fWVCog37Lc6XVu-hoDLDlAbQ-jvo6oEg


SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
Reply #2283 on: Today at 05:50:28 pm
