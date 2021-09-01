@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
This 5 day rule makes me wonder how Ryan Giggs ever got to play for Man UtdOr for that matter the hundreds of players who have developed phantom injuries during the international break only to play 90 mins for their club 3 days later (while our players turn up, get overplayed and injured).
Is the Dutch game on Sky?
Nice to see Robbos been rushed back to be played at fucking right back. Honest to fucking God, clueless.
people like big dick nick.
Sorry mate I wasnt clear I meant play in Europe at the minute as I believe all games in South America are behind closed doors.
If whoever is managing Holland these days decides to play Van Dijk three times in a week, especially with the next game being against fucking Montenegro, I'll be hoping to see him take the short journey to the Hague as soon as possible
Van Gaal manages them. Of all the managers, he is least likely to listen to anyone.
Is he the Dutch Captain?
Van Gaal is just a manager.
Yep.
More reason he will play so. I'm guessing one of the remaining two games is a friendly?
Nope all the games for them are qualifiers.
Gobshite
September 2ndSweden v SpainHungary v EnglandSeptember 4th Gabon v Egypt Scotland v Moldova Netherlands v Montenegro The Republic v AzerbaijanSeptember 5thEngland v Andorra Spain v Georgia Kosovo v GreeceSeptember 6thCongo v Senegal ?Red List?Guinea v Morocco September 7thThe Republic v SerbiaAustria v ScotlandNetherlands v TurkeyAzerbaijan v PortugalSeptember 8thKosovo v SpainPoland v England Greece v Sweden
On the red button.
Bet Hendo and Trent play all three games for England.
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/premier-league-clubs-could-face-fifa-sanctions-for-not-releasing-players-9pxf3b55v?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1630570192"Chile, Mexico and Paraguay have asked Fifa to impose the five-day rule, meaning players would be ineligible to play in matches for their clubs for five days after the end of the international break"--------------------------------------------------------No ban for Brazilian players. So as it stands it looks like Alisson and Fabinho will be facing Leeds then.
The rest of the article does say that the Brazilian federation are also "expected" to do the same.Also says that FIFA are hoping there'll be quarantine exemptions for athletes by the next International break
I'll take that on. £10 to Fans Supporting Foodbanks if they don't?
Thiago not included in Spains squad tonight
