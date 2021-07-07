Assume Fromola meant the Copa America, but I get it- Alisson had played basically every minute that season, hadn't he? The only two games I think he missed were in the League cup and FA Cup, we played Mignolet in both and went out in the first round IIRC. He'd played all the Brazil games of course, and presumably had played practically every Roma match the season before.I think Henderson's condition will be interesting given he hasn't played for us since February, and his England minutes have been limited. Fabinho and Firmino don't seem to have played an excessive number of minutes and didn't end our season with any problems, so imagine they'll get some minutes in the legs in pre season