FRIDAY 25th MARCH 2022



Tsimikas - Romania v Greece 18:15 - Stadionul Steaua, Bucharest, Romania, Europe, Earth.



Salah/Mane - Egypt v Senegal 19:30 MOLA TV - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt, Africa, Earth.



Jones/Elliott - England U21 v Andorra U21 19:45 sky sports - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Europe, Earth.



SATURDAY 26TH MARCH 2022



Kelleher/Origi - Ireland v Belgium 17:00 sky sports - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Europe, Earth.



Henderson - England v Switzerland 17:30 sky sports - Wembley Stadium, London, England, Europe, Earth.



van Dijk - Holland v Denmark 19:45 sky sports - Johann Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Holland, Europe, Earth.







MONDAY 28TH MARCH 2022



Tsimikas - Montenegro v Greece 19:00 - Stadion pod Goricom, Podgorica, Montenegro, Europe, Earth



TUESDAY 29TH MARCH 2022



Minamino - Japan v Vietnam 11:35 - Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan, Asia, Earth.

Japan have qualified. They should top the group with a win, or a draw if Saudi fail to beat Australia.



Mane/Salah - Senegal v Egypt 18:00 MOLA TV - Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade, Diamniadio, Senegal, Africa, Earth.



Origi - Belgium v Burkina Faso 19:45 - Lotto Park, Anderlecht, Belgium, Europe, Earth.

Jones/Elliott - Albania U21 v England U21 19:45 - Elbasan Arena, Elbasan, Albania, Europe, Earth.

Kelleher - Ireland v Lithuania 19:45 sky sports - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Europe, Earth.

Henderson - England v Ivory Coast 19:45 sky sports - Wembley Stadium, London, England, Europe, Earth.

van Dijk - Holland v Germany 19:45 - Johann Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Holland, Europe, Earth.

Jota - World Cup play off v N.Macedonia 19:45 sky sports - Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal, Europe, Earth.

Robertson - Austria v Scotland 19:45 - Still unconfirmed if Robbo will take part. Hopefully not given it's only a friendly. - Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria, Europe, Earth.



WEDNESDAY 30TH MARCH 2022



Alisson/Fabinho - Bolivia v Brazil 00:30 - Olympic Stadium Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia, South America, Earth.

Brazil have topped their group. Bolivia have nothing to play for. Hopefully Alisson and Fabinho play no part in the game.



Diaz - Venezuela v Colombia 00:30 - Centro Total de Entretenimiento Cachamay, Ciudad Guayana, Venezuela, South America, Earth.

A must win for Colombia to get a play off spot. Peru and Chile also in the mix. Peru lead by a point and are at home to Paraguay. Chile are a point behind Colombia and are away to Uruguay.







Doing fuck all else for you ungrateful bunch of bastards.