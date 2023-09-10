The match took place on 30th November 1872. I guess it was put back because of the Nations League and World Cup. Still stupid having a 150th Anniversary match in the wrong year. They could've had it in March 2022 instead of them both playing 2 friendlies against random countries.
Suspended? He was booked the other night.
Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas missed Greece's European Championships qualifier against Gibraltar because of a reported admin blunderKostas Tsimikas missed Greeces 5-0 victory over Gibraltar because of an admin blunder according to reports.The Liverpool left-back completed the full 90 minutes for the Greeks as they lost 3-0 away at the Netherlands last Thursday, but was absent from the matchday squad for their latest Euro 2024 qualifier as they hosted Gibraltar on Monday.According to reports in his homeland, Greece manager Guy Poyet was incorrectly told that the 27-year-old was ineligible to face Gibraltar, having been booked against the Netherlands.That caution was the full-backs second of European Championships qualification, with the Hellenic Football Federation seemingly believing two yellow cards resulted in a one-match suspension. However, rules state a suspension actually only occurs after three cautions.
Turns out it was an admin cock-up! https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-defender-kostas-tsimikas-missed-27698536?fbclid=IwAR0iEnzCA5YJ1JUxZseApS0n6a3fWVCog37Lc6XVu-hoDLDlAbQ-jvo6oEg
