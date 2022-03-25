Tsimikas is probably one of only a few who would be better off (in the fans eyes) of getting the minutes. See also the likes of Kelleher, and Neco Williams had he not gone out on loan. All depends on them not getting injuries of course.



Playing 90 minutes a couple more times will definitely help him if he has to play a few games for us coming forward. Robertson will always play ahead of him if fit but I'd certainly be looking to bring him in at home to Benfica if the result goes our way in Lisbon and perhaps even against poorer opposition like Watford. Not saying he can't play against the best teams because he can but you'd always look to Robertson. This international break has ironically been one where Robertson hasn't featured due to Covid and their qualifier being postponed.