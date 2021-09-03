It's great for our guys to be playing minimal minutes. It's Robbo, Van Dijk and Jota we know got close to the full minutes in the first game. Anyone else?
Taki is injured now.
Trent didn't play, Henderson came on in the 88th minute
And so it starts.Another week to keep our fingers crossed
Van Dijk on the bench today thanfully.I doubt he starts against bothe Leeds & Milan in 10 days
So Welshred was correct then.
