Would bet my life that when Southgate gets the sack (which he will) that any other manager would utilise Trent. Heís far too talented to be overlooked in my opinion. He says England are blessed with great right backs, but to be honest I donít think any of them are anywhere near as good as Trent. Why bring him with the squad if youíre not going to give him a minute? Itís an insult, he goes on about what players have wonÖ if itís about what each player has won, then Trent trumps the lot of them because heís won more than any of them. No England right back can do what Trent does. Any good manager would get the best out of him.



Iím not too fussed as I donít really follow England but with Trent he mustnít feel great about it. Itís weird he has never really fancied him even when heís been flying. No explanation.