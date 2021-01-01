France's regulations state that if you are vaccinated, as long as you are not showing any symptoms or haven't been in contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid, you can come and go, from and to any country in the world. So no red list, no form of quarantine whatsover, etc. Even for those unvaccinated, there are substantially more countries on the UK list than the French list - of the big football countries on the UK list, only Brazil/Argentina/Colombia is on France's (Egypt, the rest of South America, etc aren't)

Spain's regulations are that unless you are coming from a "high risk country" (total list - South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia and Namibia), if you are fully vaccinated, like France, there are absolutely no restrictions. Else, if you are coming from one of those countries, you would have a 10 day quantine, reduced to 7 if you test negative on day 7, unless you are a resident of the EU - which all the footballers would be. If you aren't vaccinated, then it becomes more complex, and possibly more like the French (but with even fewer countries on the list).

Italy's regulations state that if you are a EU resident (again, footballer will be), all they need to do is complete a EU COVID Passport - so fully vaccinated, or negative antibody test 48 hours prior to flight, and all travel is then permitted anywhere on the planet. The only exception here seems to be Brazil, you would have to undergo a 10 day quarantine even if you are resident in Italy, although this is a little cloudy, and something the government can overrule.

Germany's regulations state for "high risk" countries, as soon as you submit proof of vaccination, you can end your quarantine (so like France, submit the status before you leave, and you are golden) - it is only "areas of variants of concern" that you would still have to quarantine. Brazil and Uruguay have been moved OUT of this area, into high risk, meaning that, that any Brazillian footballers would not have to quarantine (nor would any German resident going on holiday there after vaccination)

Having checked the regulations to see how much back up the Premier League clubs might have from the other Big 5 Leagues:So, based on that list, if you are a vaccinated footballer, and play in France/Spain/Germany, you can travel anywhere in the world with your national team, play and come back and not have to do any form of quarantine.If you play in Italy, any country other than Brazil is fine and dandy, as long as you are vaccinated. Argentina and Peru play there - so the total list of footballers effected will not be huge - there are 3 Brazillians at Juve, 8 Argentinians (mostly 3rd and 4th choice players in their positions, other than Lutaro Dybala), and 1 Peruvian (Lapadula at Benevento, who is 3rd choice for Peru with 3 caps, so would be unlikely to play anyway). And other than the 3 Brazillians, the others would still be able to play their countries' other 2 matches, just not the Brazil game.And if you are in the PL, then tough luck ol' mucker, you can't go anywhere in South America, 25 countries in Africa (including South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia, and a few others), most of the Caribbean, Turkey, a chunk of SE Asia, etc even if you are vaccinated without having to quarantine.Based on that, not sure how much backing we will have from the other major clubs in Europe if their players don't have to worry about quarantine for the majority, as long as they are vaccinated.