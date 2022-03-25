« previous next »
International Watch

Re: International Watch
March 25, 2022, 08:05:03 pm
Elliott bossing it so far on his u21 debut. Far too good to be playing in an u21 match.
Re: International Watch
March 25, 2022, 08:05:44 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 25, 2022, 03:41:44 pm
I'm off out to celebrate reaching 40.
All the best mate, hope you've had a good day.
Re: International Watch
March 25, 2022, 08:41:05 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on March 25, 2022, 08:05:03 pm
Elliott bossing it so far on his u21 debut. Far too good to be playing in an u21 match.
Yeah he's been very good, had their left back going off in tears.

Don't think he's too good for this level, England have loads of great young players and should really be keeping some of them to try and win a tournament at this level. Its what Spain ,France, Germnay have done in the past
Re: International Watch
March 25, 2022, 09:24:07 pm
Egypt win 1-0 in the first leg.
Re: International Watch
March 25, 2022, 09:25:46 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on March 25, 2022, 08:41:05 pm
Yeah he's been very good, had their left back going off in tears.

Don't think he's too good for this level, England have loads of great young players and should really be keeping some of them to try and win a tournament at this level. Its what Spain ,France, Germnay have done in the past

I think hes too good for that level but the game time is good for him. The england u21s could win something, theyve got a really good team
Re: International Watch
March 25, 2022, 09:34:49 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on March 25, 2022, 09:25:46 pm
I think hes too good for that level but the game time is good for him. The england u21s could win something, theyve got a really good team
Andorra quiality normally pretty low irc.
Wondering why Jones is not starting for England u21 though over Gibbs-White. Ramsey deserves to start too unless they saving for the next game vs Albania
Re: International Watch
March 26, 2022, 01:31:38 am
Quote from: oojason on March 25, 2022, 07:36:32 pm
Egypt [1] - 0 Senegal; Saliou Ciss own-goal 4' - https://streamgg.com/v/4qz3wkr1 & https://juststream.live/QuellingArrangerDwindles



'Egypt 1 - 0 Senegal | 2 minute highlights' (from CAF):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NzpEJl67j7M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NzpEJl67j7M</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzpEJl67j7M

I love Mo but I think he's taking the piss a bit with that bank shot.
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 08:44:55 pm
180 minutes over 2 friendlies for Tsimikas.

Cheers Greece. Sound as fuck that.
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 08:51:08 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:44:55 pm
180 minutes over 2 friendlies for Tsimikas.

Cheers Greece. Sound as fuck that.
Waiting for VVD and Hendo to do the same. Van Gaal the gimp couldnt see common sense and rotate VVD against the Danes so no way he will bench him against Germany.
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 08:54:48 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:44:55 pm
180 minutes over 2 friendlies for Tsimikas.

Cheers Greece. Sound as fuck that.
No problem with that for me. Kostas doesn't play that often for us so it keeps him match fit.
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 11:09:25 pm
Tsimikas is probably one of only a few who would be better off (in the fans eyes) of getting the minutes. See also the likes of Kelleher, and Neco Williams had he not gone out on loan. All depends on them not getting injuries of course.

Playing 90 minutes a couple more times will definitely help him if he has to play a few games for us coming forward. Robertson will always play ahead of him if fit but I'd certainly be looking to bring him in at home to Benfica if the result goes our way in Lisbon and perhaps even against poorer opposition like Watford. Not saying he can't play against the best teams because he can but you'd always look to Robertson. This international break has ironically been one where Robertson hasn't featured due to Covid and their qualifier being postponed.
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 11:13:23 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:44:55 pm
180 minutes over 2 friendlies for Tsimikas.

Cheers Greece. Sound as fuck that.

To be fair, he can use the game time ...
Re: International Watch
Today at 03:22:19 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 08:51:08 pm
Waiting for VVD and Hendo to do the same. Van Gaal the gimp couldnt see common sense and rotate VVD against the Danes so no way he will bench him against Germany.
well LGV isn't gonna do anything to help Virgil now is he, after the comments Virgil made.

and Southgate can play Rice for 90 fukking minutes now, and give Hendo a break.  he won't though, will he?
