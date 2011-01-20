Talking about Olympic participation, I can always remember the sad story of Rigobert Song.



He had signed for us in Jan99 and had a decent season. Despite not being in the team the following season, Houllier refused to let him go to the Sydney Olympics in 2000, where he was to Captain his country, Cameroon. He was/is an absolute legend in Cameroon, with 137 appearances, playing in 5 World Cups, and winning the African Cup of Nations with them twice.



They went on to win it, beating a Brazil team (complete with Ronaldinho) and then Spain (complete with Puyol, Raul, Xavi ) in the Final.



So poor Rigobert missed out on Olympic Gold. It may not be the pinnacle of your football career for some players or nations, but for others, such as Cameroon or perhaps Song, it was a massive opportunity that he missed out on.



Song last played for us in 23/09/00 at home v Sunderland, before joining West Ham in November 2000. He recovered from a stroke in 2016. Something tells me that his family still live in Liverpool?



I'd rather Salah didn't go to the Olympics, particularly this year with covid etc, and I don't care for international football myself, but that's not to say that it doesn't mean anything to others. It's probably his only opportunity to win an Olympic medal for his country. Having said all that, maybe Mo is not keen on going anyway, I know he has had issues with the Egyptian FA at times, but I wouldn't like to upset him either.

