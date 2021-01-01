Its going to really, really help us that Salah and Diaz arent at the World Cup. Firmino might not be either. When you combine that with Thiago and Matip not going either were going to have a core of players who get a proper break. Shame Southgate will pick Trent even though he wont play him. Glad for Trent but bad for us! Would be good if he could get summers off (or winters when FIFAs corruption gets so bad that they rejig the whole calendar for more money).