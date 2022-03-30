I don't rate Southgate as a tactician but he's the best we've had in my lifetime for everything else the England job entails. He's been really clear and consistent on "taking the knee" and he went in two-footed on the trolls after the penalty shoot-out loss. When players have, in his eyes, disrespected the privilege of playing for England he's bombed them out.



He also took a broader view of the stupid pitch invasions we've seen in the past few weeks (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61569269). The usual cowardly response of "my job is just to pick an England team" isn't one I've ever heard him use.



'Gareth Southgate has questioned what England would achieve by boycotting this year's World Cup due to human rights issues in Qatar.':-



https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1507478234430062594 (2 minute video)





"The biggest issue that is non-religious and non-cultural is what happened with the building of the stadiums - and there is nothing we can do about that either".



Then goes into whataboutery on Sainsburys and investments in the UK... can't even bring himself to acknowledge or mention the 6500+ deaths of the stadium workers.



He's an apathetic twat on Qatar...He won't even mention the numbers of deaths for the construction workers there, or talk about the appalling conditions for the workers - just a glib "there is nothing we can do about that either" -in various situations where Qatar has been brought up in conversation with him. Like others said in Qatar thread, he's in the best job he'll ever likely have - so he won't rock the boat - safe pair of hands and all that.I've no doubt in the future... he'll come out with a few lines about 'having some regrets' about not speaking up more etc - but it'll likely just be glib lip-service.