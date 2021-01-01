« previous next »
Author Topic: International Watch  (Read 197292 times)

Offline ac

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2160 on: Today at 09:16:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:11:45 am
Trent left out the squad. Great news.

It will be quite funny if Henderson doesnt see many minutes.

Trent being left out hopefully serves as a bit of wake up call to him to up his defensive efforts this season
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2161 on: Today at 09:22:55 am »
Said Trent has only featured in 5 out of the last 31 England games. Should just leave him at home for the World Cup but no doubt hell go for a month and not kick a ball in anger.
Online Broad Spectrum

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2162 on: Today at 09:25:41 am »
Quote from: ac on Today at 09:16:47 am
Trent being left out hopefully serves as a bit of wake up call to him to up his defensive efforts this season

Given its accompanied by Tomoris omission, Id place this one on Southgate's ineptitude as opposed to Trents ability. The fact its a back 5 as well, youd think hed at least try him given the main issue of this England side is a lack of creativity
Offline Coolie High

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2163 on: Today at 09:35:07 am »
England dont need Trent to do well, their first choice rb in James is still better than ever other right back in the world, Southgate though...
Online gerrardisgod

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 09:45:14 am »
Utterly bizarre, its actually an international that would benefit testing a few players youre not sure on. And hes gone and totally dropped four of them.

Good for us, like.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 09:53:15 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 09:25:41 am
Given its accompanied by Tomoris omission, Id place this one on Southgate's ineptitude as opposed to Trents ability. The fact its a back 5 as well, youd think hed at least try him given the main issue of this England side is a lack of creativity
The optics of it all is astounding. Your team slip to a dismal defeat and you look ill prepared for the world cup so you very publicly send players back who were on the bench! That will show them who's boss! The idiot.

The problem for us is Trent will now be worrying for his world cup place (even if we aren't), hopefully it makes him double down and put in aome monster performances for us.
Online shank94

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 10:04:02 am »
Trent left out? He's not injured?

If Yes and Yes, that's music to my ears
Online ScubaSteve

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2167 on: Today at 10:10:48 am »
Why is Southgate still being supported by the masses and how is he still in the job after the last few months. He wouldve been out the door a long time ago if it was club football
Online grenny158

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2168 on: Today at 10:15:39 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:10:48 am
Why is Southgate still being supported by the masses and how is he still in the job after the last few months. He wouldve been out the door a long time ago if it was club football

He has always been a risk averse, safety first manager .. and a pretty shit one at that.

His teams perform against the minnows (shock!) and are average at best against most sides who aren't minnows.

Looking so forward to England crashing and burning in Qatar .. hope Hendo isn't selected either and has a good break.
Online Caston

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2169 on: Today at 10:19:46 am »
Trent hasn't been picked by Southgate even when he's been in good form - Southgate is just not a good manager.

Yes he's been below par this season - but England lack any kind of creativity so it's kind of funny to have Trent sitting on the bench and now out of the squad completely. I think people are now starting to see Southgate for what he is - a boring defensive manager who has no idea how to get the best out of some pretty ridiculous English talent. He's living on the World cup and Euro run, but will probably be gone after they crash out of the world cup.

But, should be good news for us if it gives Trent some extra motivation - need him back to his best.

