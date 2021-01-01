« previous next »
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 11:48:09 am
Further on this from Neil Jones;

https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1429755384118530054?s=20

Only applies for players who will have to go to red list countries and would need to quarantine on their return so the Brazilian lads will likely be pulled too.

Salah ok for the Gabon game as that's amber list but not ok for the game in Egypt.


If quarantine rule is lifted all players will be allowed to travel
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 11:54:02 am
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:48:09 am
Further on this from Neil Jones;

https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1429755384118530054?s=20

Only applies for players who will have to go to red list countries and would need to quarantine on their return so the Brazilian lads will likely be pulled too.

Salah ok for the Gabon game as that's amber list but not ok for the game in Egypt.


If quarantine rule is lifted all players will be allowed to travel

Makes sense for us to do this.

Imagine other Clubs follow.
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 11:57:48 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:54:02 am
Makes sense for us to do this.

Imagine other Clubs follow.

The players won't want to go anyway if they have to 'quarantine in a hotel for 10 days' if that's the rule. Players aren't going to accept that 3 months in a row just to play some international fixture.

I'd imagine they'll work around it, the government are supposed to be updating travel advice this week.

The international commitments are enough of a pain in the arse anyway.
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 12:13:09 pm
Looks like we've finally grown a pair with re: to internationals. About time.
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 12:13:13 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:57:48 am
The players won't want to go anyway if they have to 'quarantine in a hotel for 10 days' if that's the rule. Players aren't going to accept that 3 months in a row just to play some international fixture.

I'd imagine they'll work around it, the government are supposed to be updating travel advice this week.

The international commitments are enough of a pain in the arse anyway.

Players tend to stay silent on this stuff, in public at least. It doesn't matter how unfit a player is or how absurd an international fixture is, even the slightest hint of discontent will follow that player around for a long time.

That said, if I was a Liverpool player I'd refuse to show up for an international break, take the inevitable 2 game ban or whatever it is, then make myself available for future internationals and watch as the media/fans collectively say "we don't want you!" while trying to suppress a smirk.
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 01:34:53 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:41:55 am
Imagine Mo is against it too

Mo seems a very sensible bloke and would do nothing to jeopardise his or others' health. I assume he and Jurgen are on the same page over this.
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 01:55:40 pm
https://www.liverpoolgecko.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/salah-alisson-fabinho-liverpool-breaking-21378199

More here about us (and others) refusing to release players who'd need to quarantine.

(PS Liverpool gecko is the Echo minus the ads and clickbait crap)
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 03:15:57 pm
David Lynch@dmlynch
Further development: The European Club Association have written to national FAs insisting that players who face quarantine wont be released unless they are exempted. Egypt have confirmed this is the case with Salah - #LFC dont want to let Alisson, Firmino or Fabinho go either.
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 03:21:05 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 01:55:40 pm
(PS Liverpool gecko is the Echo minus the ads and clickbait crap)

Thanks for this tip - lifesaver!
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 03:35:35 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 03:15:57 pm
David Lynch@dmlynch
Further development: The European Club Association have written to national FAs insisting that players who face quarantine wont be released unless they are exempted. Egypt have confirmed this is the case with Salah - #LFC dont want to let Alisson, Firmino or Fabinho go either.

FIFA can fuck off. They don't pay the wages.
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 04:01:35 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:35:35 pm
FIFA can fuck off. They don't pay the wages.

The European Club Association isn't FIFA, it's also not UEFA, they're also asking the national FA's to allow players to stay at their clubs unless exemptions have been given regarding quarantine. Really not sure of the point of your post :s
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 04:55:36 pm
Tbf FIFA can always fuck off.
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 05:09:36 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:01:35 pm
The European Club Association isn't FIFA, it's also not UEFA, they're also asking the national FA's to allow players to stay at their clubs unless exemptions have been given regarding quarantine. Really not sure of the point of your post :s
FIFA have enabled this by scrapping the exemption that allowed us to stop Brazil from calling our players earlier this year. They have also allowed extra dates in the diary without agreement with clubs or other competitions.

Therefore they can fuck off  ;D

At least all of the clubs are united in this, Brazil changed their plans quickly when they found they had no players and it'll happen again.

Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 05:20:17 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:01:35 pm
The European Club Association isn't FIFA, it's also not UEFA, they're also asking the national FA's to allow players to stay at their clubs unless exemptions have been given regarding quarantine. Really not sure of the point of your post :s

The order to release players came from FIFA recently.
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 05:22:32 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:20:17 pm
The order to release players came from FIFA recently.

Of course it does its their competitions that are being played during those dates.
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 06:11:02 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:22:32 pm
Of course it does its their competitions that are being played during those dates.

And like I said they're our players, we pay their wages. Fuck FIFA and fuck their winter World Cup in Qatar (which these qualifiers are for).
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 06:37:55 pm
This is where FIFA should be taking a lead and actual govern for once. How can you just add extra dates then let the rest deal with it? They should've pushed federations to speed up the qualifying process rather than leave it so late (E.G. Nations Leagues and friendlies could've been shortened).

In the end, we're in a pandemic and it's the games FIFA want played that are the ones that cause unnecessary travel and risk spreading the disease to unvaccinated countries. They should take a bit more responsibility.
Re: International Watch
Yesterday at 08:41:35 pm
There is two common sense decisions either players can play in their home countries and as long as they test negative they dont have to quarantine.

The other solution is to play the games in Europe somewhere where most of their players play their club football my reason for this one is it makes most sense and I believe all games in South America and Africa are behind closed doors.

Anything other than the above then we have another asterisk season on our hands its simply not acceptable to pretty much tell us we have to play Sept-Nov with limited use of Alisson Fabinho Firmino.
Re: International Watch
Today at 12:49:23 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 06:37:55 pm
This is where FIFA should be taking a lead and actual govern for once. How can you just add extra dates then let the rest deal with it? They should've pushed federations to speed up the qualifying process rather than leave it so late (E.G. Nations Leagues and friendlies could've been shortened).

In the end, we're in a pandemic and it's the games FIFA want played that are the ones that cause unnecessary travel and risk spreading the disease to unvaccinated countries. They should take a bit more responsibility.

They haven't added extra dates - they have instead allowed COMNEBOL to change a 2 week, 2 game period into a 2 week, 3 game period (same amount of games that would have been present at any international tournament).  The issue is the UK Government being utter, utter fuckwits (as usual), enforcing the Red List countries argument to people like professional sportsman who due to their job, aren;t likely to just be mingling with the general public (and equally, should have had both their jabs) - is there really any risk to the UK population AT LARGE for allowing Allison, say, to fly to Brazil, isolate with the rest of his teammates (largely coming from other European countries), play 3 games, only which 2 are actually in Brazil, and then fly back to rejoin our (relatively) bubbled squad?  If not, then the UKs government's insistence around the enforcing of the 10 day quarantine period for this set of fixtures, is dumb and far more at fault then COMNEBOLs & FIFAs realisation that adding the extra game into the game week would actually be BETTER for European clubs than adding another 2 week interval later in the year to account for the missing qualification games. 

Would it be annoying to have our 3 Brazillians play on Thursday, instead of Tues/Weds (which would normally happen on a 2 game period) - yep hinder one match by having them have one fewer day or rest, but would you be more annnoyed if sometime in Feb we'd have another 2 week fixture freeze to allow for QC Qualifiers to catch up, and therefore increase our fiixture congestion at that point just after AFCON?

How else are you going to run a qualification tournament for a world cup that is happening next year?  Apart from postponing the Qatar WC by a year (meainng we'd have the 2022/23 even worse in terms of interruptions given the Euros in 2024, and AFCON in 2023, tthere needs to be qualifying matches, and doing it this way actually impacts the clubs less by minimising the number of interruptions.
Re: International Watch
Today at 12:54:12 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:49:23 am
They haven't added extra dates - they have instead allowed COMNEBOL to change a 2 week, 2 game period into a 2 week, 3 game period (same amount of games that would have been present at any international tournament).  The issue is the UK Government being utter, utter fuckwits (as usual), enforcing the Red List countries argument to people like professional sportsman who due to their job, aren;t likely to just be mingling with the general public (and equally, should have had both their jabs) - is there really any risk to the UK population AT LARGE for allowing Allison, say, to fly to Brazil, isolate with the rest of his teammates (largely coming from other European countries), play 3 games, only which 2 are actually in Brazil, and then fly back to rejoin our (relatively) bubbled squad?  If not, then the UKs government's insistence around the enforcing of the 10 day quarantine period for this set of fixtures, is dumb and far more at fault then COMNEBOLs & FIFAs realisation that adding the extra game into the game week would actually be BETTER for European clubs than adding another 2 week interval later in the year to account for the missing qualification games. 

Would it be annoying to have our 3 Brazillians play on Thursday, instead of Tues/Weds (which would normally happen on a 2 game period) - yep hinder one match by having them have one fewer day or rest, but would you be more annnoyed if sometime in Feb we'd have another 2 week fixture freeze to allow for QC Qualifiers to catch up, and therefore increase our fiixture congestion at that point just after AFCON?

How else are you going to run a qualification tournament for a world cup that is happening next year?  Apart from postponing the Qatar WC by a year (meainng we'd have the 2022/23 even worse in terms of interruptions given the Euros in 2024, and AFCON in 2023, tthere needs to be qualifying matches, and doing it this way actually impacts the clubs less by minimising the number of interruptions.

The issue is not the UK Gov,they've been far too lax.
Re: International Watch
Today at 01:10:24 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 06:37:55 pm
This is where FIFA should be taking a lead and actual govern for once. How can you just add extra dates then let the rest deal with it? They should've pushed federations to speed up the qualifying process rather than leave it so late (E.G. Nations Leagues and friendlies could've been shortened).

In the end, we're in a pandemic and it's the games FIFA want played that are the ones that cause unnecessary travel and risk spreading the disease to unvaccinated countries. They should take a bit more responsibility.

You know Brazil haven't played a friendly since November 2019 (before COVID), and have ZERO on the calendar until the end of the season right (every single fixture is needed for WC qualifying)?   Unless you mean by speeding up "fundamentally, and unfairly, changing how the qualifying works just for the benefit of the European clubs" to change the competition from a 1 group, round robin (which they have used since 1998 when the number of spots were increased at the WC so they had to change) to a completely different structure as a one-off.
Re: International Watch
Today at 01:21:52 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:54:12 am
The issue is not the UK Gov,they've been far too lax.

It's 100% the fault of the UK government's stubborness to allow professional athletes, in bubbles, to have slightly special privileges with regards to not having to quarantine, along with mixed messaging and changing of statuses every 5 mins.

The WC Qualifiers still need to happen, IF you accept the need for a WC in 2022 (as oppose to complete cancellation - moving it back a year would be worse for all European clubs), so then what happens?  Allow some countries to have an unfair advantage due to the way the UK Government sees their general COVID problem by allowing some players (essentially the UK Government's position) to go and play, but not others, without a quarantine? 

Looking at the likes of Spain, they are starting to open up borders to anyone, from anywhere, that is fully vaccinated - without any quarantine.  Yet the English govt, who have implemented a far better, more comprehensive (so far) vaccination program than Spain, is refusing to let c.5 footballers, all of whom are currently in small <100 player+coaches bubbles, who have mandatory daily/weekly tests, even with vaccinations, to go and join a <40 player+coaches bubble for a few days to play football against another similar side, before coming back (and having to do a 10 day mandatory quarantine)
