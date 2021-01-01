All the bodies wants more games (FIFA, CONMEBOL, UEFA), etc, but at some point it comes to a head. FIFA doesn't just want more internationals, they also want the expanded Club World Cup. UEFA doesn't just want more Euro games and qualifying and Nations League, they also want more club competitions.



At some point, you're going to have a reckoning.



The World Cup is already going to 48 (at this point, why not 64 and keep groups of 4?). Euros are at 24 teams already. It starts asking the question of why you need dual qualification cycles when one (Nations League) could do it. You have to come up with some way to align it so that you don't constantly need qualification at the same time giving smaller nations a chance. If they wanted to, they can do this:

-2026 World Cup

-2026 to late 2027 is confederation-level qualification (with Nations League) to determine Euro/Copa/AFC/OFC/CAF tournament participants

-2028 Confederation-level tournaments (Euro, Copa, etc)

-2028 to late 2029 - qualification for 2030 World Cup has two paths: one path is based on 2026-2028 performance (so you can already be qualified if you qualified and placed highly during Euros; no need for more competitive games for these teams); remaining path is for smaller nations to have a quick playoff

-2029 Club World Cup (essentially the Confederations Cup but for clubs so FIFA can fit that in and have it as a prelude to the World Cup)

-2030 World Cup



You can remove some of the competitive internationals by reducing qualification needed. From the 2028 to 2030 years, you have either friendlies (if your country already qualified) or quick qualifiers, and it should reduce the number of international breaks significantly so that more time is available to prepare for the Club World Cup in 2029 and then the World Cup the year after.



It allows all these bodies to keep their main events (e.g. expanded Euro, expanded World Cup, new Nations League, new Club World Cup, etc) but reduces qualification rounds and breaks so that players are much-better rested for those main events. As of now, adding so many international breaks into a long league season allows for no time off.



Internationals aren't going away, but the number of games involved needs to be reduced somehow, but everyone is only focused on adding games. If these federations want all these big, money-spinning tournaments, then they need to reduce qualification and friendlies and thus international breaks. You can't have your cake and eat it (though they'll try).