Re: International Watch
« Reply #2040 on: Yesterday at 08:48:46 pm »
Is anyone going to score? ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2041 on: Yesterday at 08:52:10 pm »
Sadioooooooo.

Senegal to the World Cup.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2042 on: Yesterday at 08:52:38 pm »
Senegal deserve it on the balance of the game, but those lasers are a disgrace.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2043 on: Yesterday at 08:53:27 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 08:52:10 pm
Sadioooooooo.

Senegal to the World Cup.

Sell Sadio, keep Mo then?
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2044 on: Yesterday at 08:53:47 pm »

Senegal 1 - 1 Egypt - Penalty Shootout (3-1) - https://streamgg.com/v/vy04f5qj & https://v.redd.it/xvgc73eqndq81 & https://juststream.live/TaylorHijackingEntrainment


Mane with the penalty to send Senegal through to the World Cup. Penalty Shootout info - www.flashscore.co.uk/match/pfDP9JpR/#/match-summary/match-summary






Lasers at Salah for the penalty: https://twitter.com/HenryBushnell/status/1508895040994689025

https://streamja.com/P5mpX (a few seconds of the Egyptian goalie... showing what he has been on the end of all game. Egyptian players, staff, and match officials too.)

.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2045 on: Yesterday at 08:54:36 pm »
Can only assume the lasers didn't affect the players or they'd have kicked off. Wankers
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2046 on: Yesterday at 08:55:01 pm »
Egypt are dog shit. Glad Senegal went through.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2047 on: Yesterday at 08:55:02 pm »
Not quite the quality shootout of the League Cup Final was it?!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2048 on: Yesterday at 08:56:24 pm »
the shoot out summed up that game perfectly - a fiasco of hosting a game of top flight football to utter dogshit of a game
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2049 on: Yesterday at 08:58:09 pm »
The lasers were just farcical but the whole game was just about the same.

Honestly only CAF to blame where they can come up with a qualifying system where the best teams are likely to NOT get into the World Cup.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2050 on: Yesterday at 08:58:35 pm »
Did Mo miss his penalty? Feel for Mo but Egypt are awful to watch.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2051 on: Yesterday at 08:59:32 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 08:58:35 pm
Did Mo miss his penalty? Feel for Mo but Egypt are awful to watch.

Yeah, skied it.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2052 on: Yesterday at 08:59:38 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 08:58:35 pm
Did Mo miss his penalty? Feel for Mo but Egypt are awful to watch.

Kepa'd it.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2053 on: Yesterday at 08:59:49 pm »
Congrats to Sadio, well deserved. Those lasers are absurd though, how can this happen at this level???
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2054 on: Yesterday at 09:00:07 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:45:48 pm
Disgrace these lasers during a shootout.

they are but can you have much sympathy for that egypt team.

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2055 on: Yesterday at 09:00:35 pm »
.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2056 on: Yesterday at 09:06:31 pm »
Curtis Jones scored for England U21

Over to oojason for the footage
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2057 on: Yesterday at 09:07:13 pm »
Oh my fucking good god if you can't commentate on what's happening in the game just shut your fucking gob!

Mumbling away to himself about absolutely fucking bollocks. 

Nobodies interested mate, the game's already putting me to sleep without having you droning on about fuck knows what 😡
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2058 on: Yesterday at 09:11:35 pm »

Portugal [2] - 0 North Macedonia; Bruno Fernandes 65' - https://streamgg.com/v/zqvtz3r0 & https://ziscore.com/qa94 (Jota assist)



Curtis Jones goal for England U21s on 52' vs Albania - https://twitter.com/LFCAdamK/status/1508895805201133581

also free live coverage on youtube (rewind to the 51st minute for Curtis Jones goal in full and better quality):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AdyxU7cqBmI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AdyxU7cqBmI</a>


Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:06:31 pm
Curtis Jones scored for England U21

Over to oojason for the footage


Was struggling for that goal mate ;D


.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2059 on: Yesterday at 09:13:45 pm »
Great assist from Jota.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2060 on: Yesterday at 09:19:15 pm »
Jota subbed after 76 mins
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2061 on: Yesterday at 09:22:48 pm »
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2062 on: Yesterday at 09:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:22:48 pm
Good.

You obviously didnt see the tackle.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2063 on: Yesterday at 09:27:24 pm »
Feel for Mo, he must be hating Senegal at the moment, lose to them in the ACON and then they put them out of the world cup qualification.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2064 on: Yesterday at 09:27:41 pm »
Origi on after 78 mins
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2065 on: Yesterday at 09:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:25:46 pm
You obviously didnt see the tackle.

Did he walk off though?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2066 on: Yesterday at 09:38:03 pm »
Just noticed Andy Robbo was subbed off after 57.

Amazingly, it appears we have suffered no injuries at this point.

Sadly, that now means Ali, Fab and Diaz will all get season ending tackles tonight.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2067 on: Yesterday at 09:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:38:03 pm
Just noticed Andy Robbo was subbed off after 57.

Amazingly, it appears we have suffered no injuries at this point.

Sadly, that now means Ali, Fab and Diaz will all get season ending tackles tonight.

So he has Covid last week and they still make him start in a meaningless friendly?
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2068 on: Yesterday at 10:56:48 pm »

'Salah gets pelted with bottles as he attempts to leave the stadium' pitch - https://twitter.com/korapluseg/status/1508914226894626821 (with video)

'Senegalese fans pelt Egyptian keepers with shoes and bottles as they attempt to warm up before the game' - https://twitter.com/amr21ds/status/1508844752975937545

'Salah with multiple lasers pointed at him during the penalty shots.' - https://streamable.com/iya04q & https://v.redd.it/bbgs273rceq81

.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2069 on: Yesterday at 11:11:42 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:56:48 pm
'Salah gets pelted with bottles as he attempts to leave the stadium' pitch - https://twitter.com/korapluseg/status/1508914226894626821 (with video)

I will never understand people who think this is a good idea but i must admit the guy who tried to throw a bottle back at them made me laugh. 
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2070 on: Today at 01:00:55 am »
Fabinho and Ali start for Brazil at 12,000 feet. Fab will sleep well on the plane home.
Looks like Diaz might not be going to Qatar
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2071 on: Today at 02:14:19 am »
I tuned to Colombia to watch Diaz... what a mistake! Most Bolivia players are fucking divers and I was gouging my eyes out watching the game. Colombia are tragic though... Diaz got a few knocks, but hopefully he's OK.

Switched to Brazil to finish my Guinness on a better note.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2072 on: Today at 02:33:18 am »
It's over  ;D



and Whoever we are playing on Boxing day are getting fucking twatted by Salah and Diaz  ;D
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2073 on: Today at 07:42:05 am »
Another 90 minutes for Fabinho and Alisson in a fucking dead rubber game  :butt

90 minutes also for Diaz, but Colombia finish outside the play off spot after Peru beat Paraguay.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2074 on: Today at 07:50:01 am »
Its going to really, really help us that Salah and Diaz arent at the World Cup. Firmino might not be either. When you combine that with Thiago and Matip not going either were going to have a core of players who get a proper break. Shame Southgate will pick Trent even though he wont play him. Glad for Trent but bad for us! Would be good if he could get summers off (or winters when FIFAs corruption gets so bad that they rejig the whole calendar for more money). 
Re: International Watch
« Reply #2075 on: Today at 07:57:30 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:50:01 am
Its going to really, really help us that Salah and Diaz arent at the World Cup. Firmino might not be either. When you combine that with Thiago and Matip not going either were going to have a core of players who get a proper break. Shame Southgate will pick Trent even though he wont play him. Glad for Trent but bad for us! Would be good if he could get summers off (or winters when FIFAs corruption gets so bad that they rejig the whole calendar for more money). 

Robertson may not go, Tsimikas not going. Gomez probably wont get picked. We should be in a good place to take advantage next season.
