Mostly a load of shite really but Sengal v Egypt and Portugal should be worth a watch
Robbed off Barney:TUESDAY 29TH MARCH 2022
Minamino - Japan v Vietnam 11:35
Japan have qualified. They should top the group with a win, or a draw if Saudi fail to beat Australia. Senegal v Egypt
18:00 MOLA TV
Origi - Belgium v Burkina Faso 19:45
Jones/Elliott - Albania U21 v England U21 19:45 Albania
Kelleher - Ireland v Lithuania 19:45 skysports
Henderson - England v Ivory Coast 19:45 skysports
van Dijk - Holland v Germany 19:45
Jota World Cup play off v N.Macedonia
19:45 skysports
And Scotland are playing Austria in a friendly ! poor bastards WEDNESDAY 30TH MARCH 2022
Alisson/Fabinho - Bolivia v Brazil 00:30 La Paz, Bolivia
Brazil have topped their group. Bolivia have nothing to play for. Hopefully Alisson and Fabinho play no part in the game.
Diaz - Venezuela v Colombia 00:30 Ciudad Guayana
A must win for Colombia to get a play off spot. Peru and Chile also in the mix. Peru lead by a point and are at home to Paraguay. Chile are a point behind Colombia and are away to Uruguay.