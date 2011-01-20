« previous next »
We'd have to transfer Estonia and Belarus to the Premier League.
I'm sure one of them could easily masquerade as the blueshite.
I'm sure one of them could easily masquerade as the blueshite.

 :D
"Blackstone was targeted by Internet terrorists," Hicks said. "It absolutely had an impact on them."

Updated this thread with a list of players who are representing their countries in upcoming tournaments

Euro 2020 u21 - 31 May - 6 Jun
Ibrahima Konaté - France eliminated 31 May

Euro 2020 11 Jun - 11 Jul
Andy Robertson - Scotland
Neco Williams - Wales
Thiago - Spain
Diogo Jota - Portugal
Jordan Henderson - England
Trent Alexander-Arnold - England?
Xherdan Shaqiri - Switzerland

Copa America 13 Jun - 10 Jul
Alisson - Brazil
Fabinho - Brazil
Roberto Firmino - Brazil

Tokyo Olympics 23 Jul - 8 Aug
Mohamed Salah - Egypt?
Takumi Minamino - Japan?
Ibrahima Konaté- France?

Africa Cup of Nations 9 Jan 2022 - 6 Feb 2022
Naby Keita - Guinea
Mohamed Salah - Egypt
Sadio Mane - Senegal

Have I missed anyone?

Harry Wilson - Wales
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

When are squads announced for the Olympics?

Could really do without Mo playing in that.
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 09:38:59 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on June  1, 2021, 09:45:13 am
Updated this thread with a list of players who are representing their countries in upcoming tournaments

Euro 2020 u21 - 31 May - 6 Jun
Ibrahima Konaté - 🇫🇷 eliminated 31 May

Euro 2020 11 Jun - 11 Jul
Andy Robertson - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿
Neco Williams - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Harry Wilson - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Thiago - 🇪🇸
Diogo Jota - 🇵🇹
Jordan Henderson - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Xherdan Shaqiri - 🇨🇭

Copa America 13 Jun - 10 Jul
Alisson - 🇧🇷
Fabinho - 🇧🇷
Roberto Firmino - 🇧🇷

Tokyo Olympics 23 Jul - 8 Aug
Mohamed Salah - 🇪🇬?
Takumi Minamino - 🇯🇵?
Ibrahima Konaté- 🇫🇷?

Africa Cup of Nations 9 Jan 2022 - 6 Feb 2022
Naby Keita - 🇬🇳?
Mohamed Salah - 🇪🇬?
Sadio Mane - 🇸🇳?

Have I missed anyone?

Klopp has said all players will get three weeks off minimum. Those guaranteed to be back in for pre-season training on 12 July are:

GK: Karius, Kelleher
DF: van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, R.Williams, Tsimikas, van den Berg, Koumetio, Davies, Konaté
MF: Milner, Ox, Keita, Jones, Grujic, Woodburn, Clarkson
FW: Mane, Salah, Origi, Minamino, Ojo, Elliott

If any of our players at the Euros and Copa America drop out the group stage, theyll report for pre-season around the 14 July (Euros) and 19 July (Copa)

Updated

Euro 2020 u21 - 31 May - 6 Jun
Ibrahima Konaté - 🇫🇷 eliminated 31 May

Euro 2020 11 Jun - 11 Jul
Andy Robertson - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 eliminated 22 June, expected return 13 July
Neco Williams - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 through to last 16
Harry Wilson - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 through to last 16
Thiago - 🇪🇸
Diogo Jota - 🇵🇹
Jordan Henderson - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿  through to last 16
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 injured
Xherdan Shaqiri - 🇨🇭 through to last 16

Copa America 13 Jun - 10 Jul
Alisson - 🇧🇷
Fabinho - 🇧🇷
Roberto Firmino - 🇧🇷

Tokyo Olympics 23 Jul - 8 Aug
Mohamed Salah - 🇪🇬?
Takumi Minamino - 🇯🇵 not in squad
Ibrahima Konaté- 🇫🇷?

Africa Cup of Nations 9 Jan 2022 - 6 Feb 2022
Naby Keita - 🇬🇳?
Mohamed Salah - 🇪🇬?
Sadio Mane - 🇸🇳?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:38:22 am by gray19lfc »
Robbo finally gets a rest
So assuming Robbo now gets a three week break, he should only miss the first couple of days of pre season.
So assuming Robbo now gets a three week break, he should only miss the first couple of days of pre season.

Is that all he gets?
How come Taki isn't in the Olympics squad?
Is that all he gets?

Up to Klopp. He could give him a month off and he'd be ready for the first game.

The 3 week breaks are normally for the players who go right to the wire (the Brazil players in the Copa probably) and therefore are rushed back more to be ready for the first game.

How come Taki isn't in the Olympics squad?

Over-age and not clearly the star player?
Over-age and not clearly the star player?

Fair enough, I saw some reports we'd refused to let him go and wasn't sure if it was right. I read the Egyptian FA are putting pressure on Mo to ask us if he can go.
Over-age and not clearly the star player?

The 3 over age players they've taken are hardly stars. Yoshida the only one I've heard of.

Fair enough, I saw some reports we'd refused to let him go and wasn't sure if it was right. I read the Egyptian FA are putting pressure on Mo to ask us if he can go.

Olympics or Afcon then. Your choice.
Fair enough, I saw some reports we'd refused to let him go and wasn't sure if it was right. I read the Egyptian FA are putting pressure on Mo to ask us if he can go.

How much of an issue is it if Salah does go?
I've no idea about the strength of the respective squads, but they are in a group with Argentina, Spain, and Australia with only the top 2 qualifying for the quarter finals. With normal squads, I'd expect Spain and Argentina to qualify.
Group games are 22nd, 25th, and 28th July. Quarter finals 31st, Semi 3rd August, 3rd place/Final on 6th/7th August.
Egypt haven't played any international games since the league season finished, so he's still had a 2 month break between the season finishing at the Olympics starting.
Obviously there's opportunities to get injured, but then there would be opportunities to get injured during pre season friendlies too.
How much of an issue is it if Salah does go?
I've no idea about the strength of the respective squads, but they are in a group with Argentina, Spain, and Australia with only the top 2 qualifying for the quarter finals. With normal squads, I'd expect Spain and Argentina to qualify.
Group games are 22nd, 25th, and 28th July. Quarter finals 31st, Semi 3rd August, 3rd place/Final on 6th/7th August.
Egypt haven't played any international games since the league season finished, so he's still had a 2 month break between the season finishing at the Olympics starting.
Obviously there's opportunities to get injured, but then there would be opportunities to get injured during pre season friendlies too.

I was wondering if we could maybe work him out a special training programme to do as part of being at the Olympics, as a kind of compromise, but I have no idea about such things or if that's possible! I'm far more concerned about him being away for the AFCON than potentially the Olympics.
Talking about Olympic participation, I can always remember the sad story of Rigobert Song.

He had signed for us in Jan99 and had a decent season. Despite not being in the team the following season, Houllier refused to let him go to the Sydney Olympics in 2000, where he was to Captain his country, Cameroon. He was/is an absolute legend in Cameroon, with 137 appearances, playing in 5 World Cups, and winning the African Cup of Nations with them twice.

They went on to win it, beating a Brazil team (complete with Ronaldinho) and then Spain (complete with Puyol, Raul, Xavi ) in the Final.

So poor Rigobert missed out on Olympic Gold. It may not be the pinnacle of your football career for some players or nations, but for others, such as Cameroon or perhaps Song, it was a massive opportunity that he missed out on.

Song last played for us in 23/09/00 at home v Sunderland, before joining West Ham in November 2000. He recovered from a stroke in 2016. Something tells me that his family still live in Liverpool?

I'd rather Salah didn't go to the Olympics, particularly this year with covid etc, and I don't care for international football myself, but that's not to say that it doesn't mean anything to others. It's probably his only opportunity to win an Olympic medal for his country. Having said all that, maybe Mo is not keen on going anyway, I know he has had issues with the Egyptian FA at times, but I wouldn't like to upset him either.
James Pearce also tweeting that we dont intend to release Mo for the Olympics and that we dont expect any of our players to take part. I guess that means Konate wont be going either! Great news for us.
You dont become a footballer if you want to win an Olympic medal. Thats how I see it. Players should have chosen a career in athletics if thats what they want to achieve.
