Offline King Kenny 7

  Re: International Watch
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 10:02:41 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 09:54:46 am

Thinking about it they'd be better off going directly to Madrid for the Atletico game.


Thats not a bad idea!
Online redgriffin73

  Re: International Watch
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 10:03:59 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 09:54:46 am
Thursday October 14th in Manaus. So that finishes about 4am Friday, BST. The private jet for our lads gets into Speke  just in time for them to watch it on Match of the Day  ;D
Mané will also have to quarantine because he's playing in Jo'burg  (v  Namibia)

Thinking about it they'd be better off going directly to Madrid for the Atletico game.





So Sadio misses Watford as well as Alisson and Fab?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline kavah

  Re: International Watch
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 10:15:18 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:03:59 am
So Sadio misses Watford as well as Alisson and Fab?

I don't think so, the talk is they can come and go from the quarantine hotel for training and games - which of course is ludicrous considering we have games in London, Madrid and Manchester during the quarantine period.
Unless we have made arrangements for quarantine accommodation  in Liverpool - otherwise the official hotels are all in London, Birmingham and Bristol - which isn't ideal for double sessions at Kirkby  ;D
Online redgriffin73

  Re: International Watch
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 10:17:21 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 10:15:18 am
I don't think so, the talk is they can come and go from the quarantine hotel for training and games - which of course is ludicrous considering we have games in London, Madrid and Manchester during the quarantine period.
Unless we have made arrangements for quarantine accommodation  in Liverpool - otherwise the official hotels are all in London, Birmingham and Bristol - which isn't ideal for double sessions at Kirkby  ;D

Bloody hell, what a load of nonsense ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline RedG13

  Re: International Watch
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 11:15:12 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:29:15 am
Wolves are the only team 100% vaccinated apparently (is there some rule in Portugal or something?!) - and I think Leeds and possibly Brentford are the next highest. You'd imagine the teams playing in Europe had high numbers too.

We should be asking for an assurance that our players will actually play in Brazil - I mean, I don't really want them to but otherwise what is the fucking point of them going and putting them and the club through this?

Are Brazil having to fit in extra qualifiers or is this going to be a new thing that happens all the time with them now with having a game so late into the break?
Portugal has very high vaccination overall(I think just best overall in the world). Guess will find out who is vaccinated and not pretty quickly with the rules it seems.
If they are a brazil national they can have no quarantine period for entering brazil
Offline Chris~

  Re: International Watch
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 12:57:17 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 10:15:18 am
I don't think so, the talk is they can come and go from the quarantine hotel for training and games - which of course is ludicrous considering we have games in London, Madrid and Manchester during the quarantine period.
Unless we have made arrangements for quarantine accommodation  in Liverpool - otherwise the official hotels are all in London, Birmingham and Bristol - which isn't ideal for double sessions at Kirkby  ;D
So it's confirmed double jabbed players can play if coming back from a red list country, but still have to quarantine and can only leave once a day to train/play. So don't think this will work for the champions league games unless they get round it through not going tomthe UK first?

https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1443901839225798657?s=19
Offline Nick110581

  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 01:17:25 pm »
There is still not a solution.

We can't lose players going into that week after the internationals (Warford, Atletico and United).
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online redgriffin73

  Re: International Watch
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 02:42:07 pm »
So non-jabbed players we can refuse to release or will we be punished for that?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Agent99

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 03:09:33 pm »
Can the players refuse to go? If they are going to have to quarantine and be away from their families and then again in November surely some of them will be thinking "fuck that".
Online Fromola

  Re: International Watch
  Re: International Watch
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 03:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:09:33 pm
Can the players refuse to go? If they are going to have to quarantine and be away from their families and then again in November surely some of them will be thinking "fuck that".

More fool them if they agree to it and go. There's 4 more international breaks during the season, including October so it's not just once.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online ep1987

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 03:59:41 pm »
Best case scenario is that Fab and Alisson are released after Brazil's 2nd game. They could travel to Madrid, with the rest of the squad then flying out from Watford and having a mini training camp in Spain, all arriving back on Thursday morning.

Being a midfielder down for Watford it's probably best for Naby to do the day release quarantine and play that game, not travel to Madrid (his quarantine ends on the day of the game) and then be available for the United game on the Sunday.

Sadio's 10 days will be up on the Friday so he can either do the day release option and play versus Watford and United (the latter after 2 nights in his own bed) or go straight to Madrid and travel back a day later than the rest of the squad.

If Brazil insist on having Fab and Alisson for the 3rd game then we'd be better not to send them and just taking the 5 day ban meaning they'd miss Watford and Atletico. Otherwise it would be Alisson starting and Fab on the bench for Watford after arriving the day before, not travelling to Madrid and then playing versus United while still under the day release scheme.
