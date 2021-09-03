« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: International Watch  (Read 98915 times)

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,056
  • YNWA
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1080 on: September 3, 2021, 09:41:31 am »
It's great for our guys to be playing minimal minutes. It's Robbo, Van Dijk and Jota we know got close to the full minutes in the first game. Anyone else?
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,225
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1081 on: September 3, 2021, 10:00:06 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on September  3, 2021, 09:41:31 am
It's great for our guys to be playing minimal minutes. It's Robbo, Van Dijk and Jota we know got close to the full minutes in the first game. Anyone else?

Kostas played the first half of the Greece friendly.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1082 on: September 3, 2021, 06:01:19 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on September  3, 2021, 09:41:31 am
It's great for our guys to be playing minimal minutes. It's Robbo, Van Dijk and Jota we know got close to the full minutes in the first game. Anyone else?

that is good news. Keita played 90 mins I believe.
Kostas got 45 mins as mentioned by Redgriffin.

anybody else?
Mane? some of the kids  playing for U21 teams?
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,340
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1083 on: September 3, 2021, 06:41:54 pm »
Mane played full 90
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,096
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1084 on: September 3, 2021, 08:01:48 pm »
Christ. Is it over yet?
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,035
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 08:30:07 am »
Taki is injured now.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Henderson19

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 08:46:23 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:30:07 am
Taki is injured now.

Not serious thank goodness.
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,064
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 08:53:28 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:30:07 am
Taki is injured now.

And so it starts.
Another week to keep our fingers crossed nobody else gets injured. I bloody hate international breaks.
Logged
YWNA

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,353
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 08:59:19 am »
Quote from: Welshred on September  3, 2021, 09:16:30 am

Trent didn't play, Henderson came on in the 88th minute

Nice
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,296
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 03:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 08:53:28 am
And so it starts.
Another week to keep our fingers crossed
Not Virgil, though
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 06:27:06 pm »
Van Dijk on the bench today thanfully.

I doubt he starts against bothe Leeds & Milan in 10 days
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,389
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 06:46:41 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:27:06 pm
Van Dijk on the bench today thanfully.

I doubt he starts against bothe Leeds & Milan in 10 days

So Welshred was correct then.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 07:49:49 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:46:41 pm
So Welshred was correct then.
He was. Good news because we dont want Van Dijk playing 3 games in under a week
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 10:55:19 pm »
Trent playing in midfield tomorow for England. Either in a 3 or 4,

They are only playing Andorra though.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 05:57:51 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:27:06 pm
Van Dijk on the bench today thanfully.

I doubt he starts against bothe Leeds & Milan in 10 days
Guessing he would rest Milan over Leeds so he plays at 2 out of 3 games.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 