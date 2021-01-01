Best case scenario is that Fab and Alisson are released after Brazil's 2nd game. They could travel to Madrid, with the rest of the squad then flying out from Watford and having a mini training camp in Spain, all arriving back on Thursday morning.



Being a midfielder down for Watford it's probably best for Naby to do the day release quarantine and play that game, not travel to Madrid (his quarantine ends on the day of the game) and then be available for the United game on the Sunday.



Sadio's 10 days will be up on the Friday so he can either do the day release option and play versus Watford and United (the latter after 2 nights in his own bed) or go straight to Madrid and travel back a day later than the rest of the squad.



If Brazil insist on having Fab and Alisson for the 3rd game then we'd be better not to send them and just taking the 5 day ban meaning they'd miss Watford and Atletico. Otherwise it would be Alisson starting and Fab on the bench for Watford after arriving the day before, not travelling to Madrid and then playing versus United while still under the day release scheme.