« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: International Watch  (Read 104200 times)

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 01:39:35 pm »
Incredible 'logic' from the Brazil FA. Ban their own players from playing because their clubs and domestic FA prevented them from travelling because of government quarantine rules, how is that going to boost morale? Also the players wil lose money tied into appearance and win bonuses (hopefully). This could be regarded as restraint of trade and play out in court. The PL, ECA and UEFA need to refer this to CAS as it's beyond the players' control.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 01:42:22 pm »
Quote from: kaliberbeats on Today at 01:30:09 pm
This is why the super league will happen sooner rather than later.

Yep it takes this sort of stuff away for sure.

If we let them play our reward would have been for them to do a 10 day quarantine anyway sounds a totally fair thing to do.

Its the Milan game they miss as well as cant play until Wednesday.

The whole thing is a mess and FIFA need to cut this BS out.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,829
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 01:44:08 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:48:14 am
The team with the least impact of this is likely Liverpool and Manchester United. Leeds loses a key player, Everton also, Chelsea would be down 2 Defenses in James(suspended) and Silva, City can live without Jesus but are down third choice keeper(Steffan got covid)
United not sure fred would start. Liverpool Henderson or Thaigo can step in as the 6 and Kelleher is a good backup
Hopefully none of them get the ban but that the situation for all the teams.

Maddest post in this whole thread is this, unless you meant to type most  ;D  Weve just gone through a season when we where hugely impacted by losing very good players, but apparently the least impacted will be Liverpool. Yeah that makes sense.  Our best midfielder who happens to be the best defensive mid in the league, the best goalie in Europe, and a hugely important presser extraordinaire and forward, thatll be a huge loss.

Anyway, what a shit show this is. Everything about Brazils football set up seemingly is meant to annoy.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 01:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:42:22 pm
Yep it takes this sort of stuff away for sure.

If we let them play our reward would have been for them to do a 10 day quarantine anyway sounds a totally fair thing to do.

Its the Milan game they miss as well as cant play until Wednesday.

The whole thing is a mess and FIFA need to cut this BS out.

We don't play til Wednesday, they only miss Leeds
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,445
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 01:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:54:53 pm
This is where the European Clubs Association need to put their foot down and bring this thing to CAS.  The Premier League said that they wouldn't release players to travel to South America. League games are the jurisdiction of the FA and absolutely fuck all to do with FIFA. Interference with national competitions is usually a big no no, for CAS.

Daniel Levy is now head of the ECA, so I assume that if he brings it to CAS then the Brazilian FA will owe us tens of millions of pounds, or something.
Agreed, I think FIFA surely must know this rule would get shot down if tested in court. The rule is there to stop clubs abusing their position with players which is plainly not the case here but if FIFA carry on with this they'll end up losing the rule and control of players.

I can also see a situation where the PL clubs (or all ECA clubs) decide to insert international control clauses into player's contracts. The players may not like it but if everyone does it they won't have a choice, not if they want to play at top clubs.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,322
  • Truthiness
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 01:46:09 pm »
Brazil FA: All international players must be released to play WC qualifiers. 
Also Brazil FA: International players can't play WC qualifiers against Brazil because of our quarantine rules.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,769
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 01:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:44:08 pm
Maddest post in this whole thread is this, unless you meant to type most  ;D  Weve just gone through a season when we where hugely impacted by losing very good players, but apparently the least impacted will be Liverpool. Yeah that makes sense.  Our best midfielder who happens to be the best defensive mid in the league, the best goalie in Europe, and a hugely important presser extraordinaire and forward, thatll be a huge loss.

Anyway, what a shit show this is. Everything about Brazils football set up seemingly is meant to annoy.

If our lads (and the others) have anything about them they'd refuse to play for Brazil again, at least while this shit is going on.

If Richarlison can play then there's no way we should comply.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 01:46:41 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 01:44:40 pm
We don't play til Wednesday, they only miss Leeds

Good spot I thought we played Sat and Tues we dont !!
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,084
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 01:47:14 pm »
God I hate international football so much. They're our players! Paid for and employed by Liverpool Football Club.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,132
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 01:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:44:08 pm
Everything about Brazils  the international football set up seemingly is meant to annoy.

Not just Brazil
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,052
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 01:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:46:31 pm
If our lads (and the others) have anything about them they'd refuse to play for Brazil again, at least while this shit is going on.

If Richarlison can play then there's no way we should comply.

Thats the bottom line.

Dont apply a rule and allow one lad to play.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 