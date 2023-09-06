England playing a friendly on Tuesday (along with Germany V France etc).
I thought the point of the Nation's League nonsense was to replace friendlies, yet you still get several every year.
That's what UEFA, various FA's and the media claimed... though UEFA & FA's obviously benefit from having team playing in their 'competitions' (with something a little more to play for).
I don't mind still having friendly matches - they should, and it is still a much needed income for 'smaller' countries - but they really should be looking at opposition from outside their own confederations - vs teams they don't often play against; against different styles of play, tactics, organisation, expectations etc.