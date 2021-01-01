« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32] 33   Go Down

Author Topic: International Watch  (Read 107411 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,444
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 03:07:25 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:04:57 pm
I'm sure this was in the thought process of all the impacted clubs.

They can still train in those 5 days as well just not actually play. They would have been stuck in a hotel room for 10 days with an inability to properly train if they had gone down the quarantine route.
Logged

Offline SteveLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 03:14:48 pm »
This is an absolute clusterfuck of a decision for so many reasons. First of all, preventing THEIR players from playing football is only going to build resentment from those players toward their national team which is only going to backfire on them.

Singling out Richarlison for preferential treatment is also going to irritate the others breeding even more resentment.

Brazil's FA is coming across as a bunch of bellends and any good feeling between them and the respective clubs has been lost so don't expect any favours and help and cooperation in the future.

What is this game coming to? Seriously, it just feels like the footballing world is being run by half-wits.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 03:16:13 pm »
Play them. They can threaten all they like, let them take it to court.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,442
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 03:22:08 pm »
If I was a Brazilian player, with all this shit on, just announce my international retirement!   Cite you need to spend time with your family
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,636
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 03:37:33 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:16:13 pm
Play them. They can threaten all they like, let them take it to court.
For once Abu Dhabi's lawyers are going to come in handy.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 03:42:04 pm »
What a fuck up!

You have Lo Celso being punished by his club for going, LFC and others being punished due to players not going and Richarlison, who didn't even travel, is allowed to play because Brazil said so. 

If we have to drop players this weekend then the FA / EPL should make Richarlison unavailable for selection too.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 03:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 03:01:12 pm
Is this a case of taking 5 days on the chin than a 10/14 day quarantine on return?

Issue is we are paying our players to play games for US with this they are missing 5-6 league games plus the odd CL game too.

This is just for now what if other countries go into red zone and they kick up a fuss too we dont have good enough depth.

Add in the "only missing 2-3 games" due to African nations we could miss our best line up for 30% of games at least.

I mean it works both ways surely Gomez a £40m CB got a PCL on international duty our reward for that was ??!!
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,835
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 03:45:08 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:16:13 pm
Play them. They can threaten all they like, let them take it to court.

And all that will need saying is - they didnt ban one player, showing favouratism to one smaller club it can manipulate, therefore the decisions comes down to being a purely malicious one.

So yeah, play them.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,304
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 03:45:28 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:16:13 pm
Play them. They can threaten all they like, let them take it to court.

Yeah, fuck 'em. We should stand our ground. Make it a long, drawn out legal process for them and FIFA (if they get involved).
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 03:51:15 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:33:08 pm
so bscially all the Prem based players would have needed to quarantine for 10 days after arrival in Brazil so missed Brazil matches anyhow.
THis case needs to be heard by CAS ASAP and Brazil and FIFA put in place to stop this circus repeating in Oct & Nov.

No - the Brazillian government said that any *Brazillian* footballers would not have to do the 10 day quarantine only arrival, only the Argentinians.  Which shows you how much more corrupt and unfair their stance was over the Bra vs Arg match - it was clearly done so that if the PL clubs refused to release their players, than they would stop the match from going ahead with Argentina's first choice XI, but if they did, they could extend (or not) the exemption to both sides.
Logged

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,029
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 04:09:50 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 03:22:08 pm
If I was a Brazilian player, with all this shit on, just announce my international retirement!   Cite you need to spend time with your family

Like retirement is going to stop them from doing shit like this, remember the time Matip retired from Cameroon and they threatened to ban him for the length of the African Cup of Nations because the manager called him up anyway and he refused to go.
Logged

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 929
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 04:18:30 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:16:13 pm
Play them. They can threaten all they like, let them take it to court.
Yep. Let's see what happens when they take this to court (if). Really fed up with this shit and I think the clubs need to take a stand. Fifa really is the lowest of the low organsations.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,913
  • BoRac
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 04:18:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:06:22 pm
But we both know it's always going to be more games and more competitions. The three game international break has now been added into the calendar.

Not a fan of the three game international break, but that in itself is not the cause of the problem here. UEFA are also scheduling three games in this break, but they will be done today, and some were done tomorrow. South America could have done the same, but they stretched it to Thursday night (Friday morning) for no particular reason. They could have played Wednesday, Saturday, Tuesday and been done two days earlier. This way, even without the quarantine and travel issues, any player playing on Thursday night in South America is automatically ruled out of their next club game (especially if the club must play on Saturday due to having another game on Tuesday), and that simply shouldn't be the case after international breaks.

Playing three internationals in a week is a joke, but stretching it to Thursday night makes it much worse.
Logged

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,063
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 04:19:00 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 01:39:35 pm
Incredible 'logic' from the Brazil FA. Ban their own players from playing because their clubs and domestic FA prevented them from travelling because of government quarantine rules, how is that going to boost morale? Also the players wil lose money tied into appearance and win bonuses (hopefully). This could be regarded as restraint of trade and play out in court. The PL, ECA and UEFA need to refer this to CAS as it's beyond the players' control.

It's preposterous. They want their own players banned because they're on a red list country. They're punishing their own players for essentially making a safe and smart decision.
Logged
YWNA

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,063
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 04:23:21 pm »
Simon Stone
@sistoney67
·
3h
Early response from PL clubs to Brazil decision is one of defiance. They are trying to find a solution that will clear the players to play this weekend + don't think it is right to prevent them doing so under circumstances. Big question is how far will they push it.
Logged
YWNA

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 04:25:19 pm »
The UK government advice is for people not to travel to red list countries. That's a pretty good starting point for a defence.
Logged

Offline Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 04:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:25:19 pm
The UK government advice is for people not to travel to red list countries. That's a pretty good starting point for a defence.

And that's the nub of it...FIFA saying they wield more power than Governments
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 04:33:01 pm »
If I'm FSG i'd be saying play them and take the punichment. Show the fans how corrupt Fifa are. Oh and about the superleague.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,328
  • Truthiness
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 04:35:17 pm »
So, about that World Cup every two years thing... do we think it's a good idea or no?  :P
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Micky55

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 04:43:13 pm »
I'm hoping this is the first straw that breaks the camels back of international football but what I think will happen is FIFA will lean on the FA with the threat of an England world cup ban & the FA will shit themselves & threaten to deduct points from any club who plays said players.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 04:43:23 pm »
'Growing confidence' that the players affected will be able to feature this weekend after all, says Mel Reddy.
Logged

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,063
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 04:46:22 pm »
Mike Keegan
@MikeKeegan_DM
EXCL: Chief exec Richard Masters has written to PL clubs today to say a resolution could be reached over the 11 banned non-travelling players BEFORE this weekend's games. Means likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, City, United and Leeds may all benefit.
Logged
YWNA

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,274
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 04:52:43 pm »
International football needs binning off.

Every two years have a confederation wide open draw knock out tournament and then two years later have a world cup based on the standings from that. Every second summer there's a month long tournament and that's IT. The rest of its all nonsense anyway, "qualifying" its a joke.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 05:08:39 pm »
Load of bollocks that. The older I get the more i dislike international football.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,553
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 05:12:26 pm »
All the bodies wants more games (FIFA, CONMEBOL, UEFA), etc, but at some point it comes to a head.  FIFA doesn't just want more internationals, they also want the expanded Club World Cup.  UEFA doesn't just want more Euro games and qualifying and Nations League, they also want more club competitions.

At some point, you're going to have a reckoning.

The World Cup is already going to 48 (at this point, why not 64 and keep groups of 4?).  Euros are at 24 teams already.  It starts asking the question of why you need dual qualification cycles when one (Nations League) could do it.  You have to come up with some way to align it so that you don't constantly need qualification at the same time giving smaller nations a chance.  If they wanted to, they can do this:
-2026 World Cup
-2026 to late 2027 is confederation-level qualification (with Nations League) to determine Euro/Copa/AFC/OFC/CAF tournament participants
-2028 Confederation-level tournaments (Euro, Copa, etc)
-2028 to late 2029 - qualification for 2030 World Cup has two paths:  one path is based on 2026-2028 performance (so you can already be qualified if you qualified and placed highly during Euros; no need for more competitive games for these teams); remaining path is for smaller nations to have a quick playoff
-2029 Club World Cup (essentially the Confederations Cup but for clubs so FIFA can fit that in and have it as a prelude to the World Cup)
-2030 World Cup

You can remove some of the competitive internationals by reducing qualification needed.  From the 2028 to 2030 years, you have either friendlies (if your country already qualified) or quick qualifiers, and it should reduce the number of international breaks significantly so that more time is available to prepare for the Club World Cup in 2029 and then the World Cup the year after.

It allows all these bodies to keep their main events (e.g. expanded Euro, expanded World Cup, new Nations League, new Club World Cup, etc) but reduces qualification rounds and breaks so that players are much-better rested for those main events.  As of now, adding so many international breaks into a long league season allows for no time off.

Internationals aren't going away, but the number of games involved needs to be reduced somehow, but everyone is only focused on adding games.  If these federations want all these big, money-spinning tournaments, then they need to reduce qualification and friendlies and thus international breaks.  You can't have your cake and eat it (though they'll try).
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,043
  • Dutch Class
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 05:15:34 pm »
FIFA and the Brazilian FA can fuck off. Exempting Everton is fucking laughable.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,055
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 05:27:40 pm »
You cant exempt one player.

Thats literally the bottom line.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 920
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 05:30:20 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 05:12:26 pm
All the bodies wants more games (FIFA, CONMEBOL, UEFA), etc, but at some point it comes to a head.  FIFA doesn't just want more internationals, they also want the expanded Club World Cup.  UEFA doesn't just want more Euro games and qualifying and Nations League, they also want more club competitions.

At some point, you're going to have a reckoning.

The World Cup is already going to 48 (at this point, why not 64 and keep groups of 4?).  Euros are at 24 teams already.  It starts asking the question of why you need dual qualification cycles when one (Nations League) could do it.  You have to come up with some way to align it so that you don't constantly need qualification at the same time giving smaller nations a chance.  If they wanted to, they can do this:
-2026 World Cup
-2026 to late 2027 is confederation-level qualification (with Nations League) to determine Euro/Copa/AFC/OFC/CAF tournament participants
-2028 Confederation-level tournaments (Euro, Copa, etc)
-2028 to late 2029 - qualification for 2030 World Cup has two paths:  one path is based on 2026-2028 performance (so you can already be qualified if you qualified and placed highly during Euros; no need for more competitive games for these teams); remaining path is for smaller nations to have a quick playoff
-2029 Club World Cup (essentially the Confederations Cup but for clubs so FIFA can fit that in and have it as a prelude to the World Cup)
-2030 World Cup

You can remove some of the competitive internationals by reducing qualification needed.  From the 2028 to 2030 years, you have either friendlies (if your country already qualified) or quick qualifiers, and it should reduce the number of international breaks significantly so that more time is available to prepare for the Club World Cup in 2029 and then the World Cup the year after.

It allows all these bodies to keep their main events (e.g. expanded Euro, expanded World Cup, new Nations League, new Club World Cup, etc) but reduces qualification rounds and breaks so that players are much-better rested for those main events.  As of now, adding so many international breaks into a long league season allows for no time off.

Internationals aren't going away, but the number of games involved needs to be reduced somehow, but everyone is only focused on adding games.  If these federations want all these big, money-spinning tournaments, then they need to reduce qualification and friendlies and thus international breaks.  You can't have your cake and eat it (though they'll try).

Too many c(r)ooks!

I think you are right in that a reckoning is on its way as there is little incentive for any of the main organisations to cut down their competitions. The incentive is only in one direction, for each body to expand their competition so they can increase revenue.

I have a hunch that UEFA and the main European Club Association are in a strong enough position now, after seeing off the super league, to take on FIFA. I think this 2 year WC proposal could be the hill they die on, if UEFA break from FIFA with the backing of the clubs then FIFA are on a very sticky wicket, they dont actually have much leverage from a financial or legal standpoint.
Logged

Offline ChrisSOSred

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1268 on: Today at 05:36:14 pm »
If there's no change by the next international break, it will be Watford and Atletico Away games missed
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,795
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1269 on: Today at 06:04:16 pm »
Jürgen will go off about this in Friday's press conference regardless of whether there's an resolution.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1270 on: Today at 06:04:18 pm »

Is this actually decided? Brazil may have requested it but I havent seen that FIFA have enforced it. FIFA are in the middle of a spat with Brazil over the nonsense with the Argentine players so it may never happen.

Excusing Richardson is a stone cold discrimination case unless they can prove he was injured.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,230
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1271 on: Today at 06:05:59 pm »
I cant believe this is real

Well over £100m worth of players being stopped from playing

Absolute fucking disgrace.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,949
  • Red since '64
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1272 on: Today at 06:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 04:52:43 pm
International football needs binning off.


Unfortunately the players, bar a tiny few, love to play for their countries.

Theres always been a tension between club and country, but the shenanigans of the past few years (Nations League ffs) and the latest news re. this ban and the World Cup exacerbate the problems.

The clubs (with some justification) ask, who pays their salaries? A subsidiary question is does compensation for injuries incurred on International duty truly compensate the clubs?

With the money now invested by clubs and club supporters, and blatantly corrupt organisations in charge of the game, something has to give. Its not just the players welfare - though that is a major issue - but the fundamental issue of control. Legally, the clubs have little clout regarding International football but with the bigger clubs enabled to afford top lawyers, that could change.

I had thought the ESL was dead in the water, now Im not so sure.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,119
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1273 on: Today at 06:22:49 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:15:34 pm
FIFA and the Brazilian FA can fuck off. Exempting Everton is fucking laughable.
To be fair theyre exempt from other things like trophies, Champions League football and the like
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,133
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1274 on: Today at 06:43:37 pm »
Trent may as well retire from International football
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,119
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1275 on: Today at 07:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 06:43:37 pm
Trent may as well retire from International football
Hes too good for them anyway
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • G'wan, my son
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1276 on: Today at 07:45:13 pm »
Wilson playing for Wales tonight.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,799
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1277 on: Today at 07:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:04:18 pm
Is this actually decided? Brazil may have requested it but I havent seen that FIFA have enforced it. FIFA are in the middle of a spat with Brazil over the nonsense with the Argentine players so it may never happen.

Excusing Richardson is a stone cold discrimination case unless they can prove he was injured.

Maybe Brazil excluded Richarlison as some cack handed attempt to look like they're not discriminating. Or maybe they just think Richarlison is a bit average, playing for a shit club, and that they can manage without him. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • G'wan, my son
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1278 on: Today at 07:48:44 pm »
Just missed a very good chance.  :duh

Yeah, I know he doesn't play for us anymore, but I'd like him to do well.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,387
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1279 on: Today at 07:49:07 pm »
It has not been decided yet, negotiations ongoing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32] 33   Go Up
« previous next »
 