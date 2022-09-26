.

':-'The Netherlands are set to host the finals of the 2023 UEFA Nations League and will play Croatia in the first semi-final on June 14.andare both in the Dutch squad and will hope to lead their nation to the final on June 18 against the winner of the other last-four tie: Italy v Spain. A third-place play-off will also be held on June 18.and, meanwhile, have been called up by England for a pair of Euro 2024 qualifiers.The Three Lions travel to Malta on Friday June 16 and then head to Old Trafford to play North Macedonia three days later.andwill be part of an England U21s training camp ahead of this summers U21 European Championship, with the Young Lions tournament squad to be announced on June 14.Didier Deschamps has includedin his 23-man France squad for qualification games in Gibraltar on June 16 and at home against Greece on June 19.could feature in the latter game and his nation also faces Republic of Ireland three days earlier. The Irish then tackle Gibraltar.Scotland have taken six points from their opening two Euro 2024 qualifiers and captainwill look to help them to further victories when he leads the side in Norway on June 17 and at home to Georgia on June 20.On the same dates,s Portugal take on Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland respectively.Brazil haveamong their ranks for friendly matches in Europe against Naby Keitas Guinea (June 17) and Senegal (June 20).Colombia are also heading to Europe for a pair of friendlies andis in the squad for meetings with Iraq in Valencia on June 16 and Germany on June 20.Egypt are set to face Guinea in a qualification match for next years Africa Cup of Nations, withup against departing Reds teammate Keita on June 14.A point would seal Egypts spot at the tournament, four days ahead of their friendly with South Sudan.'Pre-season training starts on... July 8th for Non-Internationals, and July 11th for Internationals.