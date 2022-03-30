Elliott, Jones, Kelleher and Konate, then possibly also Neco and Ox (providing they dont leave). Good core to have a couple of weeks off and a good core for the youth to train with for a couple of weeks too.Naby too?
Robertson may not go, Tsimikas not going. Gomez probably wont get picked. We should be in a good place to take advantage next season.
The lasers couldn't have bothered the Egyptians because if it had they would surely have said something.
Alisson is a goalie not as concerned
'Senegalese fans pelt Egyptian keepers with shoes and bottles as they attempt to warm up before the game' - https://twitter.com/amr21ds/status/1508844752975937545
What the absolute fuck is wrong with Senegal fans?
It's not a concern after the fact given he didn't get injured. But he could have. He had no business playing if it wasn't his choice. It's not as if the manager is giving him game time to get used to his way of playing, or build an understanding with his defence. He risked him getting injured for no reason.
Southgate: "We've got the embarrassment now of playing behind closed doors at home."Normally when you watch those things having happened abroad we're all grandstanding about how it's someone else's problem and how this country should be dealt with - and now it's us. That's not a good optic for our country."
I don't rate Southgate as a tactician but he's the best we've had in my lifetime for everything else the England job entails. He's been really clear and consistent on "taking the knee" and he went in two-footed on the trolls after the penalty shoot-out loss. When players have, in his eyes, disrespected the privilege of playing for England he's bombed them out.He also took a broader view of the stupid pitch invasions we've seen in the past few weeks (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61569269). The usual cowardly response of "my job is just to pick an England team" isn't one I've ever heard him use.
Didn't he pretty much have that response when asked about where its taking place?
'Gareth Southgate has questioned what England would achieve by boycotting this year's World Cup due to human rights issues in Qatar.':-https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1507478234430062594 (2 minute video)"The biggest issue that is non-religious and non-cultural is what happened with the building of the stadiums - and there is nothing we can do about that either".Then goes into whataboutery on Sainsburys and investments in the UK... can't even bring himself to acknowledge or mention the 6500+ deaths of the stadium workers.
Alisson and Fab have 4 friendlies, the CBF must be skint.
It's never ending, June fixtures:Alisson and Fab have 4 friendlies, the CBF must be skint. AFCON starts next week too And all the Nations league games Good grief
jesus, I didn't know they were scheduled for this summer
It's not probably qualifiers for AFCON next summer
The new schedule for AFCON is every 3 months there is a tournament until 2024 when the time between tournaments decreases to two months. To compensate for this lack of international football every nation bar one in Africa enters AFCON. Qualifiers happen between tournaments to determine who doesn't get to go. During these qualifiers every nation in Africa plays every other nation.
