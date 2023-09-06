« previous next »
Author Topic: International Watch  (Read 224083 times)

Offline RedG13

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2240 on: September 6, 2023, 06:27:39 pm »
Offline oojason

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2241 on: September 7, 2023, 11:31:38 pm »

Netherlands [2] - 0 Greece; Cody Gakpo goal on 32' - https://streamin.me/v/c6e4ac5b & https://twitter.com/FutbolXperience/status/1699865949854167450

Gakpo played 63 minutes, van Dijk and Tsimikas played the 90 minutes - in a 3-0 win for the Netherlands.


Szoboszlai played 73 minutes of Hungary's 2-1 away win vs Serbia.
.
Offline kavah

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2242 on: September 9, 2023, 09:25:52 am »
From Mos thread. Maybe the best thing Ive ever heard in International football   ;D

Quote from: redgriffin73 on September  9, 2023, 02:05:03 am
The manager gave him the first game off as he'd played so much league football already this season I think.
Offline oojason

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2243 on: September 9, 2023, 04:17:26 pm »
Quote from: kavah on September  9, 2023, 09:25:52 am
From Mos thread. Maybe the best thing Ive ever heard in International football   ;D

;D


In 'Match Day 1' of the South American World Cup Qualifiers (highlights are in the 'SA 2026 WCQ thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354742.0)

Luis Diaz played 87 minutes of Colombia's 1-0 home win vs Venezuela.

Mac Allister played 73 minutes of Argentina's 1-0 home win vs Ecuador.

Nunez played 73 minutes in Uruguay's 3-1 home win vs Chile; he got 2 assists and played well.

Alisson was an unused sub for Brazil in their 5-1 home win vs Bolivia. Andre was an unused sub too.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2244 on: September 9, 2023, 05:30:50 pm »
Quote from: oojason on September  9, 2023, 04:17:26 pm


Alisson was an unused sub for Brazil in their 5-1 home win vs Bolivia. Andre was an unused sub too.

So are you hinting that Alison was tapping up Andre for 90 minutes? :D
Offline oojason

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2245 on: September 9, 2023, 07:13:03 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September  9, 2023, 05:30:50 pm
So are you hinting that Alison was tapping up Andre for 90 minutes? :D

;D
Offline Garlicbread

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2246 on: September 9, 2023, 09:35:43 pm »
Endo captaining Japan to a 4-1(!) win against Germany in Germany.
Offline fenre

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2247 on: September 9, 2023, 09:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on September  9, 2023, 09:35:43 pm
Endo captaining Japan to a 4-1(!) win against Germany in Germany.

The end of Hansi Flick as national manager?
Offline oojason

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2248 on: September 9, 2023, 11:48:28 pm »

'HIGHLIGHTS | Germany 1-4 Japan | Goals galore in Japanese domination at the Volkswagen Arena' - 8 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8II9u76AHwc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8II9u76AHwc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/8II9u76AHwc or https://ourmatch.me/09-09-2023-germany-vs-japan


Endo stats (from https://twitter.com/_wilmoth_/status/1700614896151310549):-

90' played, 35/40 passes (80%), 3/5 long balls, 4/4 tackles (most in match), 2 interceptions, 6 recoveries, 7/13 duels, Fouled 3 times, 1 shot.
Offline Fromola

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2249 on: September 10, 2023, 11:06:54 am »
England playing a friendly on Tuesday (along with Germany V France etc).

I thought the point of the Nation's League nonsense was to replace friendlies, yet you still get several every year.
Offline kavah

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2250 on: September 10, 2023, 11:51:32 am »
^ Yes its a nonsense. And the pressure on players to perform in things like this England Scotland game. And the money for the FAs. Its All fucked up. At least were not owned by North Korea
Offline oojason

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2251 on: September 10, 2023, 12:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 10, 2023, 11:06:54 am
England playing a friendly on Tuesday (along with Germany V France etc).

I thought the point of the Nation's League nonsense was to replace friendlies, yet you still get several every year.

That's what UEFA, various FA's and the media claimed... though UEFA & FA's obviously benefit from having team playing in their 'competitions' (with something a little more to play for).

I don't mind still having friendly matches - they should, and it is still a much needed income for 'smaller' countries - but they really should be looking at opposition from outside their own confederations - vs teams they don't often play against; against different styles of play, tactics, organisation, expectations etc.
Offline Fromola

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2252 on: September 10, 2023, 04:11:56 pm »
Quote from: kavah on September 10, 2023, 11:51:32 am
^ Yes its a nonsense. And the pressure on players to perform in things like this England Scotland game. And the money for the FAs. Its All fucked up. At least were not owned by North Korea

Plus we were told friendlies weren't competitive enough and they'd be replaced by 'competitive games' with the Nation's League. So not only have you got extra competitive games but you also get competitive friendlies with games like England-Scotland or Germany-France which you can't really experiment with because there's still pressure for a result. You never used to get international breaks for every November and March. That's now permanently added for both, rather than maybe one or the other.

The demands on players now are just ridiculous. Extra excuse to go and take it easy in Saudi.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2253 on: September 10, 2023, 09:19:24 pm »
Any reason why Tsimikas isn't playing or on the bench tonight?
Offline Fromola

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2254 on: September 10, 2023, 09:34:26 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 10, 2023, 09:19:24 pm
Any reason why Tsimikas isn't playing or on the bench tonight?

Suspended? He was booked the other night.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2255 on: September 10, 2023, 09:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 10, 2023, 09:34:26 pm
Suspended? He was booked the other night.

Ah thanks, that seems likely, was worried we really were running out of defenders for a second!
Offline MH41

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2256 on: September 10, 2023, 11:42:25 pm »
Quote from: oojason on September  9, 2023, 04:17:26 pm
;D


In 'Match Day 1' of the South American World Cup Qualifiers (highlights are in the 'SA 2026 WCQ thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354742.0)

Mac Allister played 73 minutes of Argentina's 1-0 home win vs Ecuador.

Nunez played 73 minutes in Uruguay's 3-1 home win vs Chile; he got 2 assists and played well.


Szoboszlai played 73 minutes of Hungary's 2-1 away win vs Serbia.

Why are all our players playing for 73 minutes?  ;D
Offline Ghost Town

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2257 on: September 10, 2023, 11:52:12 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on September 10, 2023, 11:42:25 pm
Szoboszlai played 73 minutes of Hungary's 2-1 away win vs Serbia.

Why are all our players playing for 73 minutes?  ;D
Clearly an omen. Anything happen in 1973 that might be pertinent for this season? ;)
Offline Kalito

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2258 on: September 10, 2023, 11:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 10, 2023, 11:52:12 pm
Clearly an omen. Anything happen in 1973 that might be pertinent for this season? ;)
League and UEFA Cup (our first European trophy) double.

Let's hope it's an omen indeed.  :)
Offline kavah

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2259 on: Yesterday at 03:58:29 am »
Quote from: Kalito on September 10, 2023, 11:57:55 pm
League and UEFA Cup (our first European trophy) double.
Let's hope it's an omen indeed.  :)

and the kits the same 
Toshack, Keegan, one-nil!
8)
Offline Ghost Town

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2260 on: Yesterday at 04:10:44 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 03:58:29 am
and the kits the same 
Toshack, Keegan, one-nil!
8)
Nunez, Salah, one-nil!

Omens coming out our ears
Offline Gus 1855

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2261 on: Yesterday at 10:02:36 am »
Weekends without club football are utterly rubbish, at least you can look forward to the weekend's game as if it were a normal week now.
Offline BoRed

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2262 on: Yesterday at 10:22:21 am »
Quote from: Kalito on September 10, 2023, 11:57:55 pm
League and UEFA Cup (our first European trophy) double.

Let's hope it's an omen indeed.  :)

It's either that or we'll finish the season on 73 points. :-X
Offline SamLad

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2263 on: Yesterday at 01:01:30 pm »
a textbook example of "glass half-full vs glass half-empty".  :)

Quote from: Ghost Town on September 10, 2023, 11:52:12 pm
Clearly an omen. Anything happen in 1973 that might be pertinent for this season? ;)

Quote from: Kalito on September 10, 2023, 11:57:55 pm
League and UEFA Cup (our first European trophy) double.

Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:22:21 am
It's either that or we'll finish the season on 73 points. :-X
Offline newterp

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2264 on: Yesterday at 02:02:55 pm »
There are several of our players that have already played the 2 games - does that mean they can head back to Liverpool immediately?

Dom, VVD, Gakpo
Offline BoRed

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2265 on: Yesterday at 03:30:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:02:55 pm
There are several of our players that have already played the 2 games - does that mean they can head back to Liverpool immediately?

Dom, VVD, Gakpo

Yes, they're done.
Offline Scottish-Don

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2266 on: Yesterday at 04:25:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 10, 2023, 11:06:54 am
England playing a friendly on Tuesday (along with Germany V France etc).

I thought the point of the Nation's League nonsense was to replace friendlies, yet you still get several every year.

Here is why:

Scotland will host England at Hampden on 12 September, 2023 as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations of their first match in 1872.

That game, played at the West of Scotland Cricket Ground in Glasgow, which ended 0-0, is recognised by Fifa as the world's oldest international.
Offline Gus 1855

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2267 on: Yesterday at 06:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on Yesterday at 04:25:53 pm
That game, played at the West of Scotland Cricket Ground in Glasgow, which ended 0-0, is recognised by Fifa as the world's oldest international.

Ha, that's my old cricket club!
Offline shank94

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2268 on: Yesterday at 06:19:41 pm »
One more day then good riddance
Offline neil4ad

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2269 on: Yesterday at 06:43:40 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 06:19:41 pm
One more day then good riddance
I agree, I just hope all the players come back healthy.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2270 on: Yesterday at 09:27:14 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 03:30:48 pm
Yes, they're done.
Christ! Choose yer words mate! People will be having aneurysms! 


;D
Offline kavah

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2271 on: Today at 12:14:25 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 03:30:48 pm
Yes, they're done.


Gakpo likely to start against Wolves you'd think?

Nunez / Diaz / Mac playing tonight (Tuesday) in Ecuador / Venezuela / Bolivia - hopefully we've got a planes waiting for them and they're ready for training on Thursday?


Fucking hell the early kick off on Saturday not helping us - The goalie might have to parachute into Molineux  ;D

Offline kavah

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2272 on: Today at 02:41:05 am »
Jota looking sharp - 2 goals - in the 9-0 v Luxembourg 
(6:02 & 7:30)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRZLDChrG8Q

