Its going to really, really help us that Salah and Diaz aren’t at the World Cup. Firmino might not be either. When you combine that with Thiago and Matip not going either we’re going to have a core of players who get a proper break. Shame Southgate will pick Trent even though he won’t play him. Glad for Trent but bad for us! Would be good if he could get summers off (or winters when FIFA’s corruption gets so bad that they rejig the whole calendar for more money).