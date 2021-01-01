Trent hasn't been picked by Southgate even when he's been in good form - Southgate is just not a good manager.



Yes he's been below par this season - but England lack any kind of creativity so it's kind of funny to have Trent sitting on the bench and now out of the squad completely. I think people are now starting to see Southgate for what he is - a boring defensive manager who has no idea how to get the best out of some pretty ridiculous English talent. He's living on the World cup and Euro run, but will probably be gone after they crash out of the world cup.



But, should be good news for us if it gives Trent some extra motivation - need him back to his best.



