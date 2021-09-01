« previous next »
Author Topic: International Watch  (Read 96896 times)

Offline CHOPPER

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1040 on: September 1, 2021, 07:08:16 pm »
Offline Schmarn

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1041 on: September 1, 2021, 07:09:45 pm »
This 5 day rule makes me wonder how Ryan Giggs ever got to play for Man Utd

Or for that matter the hundreds of players who have developed phantom injuries during the international break only to play 90 mins for their club 3 days later (while our players turn up, get overplayed and injured).
Offline Welshred

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1042 on: September 1, 2021, 07:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on September  1, 2021, 07:09:45 pm
This 5 day rule makes me wonder how Ryan Giggs ever got to play for Man Utd

Or for that matter the hundreds of players who have developed phantom injuries during the international break only to play 90 mins for their club 3 days later (while our players turn up, get overplayed and injured).

Its only enforced if nations ask for it to be enforced that's why, they usually don't bother for friendlies which is why Giggs got away with it
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1043 on: September 1, 2021, 07:46:47 pm »
Is the Dutch game on Sky?
Offline rawcusk8

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1044 on: September 1, 2021, 07:49:52 pm »
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1045 on: September 1, 2021, 08:01:08 pm »
Nice to see Robbos been rushed back to be played at fucking right back. Honest to fucking God, clueless.
Offline newterp

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1046 on: September 1, 2021, 08:01:16 pm »
Lol both the African pitches looked decent for a change.
Offline Welshred

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1047 on: September 1, 2021, 08:03:31 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on September  1, 2021, 08:01:08 pm
Nice to see Robbos been rushed back to be played at fucking right back. Honest to fucking God, clueless.

Robbo wasn't rushed back
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1048 on: September 1, 2021, 08:05:36 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on September  1, 2021, 08:01:08 pm
Nice to see Robbos been rushed back to be played at fucking right back. Honest to fucking God, clueless.

Let him build up some match fitness on Scotlands watch (assuming he doesnt play three full games).

Scotland, like their Mars Bars, are getting battered here.
Online RedG13

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1049 on: September 1, 2021, 08:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Legs on September  1, 2021, 12:35:58 pm
Sorry mate I wasnt clear I meant play in Europe at the minute as I believe all games in South America are behind closed doors.
Ah Probably money wise and the possible quarantine for the players from the clubs in south america. Not sure on all EU countries stuff though. Would be nice but I just don't see countries doing it
Offline disgraced cake

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1050 on: September 1, 2021, 10:18:28 pm »
If whoever is managing Holland these days decides to play Van Dijk three times in a week, especially with the next game being against fucking Montenegro, I'll be hoping to see him take the short journey to the Hague as soon as possible
Online kavah

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1051 on: September 1, 2021, 10:50:23 pm »
Mané should come home now since Congo is on the red list
Offline Sarge

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1052 on: September 1, 2021, 11:09:48 pm »
Hope Virgil recovers well after his injury tonight.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1053 on: September 1, 2021, 11:13:20 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on September  1, 2021, 10:18:28 pm
If whoever is managing Holland these days decides to play Van Dijk three times in a week, especially with the next game being against fucking Montenegro, I'll be hoping to see him take the short journey to the Hague as soon as possible

Van Gaal manages them. Of all the managers, he is least likely to listen to anyone.
Offline Sarge

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1054 on: September 1, 2021, 11:14:22 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September  1, 2021, 11:13:20 pm
Van Gaal manages them. Of all the managers, he is least likely to listen to anyone.

Is he the Dutch Captain?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1055 on: September 1, 2021, 11:15:02 pm »
Offline newterp

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1056 on: September 1, 2021, 11:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on September  1, 2021, 11:14:22 pm
Is he the Dutch Captain?

Van Gaal is just a manager.
Offline Sarge

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1057 on: September 1, 2021, 11:19:58 pm »
Quote from: newterp on September  1, 2021, 11:16:13 pm
Van Gaal is just a manager.

Gobshite ;D
Offline Sarge

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1058 on: September 1, 2021, 11:20:47 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September  1, 2021, 11:15:02 pm
Yep.

More reason he will play so. I'm guessing one of the remaining two games is a friendly?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1059 on: September 1, 2021, 11:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on September  1, 2021, 11:20:47 pm
More reason he will play so. I'm guessing one of the remaining two games is a friendly?

Nope all the games for them are qualifiers.
Offline Sarge

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1060 on: September 1, 2021, 11:44:25 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September  1, 2021, 11:23:37 pm
Nope all the games for them are qualifiers.

Balls.
Online RedG13

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1061 on: September 1, 2021, 11:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on September  1, 2021, 11:20:47 pm
More reason he will play so. I'm guessing one of the remaining two games is a friendly?
Montenegro and Turkey are the next two. They need to win both to get top of group
Offline newterp

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1062 on: Yesterday at 12:28:20 am »
Online kavah

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1063 on: Yesterday at 08:15:27 am »

September 4th
Gabon v Egypt
Scotland v Moldova
Netherlands v Montenegro
The Republic v Azerbaijan

September 5th
England v Andorra
Kosovo v Greece

September 6th
Congo v Senegal  ?Red List?
Guinea v Morocco

September 7th
The Republic v Serbia
Austria v Scotland
Netherlands v Turkey
Azerbaijan v Portugal
China v Japan

September 8th
Poland v England
Greece v Sweden


Offline dutchkop

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1064 on: Yesterday at 10:53:50 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 08:15:27 am
September 2nd
Sweden v Spain
Hungary v England

September 4th
Gabon v Egypt
Scotland v Moldova
Netherlands v Montenegro
The Republic v Azerbaijan

September 5th
England v Andorra
Spain v Georgia
Kosovo v Greece

September 6th
Congo v Senegal  ?Red List?
Guinea v Morocco

September 7th
The Republic v Serbia
Austria v Scotland
Netherlands v Turkey
Azerbaijan v Portugal

September 8th
Kosovo v Spain
Poland v England
Greece v Sweden

 >:( A really tough schedule this and on the players (& clubs) expecting players to perform at top level & intensity for 3 INTERNATIONAL  matches in 2 weeks plus 2 club matches. so basically 5 matches in 14 days - some of these players will crash and no incentive for countries to rest players as this is qualifications for World Cup
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1065 on: Yesterday at 11:07:06 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on September  1, 2021, 07:49:52 pm
On the red button.
Lets Hope no one at the Pentagon is a Dutch fan
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1066 on: Yesterday at 04:06:00 pm »
Bet Hendo and Trent play all three games for England.
Offline Welshred

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1067 on: Yesterday at 04:25:04 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 04:06:00 pm
Bet Hendo and Trent play all three games for England.

I'll take that on. £10 to Fans Supporting Foodbanks if they don't?
Offline Number 7

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1068 on: Yesterday at 04:36:12 pm »
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/premier-league-clubs-could-face-fifa-sanctions-for-not-releasing-players-9pxf3b55v?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1630570192

"Chile, Mexico and Paraguay have asked Fifa to impose the five-day rule, meaning players would be ineligible to play in matches for their clubs for five days after the end of the international break"

--------------------------------------------------------

No ban for Brazilian players. So as it stands it looks like Alisson and Fabinho will be facing Leeds then.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1069 on: Yesterday at 04:38:05 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 04:36:12 pm
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/premier-league-clubs-could-face-fifa-sanctions-for-not-releasing-players-9pxf3b55v?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1630570192

"Chile, Mexico and Paraguay have asked Fifa to impose the five-day rule, meaning players would be ineligible to play in matches for their clubs for five days after the end of the international break"

--------------------------------------------------------

No ban for Brazilian players. So as it stands it looks like Alisson and Fabinho will be facing Leeds then.

Hopefully it stays that way and they don't be shower of tarts like those 3 above mentioned nations.

Offline JasonF

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1070 on: Yesterday at 04:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 04:36:12 pm
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/premier-league-clubs-could-face-fifa-sanctions-for-not-releasing-players-9pxf3b55v?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1630570192

"Chile, Mexico and Paraguay have asked Fifa to impose the five-day rule, meaning players would be ineligible to play in matches for their clubs for five days after the end of the international break"

--------------------------------------------------------

No ban for Brazilian players. So as it stands it looks like Alisson and Fabinho will be facing Leeds then.

The rest of the article does say that the Brazilian federation are also "expected" to do the same.

Also says that FIFA are hoping there'll be quarantine exemptions for athletes by the next International break
Offline Number 7

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1071 on: Yesterday at 05:47:18 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 04:42:56 pm
The rest of the article does say that the Brazilian federation are also "expected" to do the same.

Also says that FIFA are hoping there'll be quarantine exemptions for athletes by the next International break

Yeah, hopefully they dont. Lets see.
Offline Welshred

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1072 on: Yesterday at 07:11:09 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 04:06:00 pm
Bet Hendo and Trent play all three games for England.

Neither of them start

Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:25:04 pm
I'll take that on. £10 to Fans Supporting Foodbanks if they don't?

Still happy to do this if you're confident of them coming on?
Offline Fromola

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1073 on: Yesterday at 07:19:23 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 04:42:56 pm
The rest of the article does say that the Brazilian federation are also "expected" to do the same.

Also says that FIFA are hoping there'll be quarantine exemptions for athletes by the next International break

What's the point of the countries punishing the players? They're only going to piss them off. I'd just refuse to join up next time if they did that.
Offline Mister men

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1074 on: Yesterday at 07:24:22 pm »
International football is shit like all nationalism. Just bin it.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1075 on: Yesterday at 07:42:01 pm »
Thiago not included in Spains squad tonight
Online fredfrop

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1076 on: Yesterday at 07:55:29 pm »
Marvellous
Offline redgriffin73

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1077 on: Yesterday at 09:18:01 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 07:42:01 pm
Thiago not included in Spains squad tonight

Don't think he was called up at all was he? He's on holiday in Barcelona with his wife I think, they were out with Coutinho and his wife the other day.
Online kavah

Re: International Watch
« Reply #1078 on: Today at 04:57:44 am »
I don't think Minamino got a game for Japan - another chance for him against China in Doha (you'd think he'd get a game there considering he's the top scorer).
