Author Topic: International Watch  (Read 61069 times)

Having checked the regulations to see how much back up the Premier League clubs might have from the other Big 5 Leagues:

  • France's regulations state that if you are vaccinated, as long as you are not showing any symptoms or haven't been in contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid, you can come and go, from and to any country in the world.  So no red list, no form of quarantine whatsover, etc.  Even for those unvaccinated, there are substantially more countries on the UK list than the French list - of the big football countries on the UK list, only Brazil/Argentina/Colombia is on France's (Egypt, the rest of South America, etc aren't)
  • Spain's regulations are that unless you are coming from a "high risk country" (total list - South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia and Namibia), if you are fully vaccinated, like France, there are absolutely no restrictions.  Else, if you are coming from one of those countries, you would have a 10 day quantine, reduced to 7 if you test negative on day 7, unless you are a resident of the EU - which all the footballers would be.  If you aren't vaccinated, then it becomes more complex, and possibly more like the French (but with even fewer countries on the list).
  • Italy's regulations state that if you are a EU resident (again, footballer will be), all they need to do is complete a EU COVID Passport - so fully vaccinated, or negative antibody test 48 hours prior to flight, and all travel is then permitted anywhere on the planet.  The only exception here seems to be Brazil, you would have to undergo a 10 day quarantine even if you are resident in Italy, although this is a little cloudy, and something the government can overrule.
  • Germany's regulations state for "high risk" countries, as soon as you submit proof of vaccination, you can end your quarantine (so like France, submit the status before you leave, and you are golden) - it is only "areas of variants of concern" that you would still have to quarantine.  Brazil and Uruguay have been moved OUT of this area, into high risk, meaning that, that any Brazillian footballers would not have to quarantine (nor would any German resident going on holiday there after vaccination)

So, based on that list, if you are a vaccinated footballer, and play in France/Spain/Germany, you can travel anywhere in the world with your national team, play and come back and not have to do any form of quarantine.

If you play in Italy, any country other than Brazil is fine and dandy, as long as you are vaccinated.  Argentina and Peru play there - so the total list of footballers effected will not be huge - there are 3 Brazillians at Juve, 8 Argentinians (mostly  3rd and 4th choice players in their positions, other than Lutaro Dybala), and 1 Peruvian  (Lapadula at Benevento, who is 3rd choice for Peru with 3 caps, so would be unlikely to play anyway).  And other than the 3 Brazillians, the others would still be able to play their countries' other 2 matches, just not the Brazil game.

And if you are in the PL, then tough luck ol' mucker, you can't go anywhere in South America, 25 countries in Africa (including South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia, and a few others), most of the Caribbean, Turkey, a chunk of SE Asia, etc even if you are vaccinated without having to quarantine. 

Based on that, not sure how much backing we will have from the other major clubs in Europe if their players don't have to worry about quarantine for the majority, as long as they are vaccinated.
If the UK government changes it restrictions Im sure the clubs would be much more willing. Otherwise I dont think so.
FIFA and the CBF have no interest in the health and wellbeing of the players.
Nothing the club can do is there? Liverpool are not going to subject the Brazilians to 20 days (including the October internationals) quarantine. 2 trips in a month to south America is fucking nuts.

 
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:11:36 am
This feels like a can of worms that FIFA might regret opening. If it goes to court I wonder if it'll become clear that FIFA's ability to force players to participate in internationals is legally questionable even outside of a pandemic situation.
Came here to say exactly the same thing. Think it was brought up when we had the issue with Matip, but FIFA essentially force the players to work for them, or their national teams, with the threat of denying their right to work elsewhere (for their clubs). Obviously at that point it was just us and would have taken ages to sort out with Matip missing a boat load of games in the meantime. The whole of the premier league (bar one club- Burnley perhaps?) and the ECA against it though is different. Could end up with clubs never having to release players again. Unfortunately I doubt it would get that far as FIFA know half of their rules like this arent actually legal and will eventually back down.

Different subject, but its like the legal threats UEFA were making over the ESL for someone to dare challenge their monopoly over football. If it came to it, they wouldnt have a leg to stand on.
I think they'll just work out a compromise where players don't have to quarantine if they're vaccinated and/or provide a negative test.

I like the idea we just fuck them off though. Ali, Fabinho and Firmino playing Thursday nights in South America before the PL weekend, pretty much writes them off for the game after the breaks. The spine of the team.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:39:07 pm
As I said - that doesn't deal with the fact that if you made it 8 games, then the South American teams are either left twiddling their thumbs for an entire year watching the UEFA qualifying games, or playing each other at friendlies IN South America  , as they were due to already have completed 10 of the games - the rounds in October 20 (same time as the Europe nations were playing the Nations Cup) and March-21 (same time as England played 3 WCQ matches) were postponed because the ECA pulled their players out at the last minute due to the Red Light system, so they have already spent 2 international breaks twiddling their thumbs doing nothing.  The European nations already have an advantage a lot of the time, so it seems unfair to penalise the South American teams further.

I know you seem to be (bizarrely) against the whole competition as it is going forward, but it would be even worse for them going forward to future world cups 2 adopt a 2 group of 5 system - don't forget they usually have 3 entire years to play these matches, whereas the UEFA nations have to qualify for both the Euros AND the World Cup  (8/10 matches in each qualification, not including  any play-offs), so yet again unfairly penalising the teams by forcing them to play significantly fewer competitive games in a WC cycle than the European nations get to play.  The Copa America has gone back to every 4 years, same year as the Euros (but of course with substantially fewer matches again in the tournament), so that's not an argument to be made at all.

To put it another way - there are currently, and have been for 20+ years, on average 4-5 international breaks a year inside a season depending on the WC and Euros placement.   Even if we were to limit it to 4 like in the 90s, 2 pre-Xmas, 2 post-Xmas, that means that across those 16 2-week international breaks, if COMNEBOL were to re-organise their schedule to 2 5 team groups, playing each other twice, then a team would play a total of 8 competitive matches during the season.  In FOUR YEARS.  Add on the Copa America, which if 6 if you get to the final, and that is a maximum of 14 competitive matches, 8 of them in the 4 seasons, and 6 in the summer of the even year between WCs.  How is a country meant to prepare for a WC if they are basically meeting each other once a year - the schedule would have to be filled with dozens of friendlies, most of them between each other (as every other confederation's nations will all be busy with qualifying matches themselves)

In the same time frame, a UEFA nation would have (and here I am not agreeing with the format, just saying) 2 4-game groups in the Nations League, plus a possible semi-final and final in their tier; 8 or 10 matches in the EUropean Championship qualifying stages, plus 2 play-offs (if they are not scrapped), a maximum of 7 matches if you get to the final of the Euros, AND another 8 or 10 (depending on group size) for the WC qualifiers, plus a possible 2 play-offs (again if not scrapped) - or a maximum of 28 matches in the 4 seasons, and 7 in the same summer as the Copa.

For other World Cups you can understand it. This isn't a normal situation though with the pandemic and they should have adapted. They're fitting in 18 games into less than two years with a 7 game Copa America tournament thrown into the middle. As a result they're having to squeeze 3 games into an international break. They've even had to squeeze another international break into this season in Jan.
You are still ignoring my point about in UEFA, in the same time frame, they "squeezed" in 6 Nations League games, 10 World Cup Qualifiers, a 7 game Euros AND 4 friendlies - how is it fair to the South American teams to allow the UEFA teams 16+<7 competitive matches (to hone their sharpness and prepare) and 4 friendlies, but on the COMNEBOL teams to say that 18 matches and ZERO friendlies is too many, so reducing it by 10 and having only 8+<7 matches?  For reference, Egypt, will have played 4 AFCON Qualifiers, 6 initial WC Qualifiers (with a further 2 if they top their group for final qualificiation), plus a 6 match AFCON, plus a 6 match Arab Cup - and all of those matches are set to be completed before Feb, so again, simlar to UEFA, and more than COMNEBOL would be.
I don't think the government would accept a negative test if they not vaccinated. Fully Vaccinated I can see a deal made. The PL didn't require the players to be vaccinated but I know the UK government put that mandate out there and I would think most of the team is vaccinated if not all for Liverpool and hopefully all the players in the PL are vaccinated.
The problem is a large number of PL players aren't vaccinated - Steve Bruce for instance, without putting an exact % on it, said only last Friday that "a lot of players at Newcastle haven't had the jab" as they appear to be following conspiracy theories
Well I was very much against the Nation's League, especially during the pandemic.

We should have had less international fixtures, not more, now 3 games during international breaks has crept into the calendar which i've been against.
Hopefully the PL mandates it. They amount of people they are around in the facilities along with travel is certainly a concern with covid. Idk how much the UK government can do mandating it if the PL doesnt mandate it also.
