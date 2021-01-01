« previous next »
Author Topic: International Watch  (Read 198251 times)

Offline ac

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2160 on: Yesterday at 09:16:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:11:45 am
Trent left out the squad. Great news.

It will be quite funny if Henderson doesnt see many minutes.

Trent being left out hopefully serves as a bit of wake up call to him to up his defensive efforts this season
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2161 on: Yesterday at 09:22:55 am »
Said Trent has only featured in 5 out of the last 31 England games. Should just leave him at home for the World Cup but no doubt hell go for a month and not kick a ball in anger.
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2162 on: Yesterday at 09:25:41 am »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 09:16:47 am
Trent being left out hopefully serves as a bit of wake up call to him to up his defensive efforts this season

Given its accompanied by Tomoris omission, Id place this one on Southgate's ineptitude as opposed to Trents ability. The fact its a back 5 as well, youd think hed at least try him given the main issue of this England side is a lack of creativity
Offline Coolie High

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2163 on: Yesterday at 09:35:07 am »
England dont need Trent to do well, their first choice rb in James is still better than ever other right back in the world, Southgate though...
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2164 on: Yesterday at 09:45:14 am »
Utterly bizarre, its actually an international that would benefit testing a few players youre not sure on. And hes gone and totally dropped four of them.

Good for us, like.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2165 on: Yesterday at 09:53:15 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 09:25:41 am
Given its accompanied by Tomoris omission, Id place this one on Southgate's ineptitude as opposed to Trents ability. The fact its a back 5 as well, youd think hed at least try him given the main issue of this England side is a lack of creativity
The optics of it all is astounding. Your team slip to a dismal defeat and you look ill prepared for the world cup so you very publicly send players back who were on the bench! That will show them who's boss! The idiot.

The problem for us is Trent will now be worrying for his world cup place (even if we aren't), hopefully it makes him double down and put in aome monster performances for us.
Offline shank94

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2166 on: Yesterday at 10:04:02 am »
Trent left out? He's not injured?

If Yes and Yes, that's music to my ears
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2167 on: Yesterday at 10:10:48 am »
Why is Southgate still being supported by the masses and how is he still in the job after the last few months. He wouldve been out the door a long time ago if it was club football
Offline grenny158

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2168 on: Yesterday at 10:15:39 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:10:48 am
Why is Southgate still being supported by the masses and how is he still in the job after the last few months. He wouldve been out the door a long time ago if it was club football

He has always been a risk averse, safety first manager .. and a pretty shit one at that.

His teams perform against the minnows (shock!) and are average at best against most sides who aren't minnows.

Looking so forward to England crashing and burning in Qatar .. hope Hendo isn't selected either and has a good break.
Offline Caston

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2169 on: Yesterday at 10:19:46 am »
Trent hasn't been picked by Southgate even when he's been in good form - Southgate is just not a good manager.

Yes he's been below par this season - but England lack any kind of creativity so it's kind of funny to have Trent sitting on the bench and now out of the squad completely. I think people are now starting to see Southgate for what he is - a boring defensive manager who has no idea how to get the best out of some pretty ridiculous English talent. He's living on the World cup and Euro run, but will probably be gone after they crash out of the world cup.

But, should be good news for us if it gives Trent some extra motivation - need him back to his best.

Offline rojo para la vida

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2170 on: Yesterday at 10:35:39 am »
Trent don't sing the national anthem. Southgate likes it Tony Adams/Stuart Pearce style.
Nothing would shock me about Southgate's motive but it's probably because he lacks the imagination to use someone with Trent's talent.
Offline keano7

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2171 on: Yesterday at 10:35:58 am »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:19:46 am
Trent hasn't been picked by Southgate even when he's been in good form - Southgate is just not a good manager.

Yes he's been below par this season - but England lack any kind of creativity so it's kind of funny to have Trent sitting on the bench and now out of the squad completely. I think people are now starting to see Southgate for what he is - a boring defensive manager who has no idea how to get the best out of some pretty ridiculous English talent. He's living on the World cup and Euro run, but will probably be gone after they crash out of the world cup.

But, should be good news for us if it gives Trent some extra motivation - need him back to his best.


Even when hes at his scintillating best, hes still overlooked by Southgate in favour of Trippier, Walker and James. Yes, itll give him a kick up the arse to deliver more consistent performances but he must also be feeling like hell never get the opportunity to play for England.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2172 on: Yesterday at 10:36:22 am »
Would bet my life that when Southgate gets the sack (which he will) that any other manager would utilise Trent. Hes far too talented to be overlooked in my opinion. He says England are blessed with great right backs, but to be honest I dont think any of them are anywhere near as good as Trent. Why bring him with the squad if youre not going to give him a minute? Its an insult, he goes on about what players have won if its about what each player has won, then Trent trumps the lot of them because hes won more than any of them. No England right back can do what Trent does. Any good manager would get the best out of him.

Im not too fussed as I dont really follow England but with Trent he mustnt feel great about it. Its weird he has never really fancied him even when hes been flying. No explanation.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2173 on: Yesterday at 10:44:00 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:36:22 am
Would bet my life that when Southgate gets the sack (which he will) that any other manager would utilise Trent. Hes far too talented to be overlooked in my opinion. He says England are blessed with great right backs, but to be honest I dont think any of them are anywhere near as good as Trent. Why bring him with the squad if youre not going to give him a minute? Its an insult, he goes on about what players have won if its about what each player has won, then Trent trumps the lot of them because hes won more than any of them. No England right back can do what Trent does. Any good manager would get the best out of him.

Im not too fussed as I dont really follow England but with Trent he mustnt feel great about it. Its weird he has never really fancied him even when hes been flying. No explanation.

Southgate is a grade A c*nt and totally contradicts himself time and time again. Before he said that Trent wasnt picked because he wasnt playing well for his club while he goes and picks his favourites in Maguire, Shaw and Coady when players out there have been in much better form than them
Offline Coolie High

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2174 on: Yesterday at 11:07:14 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:36:22 am
Would bet my life that when Southgate gets the sack (which he will) that any other manager would utilise Trent. Hes far too talented to be overlooked in my opinion. He says England are blessed with great right backs, but to be honest I dont think any of them are anywhere near as good as Trent. Why bring him with the squad if youre not going to give him a minute? Its an insult, he goes on about what players have won if its about what each player has won, then Trent trumps the lot of them because hes won more than any of them. No England right back can do what Trent does. Any good manager would get the best out of him.

Im not too fussed as I dont really follow England but with Trent he mustnt feel great about it. Its weird he has never really fancied him even when hes been flying. No explanation.

Trent is such a unique and one off type player that a lot of managers would struggle with how to utilise him, weve had our own problems ourselves with not having the right parts around him to supplement for his talent.

International football is very different to club football and there isnt as much time to form cohesion, also youre dealing with players who dont necessarily want to sacrifice themselves in order to get the best out of arguably the best rb in the world.

The safer option would be to go with a less unique rare but maybe a tad more reliable James and sort the rest out later, so I dont blame Southgate for not getting the best out of Trent, because hes a unique talent in a unique situation and the alternatives are CL winning PL winning right backs themselves.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2175 on: Yesterday at 11:26:12 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:07:14 am
Trent is such a unique and one off type player that a lot of managers would struggle with how to utilise him, weve had our own problems ourselves with not having the right parts around him to supplement for his talent.

International football is very different to club football and there isnt as much time to form cohesion, also youre dealing with players who dont necessarily want to sacrifice themselves in order to get the best out of arguably the best rb in the world.

The safer option would be to go with a less unique rare but maybe a tad more reliable James and sort the rest out later, so I dont blame Southgate for not getting the best out of Trent, because hes a unique talent in a unique situation and the alternatives are CL winning PL winning right backs themselves.

I just dont think Southgate is a very good manager really, hes had the luck of the draw on numerous occasions. Had Englands best chance of an international final/trophy on two occasions and failed on both. His tactics are dated and very boring. He picks the same boring players each time. I do blame Southgate for not even giving him any sort of chance like tonight in a dead rubber.
Offline Fromola

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2176 on: Yesterday at 11:45:29 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:26:12 am
I just dont think Southgate is a very good manager really, hes had the luck of the draw on numerous occasions. Had Englands best chance of an international final/trophy on two occasions and failed on both. His tactics are dated and very boring. He picks the same boring players each time. I do blame Southgate for not even giving him any sort of chance like tonight in a dead rubber.

Southgate is not the man to unleash creative players. Even for all the fuss of Grealish at the Euros he couldn't get in the team.

It's attritional players like Phillips who have done well for him. Three centre halves, two holding players and more traditional full backs.

He's just been very lucky with draws and not having to travel during the Euros with home advantage. That tournament was effectively rigged for England to win it and they still didn't.
Offline killer-heels

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2177 on: Yesterday at 11:47:28 am »
I hope to god we dont have some people on here moaning about how Trent should start. Just be glad he doesnt. Not wanting him to play and then him not playing and being angry about is crazy logic.
Offline Fromola

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2178 on: Yesterday at 11:57:46 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:47:28 am
I hope to god we dont have some people on here moaning about how Trent should start. Just be glad he doesnt. Not wanting him to play and then him not playing and being angry about is crazy logic.

Made up when any of ours don't play international games.
Offline kasperoff

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2179 on: Yesterday at 12:55:21 pm »
No other manager in the world leaves Trent out. Pressure on Southgate is building and it's starting to show. Completely backtracking on his own maxim that only players in-form will get into his team. He's doing a full 180 and picking the players he likes.

I actually thought he'd done OK, but he seems to have hit that tipping point ("The Rogers Fulcrum") where he was going to have to evolve and kick-on, or stagnate and turn to shit. He seems to have chosen the latter. Doesn't have the courage/ability to build off the at fairly secure defensive structure he built. Now everyone, including his players, have lost interest.

I'd be giving some serious thought to swapping him for someone else before the WC. They'll struggle to get out of the group on current form. There might be a bounce from a new man and fresh perspective. It's clear Southgate is a dead man walking now.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2180 on: Today at 12:16:39 am »
Whilst I feel for our players who want to play for England, every time they get left out, I'm made up. It means we avoid injury and burn out and I can get on with not supporting England.


Is football back soon? It's worse than Covid this season.
Online Tokyoite

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2181 on: Today at 02:56:28 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:10:48 am
Why is Southgate still being supported by the masses and how is he still in the job after the last few months. He wouldve been out the door a long time ago if it was club football
Because he is a yes man which goes down well with the FA. And got to a semi in the WC and a final in the Euros albeit a very, very favourable draw helped.
And he's English so naturally they wouldn't sack him so quickly.

I reckon he's gone after this year though especially as I don't believe England will do anything of note at the WC.
