This is where the European Clubs Association need to put their foot down and bring this thing to CAS. The Premier League said that they wouldn't release players to travel to South America. League games are the jurisdiction of the FA and absolutely fuck all to do with FIFA. Interference with national competitions is usually a big no no, for CAS.



Daniel Levy is now head of the ECA, so I assume that if he brings it to CAS then the Brazilian FA will owe us tens of millions of pounds, or something.



Agreed, I think FIFA surely must know this rule would get shot down if tested in court. The rule is there to stop clubs abusing their position with players which is plainly not the case here but if FIFA carry on with this they'll end up losing the rule and control of players.I can also see a situation where the PL clubs (or all ECA clubs) decide to insert international control clauses into player's contracts. The players may not like it but if everyone does it they won't have a choice, not if they want to play at top clubs.