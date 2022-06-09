« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Down

Author Topic: International Watch  (Read 195177 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,866
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2120 on: June 9, 2022, 10:12:16 pm »
Quote from: oojason on June  9, 2022, 10:03:19 pm
Guinea 1-0 Malawi; ACN Qualifier - Naby Keita 90'+1' winner - https://streamja.com/NV9yb

Nice. More of that next season please.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2121 on: June 9, 2022, 10:20:35 pm »
Quote from: oojason on June  9, 2022, 10:03:19 pm
Guinea 1-0 Malawi; ACN Qualifier - Naby Keita 90'+1' winner - https://streamja.com/NV9yb

oh I say!   
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,891
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2122 on: June 9, 2022, 10:24:54 pm »
Boss that from Naby.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  • ***JFT97***
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2123 on: June 9, 2022, 10:54:58 pm »
Quote from: oojason on June  9, 2022, 10:03:19 pm
Guinea 1-0 Malawi; ACN Qualifier - Naby Keita 90'+1' winner - https://streamja.com/NV9yb
Boss goal!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2124 on: June 9, 2022, 10:56:00 pm »
Jota 80 mins for Portugal tonight.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2125 on: June 9, 2022, 10:57:48 pm »
Quote from: oojason on June  9, 2022, 10:03:19 pm
Guinea 1-0 Malawi; ACN Qualifier - Naby Keita 90'+1' winner - https://streamja.com/NV9yb
lovely team goal.  great finish.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,957
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2126 on: June 10, 2022, 11:49:15 am »
Wow, gorgeous team goal and Naby finish there.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,957
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2127 on: June 10, 2022, 11:49:34 am »
Quote from: SamLad on June  9, 2022, 10:56:00 pm
Jota 80 mins for Portugal tonight.

Also a full game for Kostas.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,987
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2128 on: June 11, 2022, 04:54:29 pm »
Robbo, starting for Scotland, again.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,308
  • Boom!
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2129 on: June 11, 2022, 05:42:07 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on June 11, 2022, 04:54:29 pm
Robbo, starting for Scotland, again.

Kellegher for Us.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,700
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2130 on: June 11, 2022, 06:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on June 11, 2022, 05:42:07 pm
Kellegher for Us.

Kellegher's American? Sweet...

 ;)
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,663
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2131 on: June 11, 2022, 06:28:31 pm »
Scotland getting trounced by Ireland.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2132 on: June 11, 2022, 07:09:06 pm »
Robbo played the 90.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,514
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2133 on: June 12, 2022, 12:24:20 am »
Quote from: newterp on June 11, 2022, 06:28:31 pm
Scotland getting trounced by Ireland.

Nearly 47,000 at the game, practically a full house and Ireland are palatably rubbish at football these days. Mad really. Nobody gives a hoot about these games, they are a yawn and the Irish can't win a game yet the people can't get enough. Glad they won tonight.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2134 on: June 12, 2022, 12:28:45 am »
seems like these euro nations games are boring the crap out of everyone, especially the players.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,496
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2135 on: June 12, 2022, 01:41:24 am »
Quote from: SamLad on June 12, 2022, 12:28:45 am
seems like these euro nations games are boring the crap out of everyone, especially the players.
They are not boring me in the slightest. I haven't seen a single minute of any game.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2136 on: June 12, 2022, 10:56:22 am »
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,866
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2137 on: June 13, 2022, 07:32:59 pm »
Curtis Jones starts for the England U21's vs Slovenia. On BBC3 at 7.45pm.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,663
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2138 on: June 13, 2022, 07:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on June 13, 2022, 07:32:59 pm
Curtis Jones starts for the England U21's vs Slovenia. On BBC3 at 7.45pm.
any streaming links available?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,121
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2139 on: June 13, 2022, 07:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on June 13, 2022, 07:32:59 pm
Curtis Jones starts for the England U21's vs Slovenia. On BBC3 at 7.45pm.

I thought BBC Three shut down years ago?
Logged

Offline Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2140 on: June 13, 2022, 07:54:13 pm »
Quote from: newterp on June 13, 2022, 07:48:55 pm
any streaming links available?

It's on Youtube as well, England 1-0 down - Died Spence OG in the first minute.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRn2bvYGMJ8
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,866
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2141 on: June 13, 2022, 08:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 13, 2022, 07:52:23 pm
I thought BBC Three shut down years ago?

It's been back now for a while.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,205
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2142 on: June 13, 2022, 08:14:09 pm »
BBC 4 is being shut down now though.  :D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,866
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2143 on: June 13, 2022, 08:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June 13, 2022, 08:14:09 pm
BBC 4 is being shut down now though.  :D

Is that for real? That's a bit shit.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,205
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2144 on: June 13, 2022, 08:26:47 pm »
Aye.  Not sure when exactly though.
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2145 on: June 13, 2022, 08:58:09 pm »
Elliot coming on now with 35 to go.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,926
  • Red since '64
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2146 on: June 13, 2022, 09:25:56 pm »
So Lee Carsley replaced Aidy Boothroyd?

Kinell, judging by this shambles, its frying pans and fires.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,891
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2147 on: June 13, 2022, 10:11:20 pm »
Fucking hell, as if tedious friendlies and the ever-present fear of injury news aren't bad enough now learning that BBC4 is shutting down? This is truly the thread of doom
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,369
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2148 on: Today at 03:03:34 am »

Alisson played 90 minutes of Brazil's 3-0 friendly win vs Ghana on Friday. Fabinho came on as a sub and played 28 minutes. Bobby was an unused sub.

Brazil play another friendly - vs Tunisia - on Tuesday 27th September.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2149 on: Today at 03:43:31 am »
Looks like Mo got a couple of goals (1 penalty) for Egypt
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Up
« previous next »
 