Updated this thread with a list of players who are representing their countries in upcoming tournaments
Euro 2020 u21 - 31 May - 6 Jun
Ibrahima Konaté - 🇫🇷 eliminated 31 May
Euro 2020 11 Jun - 11 Jul
Andy Robertson - 🏴
Neco Williams - 🏴
Harry Wilson - 🏴
Thiago - 🇪🇸
Diogo Jota - 🇵🇹
Jordan Henderson - 🏴
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 🏴
Xherdan Shaqiri - 🇨🇭
Copa America 13 Jun - 10 Jul
Alisson - 🇧🇷
Fabinho - 🇧🇷
Roberto Firmino - 🇧🇷
Tokyo Olympics 23 Jul - 8 Aug
Mohamed Salah - 🇪🇬?
Takumi Minamino - 🇯🇵?
Ibrahima Konaté- 🇫🇷?
Africa Cup of Nations 9 Jan 2022 - 6 Feb 2022
Naby Keita - 🇬🇳?
Mohamed Salah - 🇪🇬?
Sadio Mane - 🇸🇳?
Have I missed anyone?
Klopp has said all players will get three weeks off minimum. Those guaranteed to be back in for pre-season training on 12 July are:
GK: Karius, Kelleher, Adrian
DF: van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, R.Williams, Tsimikas, van den Berg, Koumetio, Davies, Konaté
MF: Milner, Ox, Keita, Jones, Grujic, Woodburn, Clarkson
FW: Mane, Salah, Origi, Minamino, Ojo, Elliott
If any of our players at the Euros and Copa America drop out the group stage, theyll report for pre-season around the 14 July (Euros) and 19 July (Copa)