Re: International Watch
November 20, 2019, 10:25:55 am
Quote from: johnybarnes on November 20, 2019, 09:53:19 am
We'd have to transfer Estonia and Belarus to the Premier League.
I'm sure one of them could easily masquerade as the blueshite.
Re: International Watch
November 20, 2019, 12:00:43 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on November 20, 2019, 10:25:55 am
I'm sure one of them could easily masquerade as the blueshite.

 :D
Re: International Watch
June 1, 2021, 09:45:13 am
Updated this thread with a list of players who are representing their countries in upcoming tournaments

Euro 2020 u21 - 31 May - 6 Jun
Ibrahima Konaté - 🇫🇷 eliminated 31 May

Euro 2020 11 Jun - 11 Jul
Andy Robertson - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿
Neco Williams - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Harry Wilson - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Thiago - 🇪🇸
Diogo Jota - 🇵🇹
Jordan Henderson - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Xherdan Shaqiri - 🇨🇭

Copa America 13 Jun - 10 Jul
Alisson - 🇧🇷
Fabinho - 🇧🇷
Roberto Firmino - 🇧🇷

Tokyo Olympics 23 Jul - 8 Aug
Mohamed Salah - 🇪🇬?
Takumi Minamino - 🇯🇵?
Ibrahima Konaté- 🇫🇷?

Africa Cup of Nations 9 Jan 2022 - 6 Feb 2022
Naby Keita - 🇬🇳?
Mohamed Salah - 🇪🇬?
Sadio Mane - 🇸🇳?

Have I missed anyone?

Klopp has said all players will get three weeks off minimum. Those guaranteed to be back in for pre-season training on 12 July are:

GK: Karius, Kelleher, Adrian
DF: van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, R.Williams, Tsimikas, van den Berg, Koumetio, Davies, Konaté
MF: Milner, Ox, Keita, Jones, Grujic, Woodburn, Clarkson
FW: Mane, Salah, Origi, Minamino, Ojo, Elliott

If any of our players at the Euros and Copa America drop out the group stage, theyll report for pre-season around the 14 July (Euros) and 19 July (Copa)
Re: International Watch
June 1, 2021, 10:07:19 am
Quote from: gray19lfc on June  1, 2021, 09:45:13 am
Updated this thread with a list of players who are representing their countries in upcoming tournaments

Euro 2020 u21 - 31 May - 6 Jun
Ibrahima Konaté - France eliminated 31 May

Euro 2020 11 Jun - 11 Jul
Andy Robertson - Scotland
Neco Williams - Wales
Thiago - Spain
Diogo Jota - Portugal
Jordan Henderson - England
Trent Alexander-Arnold - England?
Xherdan Shaqiri - Switzerland

Copa America 13 Jun - 10 Jul
Alisson - Brazil
Fabinho - Brazil
Roberto Firmino - Brazil

Tokyo Olympics 23 Jul - 8 Aug
Mohamed Salah - Egypt?
Takumi Minamino - Japan?
Ibrahima Konaté- France?

Africa Cup of Nations 9 Jan 2022 - 6 Feb 2022
Naby Keita - Guinea
Mohamed Salah - Egypt
Sadio Mane - Senegal

Have I missed anyone?

Harry Wilson - Wales
Re: International Watch
June 1, 2021, 10:31:36 am
When are squads announced for the Olympics?

Could really do without Mo playing in that.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #485 on: Today at 09:38:59 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on June  1, 2021, 09:45:13 am
Updated this thread with a list of players who are representing their countries in upcoming tournaments

Euro 2020 u21 - 31 May - 6 Jun
Ibrahima Konaté - 🇫🇷 eliminated 31 May

Euro 2020 11 Jun - 11 Jul
Andy Robertson - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿
Neco Williams - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Harry Wilson - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Thiago - 🇪🇸
Diogo Jota - 🇵🇹
Jordan Henderson - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Xherdan Shaqiri - 🇨🇭

Copa America 13 Jun - 10 Jul
Alisson - 🇧🇷
Fabinho - 🇧🇷
Roberto Firmino - 🇧🇷

Tokyo Olympics 23 Jul - 8 Aug
Mohamed Salah - 🇪🇬?
Takumi Minamino - 🇯🇵?
Ibrahima Konaté- 🇫🇷?

Africa Cup of Nations 9 Jan 2022 - 6 Feb 2022
Naby Keita - 🇬🇳?
Mohamed Salah - 🇪🇬?
Sadio Mane - 🇸🇳?

Have I missed anyone?

Klopp has said all players will get three weeks off minimum. Those guaranteed to be back in for pre-season training on 12 July are:

GK: Karius, Kelleher
DF: van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, R.Williams, Tsimikas, van den Berg, Koumetio, Davies, Konaté
MF: Milner, Ox, Keita, Jones, Grujic, Woodburn, Clarkson
FW: Mane, Salah, Origi, Minamino, Ojo, Elliott

If any of our players at the Euros and Copa America drop out the group stage, theyll report for pre-season around the 14 July (Euros) and 19 July (Copa)

Updated

Euro 2020 u21 - 31 May - 6 Jun
Ibrahima Konaté - 🇫🇷 eliminated 31 May

Euro 2020 11 Jun - 11 Jul
Andy Robertson - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 eliminated 22 June
Neco Williams - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 through to last 16
Harry Wilson - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 through to last 16
Thiago - 🇪🇸
Diogo Jota - 🇵🇹
Jordan Henderson - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿  through to last 16
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 injured
Xherdan Shaqiri - 🇨🇭 through to last 16

Copa America 13 Jun - 10 Jul
Alisson - 🇧🇷
Fabinho - 🇧🇷
Roberto Firmino - 🇧🇷

Tokyo Olympics 23 Jul - 8 Aug
Mohamed Salah - 🇪🇬?
Takumi Minamino - 🇯🇵 not in squad
Ibrahima Konaté- 🇫🇷?

Africa Cup of Nations 9 Jan 2022 - 6 Feb 2022
Naby Keita - 🇬🇳?
Mohamed Salah - 🇪🇬?
Sadio Mane - 🇸🇳?
Re: International Watch
Today at 09:51:06 pm
Robbo finally gets a rest
Re: International Watch
Today at 09:54:37 pm
So assuming Robbo now gets a three week break, he should only miss the first couple of days of pre season.
Re: International Watch
Today at 09:58:24 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:54:37 pm
So assuming Robbo now gets a three week break, he should only miss the first couple of days of pre season.

Is that all he gets?
Re: International Watch
Today at 10:00:49 pm
How come Taki isn't in the Olympics squad?
Re: International Watch
Today at 10:38:06 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:58:24 pm
Is that all he gets?

Up to Klopp. He could give him a month off and he'd be ready for the first game.

The 3 week breaks are normally for the players who go right to the wire (the Brazil players in the Copa probably) and therefore are rushed back more to be ready for the first game.

Re: International Watch
Today at 11:39:34 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:00:49 pm
How come Taki isn't in the Olympics squad?

Over-age and not clearly the star player?
