Author Topic: International Watch

Re: International Watch
Quote from: killer-heels on September 26, 2022, 09:11:45 am
Trent left out the squad. Great news.

It will be quite funny if Henderson doesnt see many minutes.

Trent being left out hopefully serves as a bit of wake up call to him to up his defensive efforts this season
Re: International Watch
Said Trent has only featured in 5 out of the last 31 England games. Should just leave him at home for the World Cup but no doubt hell go for a month and not kick a ball in anger.
Re: International Watch
Quote from: ac on September 26, 2022, 09:16:47 am
Trent being left out hopefully serves as a bit of wake up call to him to up his defensive efforts this season

Given its accompanied by Tomoris omission, Id place this one on Southgate's ineptitude as opposed to Trents ability. The fact its a back 5 as well, youd think hed at least try him given the main issue of this England side is a lack of creativity
Re: International Watch
England dont need Trent to do well, their first choice rb in James is still better than ever other right back in the world, Southgate though...
Re: International Watch
Utterly bizarre, its actually an international that would benefit testing a few players youre not sure on. And hes gone and totally dropped four of them.

Good for us, like.
Re: International Watch
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on September 26, 2022, 09:25:41 am
Given its accompanied by Tomoris omission, Id place this one on Southgate's ineptitude as opposed to Trents ability. The fact its a back 5 as well, youd think hed at least try him given the main issue of this England side is a lack of creativity
The optics of it all is astounding. Your team slip to a dismal defeat and you look ill prepared for the world cup so you very publicly send players back who were on the bench! That will show them who's boss! The idiot.

The problem for us is Trent will now be worrying for his world cup place (even if we aren't), hopefully it makes him double down and put in aome monster performances for us.
Re: International Watch
Trent left out? He's not injured?

If Yes and Yes, that's music to my ears
Re: International Watch
Why is Southgate still being supported by the masses and how is he still in the job after the last few months. He wouldve been out the door a long time ago if it was club football
Re: International Watch
Quote from: ScubaSteve on September 26, 2022, 10:10:48 am
Why is Southgate still being supported by the masses and how is he still in the job after the last few months. He wouldve been out the door a long time ago if it was club football

He has always been a risk averse, safety first manager .. and a pretty shit one at that.

His teams perform against the minnows (shock!) and are average at best against most sides who aren't minnows.

Looking so forward to England crashing and burning in Qatar .. hope Hendo isn't selected either and has a good break.
Re: International Watch
Trent hasn't been picked by Southgate even when he's been in good form - Southgate is just not a good manager.

Yes he's been below par this season - but England lack any kind of creativity so it's kind of funny to have Trent sitting on the bench and now out of the squad completely. I think people are now starting to see Southgate for what he is - a boring defensive manager who has no idea how to get the best out of some pretty ridiculous English talent. He's living on the World cup and Euro run, but will probably be gone after they crash out of the world cup.

But, should be good news for us if it gives Trent some extra motivation - need him back to his best.

Re: International Watch
Trent don't sing the national anthem. Southgate likes it Tony Adams/Stuart Pearce style.
Nothing would shock me about Southgate's motive but it's probably because he lacks the imagination to use someone with Trent's talent.
Re: International Watch
Quote from: Caston on September 26, 2022, 10:19:46 am
Trent hasn't been picked by Southgate even when he's been in good form - Southgate is just not a good manager.

Yes he's been below par this season - but England lack any kind of creativity so it's kind of funny to have Trent sitting on the bench and now out of the squad completely. I think people are now starting to see Southgate for what he is - a boring defensive manager who has no idea how to get the best out of some pretty ridiculous English talent. He's living on the World cup and Euro run, but will probably be gone after they crash out of the world cup.

But, should be good news for us if it gives Trent some extra motivation - need him back to his best.


Even when hes at his scintillating best, hes still overlooked by Southgate in favour of Trippier, Walker and James. Yes, itll give him a kick up the arse to deliver more consistent performances but he must also be feeling like hell never get the opportunity to play for England.
Re: International Watch
Would bet my life that when Southgate gets the sack (which he will) that any other manager would utilise Trent. Hes far too talented to be overlooked in my opinion. He says England are blessed with great right backs, but to be honest I dont think any of them are anywhere near as good as Trent. Why bring him with the squad if youre not going to give him a minute? Its an insult, he goes on about what players have won if its about what each player has won, then Trent trumps the lot of them because hes won more than any of them. No England right back can do what Trent does. Any good manager would get the best out of him.

Im not too fussed as I dont really follow England but with Trent he mustnt feel great about it. Its weird he has never really fancied him even when hes been flying. No explanation.
Re: International Watch
Quote from: RedBec1993 on September 26, 2022, 10:36:22 am
Would bet my life that when Southgate gets the sack (which he will) that any other manager would utilise Trent. Hes far too talented to be overlooked in my opinion. He says England are blessed with great right backs, but to be honest I dont think any of them are anywhere near as good as Trent. Why bring him with the squad if youre not going to give him a minute? Its an insult, he goes on about what players have won if its about what each player has won, then Trent trumps the lot of them because hes won more than any of them. No England right back can do what Trent does. Any good manager would get the best out of him.

Im not too fussed as I dont really follow England but with Trent he mustnt feel great about it. Its weird he has never really fancied him even when hes been flying. No explanation.

Southgate is a grade A c*nt and totally contradicts himself time and time again. Before he said that Trent wasnt picked because he wasnt playing well for his club while he goes and picks his favourites in Maguire, Shaw and Coady when players out there have been in much better form than them
Re: International Watch
Quote from: RedBec1993 on September 26, 2022, 10:36:22 am
Would bet my life that when Southgate gets the sack (which he will) that any other manager would utilise Trent. Hes far too talented to be overlooked in my opinion. He says England are blessed with great right backs, but to be honest I dont think any of them are anywhere near as good as Trent. Why bring him with the squad if youre not going to give him a minute? Its an insult, he goes on about what players have won if its about what each player has won, then Trent trumps the lot of them because hes won more than any of them. No England right back can do what Trent does. Any good manager would get the best out of him.

Im not too fussed as I dont really follow England but with Trent he mustnt feel great about it. Its weird he has never really fancied him even when hes been flying. No explanation.

Trent is such a unique and one off type player that a lot of managers would struggle with how to utilise him, weve had our own problems ourselves with not having the right parts around him to supplement for his talent.

International football is very different to club football and there isnt as much time to form cohesion, also youre dealing with players who dont necessarily want to sacrifice themselves in order to get the best out of arguably the best rb in the world.

The safer option would be to go with a less unique rare but maybe a tad more reliable James and sort the rest out later, so I dont blame Southgate for not getting the best out of Trent, because hes a unique talent in a unique situation and the alternatives are CL winning PL winning right backs themselves.
Re: International Watch
Quote from: Coolie High on September 26, 2022, 11:07:14 am
Trent is such a unique and one off type player that a lot of managers would struggle with how to utilise him, weve had our own problems ourselves with not having the right parts around him to supplement for his talent.

International football is very different to club football and there isnt as much time to form cohesion, also youre dealing with players who dont necessarily want to sacrifice themselves in order to get the best out of arguably the best rb in the world.

The safer option would be to go with a less unique rare but maybe a tad more reliable James and sort the rest out later, so I dont blame Southgate for not getting the best out of Trent, because hes a unique talent in a unique situation and the alternatives are CL winning PL winning right backs themselves.

I just dont think Southgate is a very good manager really, hes had the luck of the draw on numerous occasions. Had Englands best chance of an international final/trophy on two occasions and failed on both. His tactics are dated and very boring. He picks the same boring players each time. I do blame Southgate for not even giving him any sort of chance like tonight in a dead rubber.
Re: International Watch
Quote from: RedBec1993 on September 26, 2022, 11:26:12 am
I just dont think Southgate is a very good manager really, hes had the luck of the draw on numerous occasions. Had Englands best chance of an international final/trophy on two occasions and failed on both. His tactics are dated and very boring. He picks the same boring players each time. I do blame Southgate for not even giving him any sort of chance like tonight in a dead rubber.

Southgate is not the man to unleash creative players. Even for all the fuss of Grealish at the Euros he couldn't get in the team.

It's attritional players like Phillips who have done well for him. Three centre halves, two holding players and more traditional full backs.

He's just been very lucky with draws and not having to travel during the Euros with home advantage. That tournament was effectively rigged for England to win it and they still didn't.
Re: International Watch
I hope to god we dont have some people on here moaning about how Trent should start. Just be glad he doesnt. Not wanting him to play and then him not playing and being angry about is crazy logic.
Re: International Watch
Quote from: killer-heels on September 26, 2022, 11:47:28 am
I hope to god we dont have some people on here moaning about how Trent should start. Just be glad he doesnt. Not wanting him to play and then him not playing and being angry about is crazy logic.

Made up when any of ours don't play international games.
Re: International Watch
No other manager in the world leaves Trent out. Pressure on Southgate is building and it's starting to show. Completely backtracking on his own maxim that only players in-form will get into his team. He's doing a full 180 and picking the players he likes.

I actually thought he'd done OK, but he seems to have hit that tipping point ("The Rogers Fulcrum") where he was going to have to evolve and kick-on, or stagnate and turn to shit. He seems to have chosen the latter. Doesn't have the courage/ability to build off the at fairly secure defensive structure he built. Now everyone, including his players, have lost interest.

I'd be giving some serious thought to swapping him for someone else before the WC. They'll struggle to get out of the group on current form. There might be a bounce from a new man and fresh perspective. It's clear Southgate is a dead man walking now.
Re: International Watch
Whilst I feel for our players who want to play for England, every time they get left out, I'm made up. It means we avoid injury and burn out and I can get on with not supporting England.


Is football back soon? It's worse than Covid this season.
Re: International Watch
Quote from: ScubaSteve on September 26, 2022, 10:10:48 am
Why is Southgate still being supported by the masses and how is he still in the job after the last few months. He wouldve been out the door a long time ago if it was club football
Because he is a yes man which goes down well with the FA. And got to a semi in the WC and a final in the Euros albeit a very, very favourable draw helped.
And he's English so naturally they wouldn't sack him so quickly.

I reckon he's gone after this year though especially as I don't believe England will do anything of note at the WC.
Re: International Watch
Alisson getting the lasers in the eyes playing for Brazil vs Tunisia at the Parc des Princes. Firmino and Fabinho on the bench.

http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/brazil-vs-tunisia/85564


Edit: lasers in the eyes of Neymar taking a penalty too.

'A banana was thrown towards Richarlison while he was celebrating his goal for Brazil against Tunisia in Paris.' (with video):-

https://twitter.com/samstreetwrites/status/1574835785190314008 & https://v.redd.it/6agk1yj19gq91

Re: International Watch
Quote from: oojason on September 27, 2022, 07:55:13 pm
Alisson getting the lasers in the eyes playing for Brazil vs Tunisia at the Parc des Princes. Firmino and Fabinho on the bench.

http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/brazil-vs-tunisia/85564


Edit: lasers in the eyes of Neymar taking a penalty too.

'A banana was thrown towards Richarlison while he was celebrating his goal for Brazil against Tunisia in Paris.' (with video):-

https://twitter.com/samstreetwrites/status/1574835785190314008 & https://v.redd.it/6agk1yj19gq91


This is fucking wild

Tunisia down to 10 men for hardly touching Neymar who went down like hed been shot. The whole match is crazy
Re: International Watch
Jota looks so sharp already had two good chances.
Re: International Watch
Neymar lucky to still be on the pitch himself - already on a yellow card... and still giving sly kicks out. Bad tempered game throughout so far - not helped by Tunisian fans booing the Brazil anthem, and some carrying on like idiots since.

Dylan Bronn (Tunisia) straight red card against Brazil on 42' - https://dubz.co/v/9n3j00


You can briefly see some of the lasers in Alisson's eyes for the Tunisia goal on 18' - https://streamin.me/v/2ad6bb79

Referee later stopped the game and got the stadium announcer to say he'll stop the game if the lasers in players' eyes continued. Yet it still went on during Neymar's penalty.


Edit: 5-1 to Brazil; full-time. Alisson played all 90 minutes, Bobby and Stan didn't get off the bench for Brazil.

Re: International Watch
Jota has been subbed.
Re: International Watch
Neymar is a cheating bastard, good but over-rated as a footballer as well. You can almost see him deciding which part of his leg he's going to hold as he goes down. Can't actually reach his foot where the contact is made so goes for further up the leg, what's the point with players like that. It's a friendly and they are 4-1 up at the time as well.
Re: International Watch
Lucho Diaz not faring well for Colombia v Mexico. Being played in California.

He gave away a penalty in the first minutes, correct call.

He has had some energy in attack. Had a half chance which went over the bar.

Mexico leads 2-0 at half time.

2-1. Colombia score a header from a corner.

2-2 52nd minute. Luis Sinisterra scored both goals.

3-2 Colombia. Wilmar Barrios First time volley into the corner of the net.

Diaz subbed off 91st minute. He had one decent chance second half. But his curler was straight at Ochoa.

FT Colombia 3-2 Mexico.
Re: International Watch
You really painted a story of how that game went 4pool. At the start I was concerned for Diaz but by the last line it ended well. Thanks for that.

Re: International Watch
Quote from: 4pool on September 28, 2022, 04:02:15 am
Lucho Diaz not faring well for Colombia v Mexico.

According to the official site: "Luis Diaz stars in Colombia's comeback win against Mexico" ;D

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/luis-diaz-stars-colombias-comeback-win-against-mexico
Re: International Watch
I watched the Scotland game. We were very under strength, heavy rain In Krakow & lots of players running on empty. We gave up trying to score on about 20 minutes. It was pretty tedious, but both sets of players seemed right up for it, which surprised me. Finished the requisite 0-0 for Scotland to gain promotion. Which I guess is good?
Re: International Watch
Quote from: BoRed on September 28, 2022, 09:21:05 am
According to the official site: "Luis Diaz stars in Colombia's comeback win against Mexico" ;D

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/luis-diaz-stars-colombias-comeback-win-against-mexico

I watched the whole match. Luis  "Stars" would be a bit of a stretch. lol.

Don't get me wrong he played decently. I'd give him a 7.
Re: International Watch
'Internationals: When and where the Reds are playing in June':-

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/internationals-when-and-where-reds-are-playing-june


'The Netherlands are set to host the finals of the 2023 UEFA Nations League and will play Croatia in the first semi-final on June 14.

Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk are both in the Dutch squad and will hope to lead their nation to the final on June 18 against the winner of the other last-four tie: Italy v Spain. A third-place play-off will also be held on June 18.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson, meanwhile, have been called up by England for a pair of Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The Three Lions travel to Malta on Friday June 16 and then head to Old Trafford to play North Macedonia three days later.

Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones will be part of an England U21s training camp ahead of this summers U21 European Championship, with the Young Lions tournament squad to be announced on June 14.

Didier Deschamps has included Ibrahima Konate in his 23-man France squad for qualification games in Gibraltar on June 16 and at home against Greece on June 19.

Kostas Tsimikas could feature in the latter game and his nation also face Caoimhin Kellehers Republic of Ireland three days earlier. The Irish then tackle Gibraltar.

Scotland have taken six points from their opening two Euro 2024 qualifiers and captain Andy Robertson will look to help them to further victories when he leads the side in Norway on June 17 and at home to Georgia on June 20.

On the same dates, Diogo Jotas Portugal take on Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland respectively.


Brazil have Alisson Becker among their ranks for friendly matches in Europe against Naby Keitas Guinea (June 17) and Senegal (June 20).

Colombia are also heading to Europe for a pair of friendlies and Luis Diaz is in the squad for meetings with Iraq in Valencia on June 16 and Germany on June 20.

Egypt are set to face Guinea in a qualification match for next years Africa Cup of Nations, with Mohamed Salah up against departing Reds teammate Keita on June 14.

A point would seal Egypts spot at the tournament, four days ahead of their friendly with South Sudan.'



Pre-season training starts on... July 8th for Non-Internationals, and July 11th for Internationals.

Re: International Watch
An insane schedule, the boys don't really have a proper break, even though the season finished 2 weeks ago.
Re: International Watch
Yeah it's just ridiculous at this point.
Re: International Watch
Kone & Thuram are with the France U23's as well  ;)
Re: International Watch
Anyone know if Mac going to Asia with Argentina?
v Australia in China
v Indonesia in Jakarta
Re: International Watch
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 02:28:39 pm
Anyone know if Mac going to Asia with Argentina?
v Australia in China
v Indonesia in Jakarta

He was in the squad announcement for their tour mate - https://twitter.com/Argentina/status/1662490068697710595?

I haven't heard anything about him withdrawing from it / Mac maybe needing 'settling in' time here, buy a house etc (though could well be wrong be on that).


If Egypt get that point vs Guinea in the ACN Qualifier, then Salah would be away for the 2023 ACN Cup (played in January 2024). He'd be the only Liverpool player in the tournament.

The tournament runs from 13 January  11 February 2024... though it is likely Mo would be away a few days / a week earlier to prepare with his squad etc?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Africa_Cup_of_Nations & https://www.cafonline.com/africa-cup-of-nations/
Re: International Watch
Does the PL winter break coincide with a bit of that? (Hopefully!)
