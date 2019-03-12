« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam  (Read 2151 times)

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......rejects own eyebrows, the vain banana-hammock-wearin' get
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,446
Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« on: March 12, 2019, 10:22:50 PM »
Maybe this is only of interest to Americans, but the details of this scandal are crazy!
----------------
Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam

Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin and a slew of chief executives are among 50 wealthy people charged in the largest college cheating scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice, federal officials said Tuesday.

Those indicted in the investigation, dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues," allegedly paid bribes of up to $6.5 million to get their children into elite colleges, including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and the University of Southern California, federal prosecutors said.

"This case is about the widening corruption of elite college admissions through the steady application of wealth combined with fraud," Andrew Lelling, the U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts, said at a news conference.

"There can be no separate college admissions system for the wealthy and, I'll add, there will not be a separate criminal justice system either," Lelling said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, a presidential candidate and a former school teacher, expressed outrage over the scandal in an interview Tuesday with ABC News.

"This is just stunning," Warren said. "To me this is just one more example of how the rich and powerful know how to take care of their own."

According to Lelling, the ringleader of the scam is William Singer, owner of a college counseling service called Key Worldwide Foundation and a company called Edge College & Career Network. Singer allegedly accepted bribes totaling $25 million from parents between 2011 and 2018 "to guarantee their children's admission to elite schools," Lelling said.

Singer of Newport Beach, California, pleaded guilty in a Boston federal court on Tuesday on charges of racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of justice, Lelling said.

Steven Masera, 69, the accountant and financial officer for the Edge College & Career Network and the Key Worldwide Foundation, was also indicted, according to court documents. Masera and Mark Riddell, a private school counselor in Bradenton, Florida, allegedly worked closely with Singer in the scam, according to the indictment.

Mikaela Sanford, 32, of Folsom, California, another employee of the Edge College & Career Network and the Key Worldwide Foundation, and David Sidoo, 59, of Vancouver, Canada, were also indicted for allegedly working closely with Singer to facilitate the scam, according to the indictment.

Singer would allegedly instruct parents to seek extended time for the children to take entrance exams or obtain medical documentation that their child had a learning disability, according to the indictment. The parents were then told to get the location of the test changed to one of two testing centers, one in Houston and another in West Hollywood, California, where test administrators Niki Williams, 44, of Houston and Igor Dvorskiy, 52, of Sherman Oaks, California, helped carry out the scam, the indictment alleges.

Riddell, 36, allegedly either took ACT and SAT tests for students whose parents had paid bribes to Singer, according to the indictment.

"Singer typically paid Riddell $10,000 for each student's test," according to the indictment.

Those charged in the probe include nine coaches at elite schools, two SAT and ACT exam administrators, one exam proctor, a college administrator and 33 parents, including Huffman and Loughlin.

Huffman's husband, actor William H. Macy, was not indicted, but according to the court document he and Huffman were caught on a recorded conversation with a corroborating witness in the case, allegedly discussing a $15,000 payment to ensure their younger daughter scored high on a college entrance exam.

Huffman was indicted on charges stemming from the $15,000 she allegedly disguised as a charitable donation so her older daughter could take part in the college entrance cheating scam, the indictment reads. But Huffman and Macy apparently decided not to go through with scheme for their younger daughter.

"The parents are a catalog of wealth and privilege," Lelling said. "They include, for example, the CEOs of private and public companies, successful securities and real estate investors, two well-known actresses, a famous fashion designer and the co-chairman of a global law firm."

Also named as defendants in the indictment are Robert Zangrillo, 52, of Miami, founder and CEO of the private investment firm Dragon Global; Bill McGlashan, 55, of Mill Valley, California, a businessman and international private equity investor; Gordon Caplan, a New York attorney; and Gregory Abbott, 68, founder and chairman of International Dispensing Corp., a New York food and beverage packaging company, and his wife, Marcia Abbott, 59.

Fake athletic credentials
Lelling said in many of the cases, Singer allegedly bribed the coaches, who "agreed to pretend that certain applicants were recruited competitive athletes when, in fact, the applicants were not."

The coaches allegedly "knew the students' athletic credentials had been fabricated," according to Lelling.

He said Singer allegedly worked with the parents to "fabricate profiles for their kids, including fake athletic credential and honors, or fake participation in elite club teams."

Singer, 58, allegedly even had parents stage photos or Photoshopped pictures of their children participating in sports.

In one case highlighted by federal prosecutors, the former head womens soccer coach at Yale University, Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, 51, was paid $400,000 to accept a student even though the applicant did not play soccer. The parents of that student had paid Singer $1.2 million.

Other elite schools named in the scam were the University of Texas, UCLA and Wake Forest.

Joe Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Field Office, said 300 special agents fanned out across the country early Tuesday and arrested 38 people. He said seven other suspects were working to surrender to authorities and one is being actively pursued.

Huffman was arrested at her home in Los Angeles, while Loughlin, who is in Canada, has yet to be taken into custody, sources told ABC News.

School officials react
USC President Wanda M. Austin addressed the scandal in a letter to the university community.

"The federal government has alleged that USC is a victim in a scheme perpetrated against the university by a long-time Athletics Department employee, one current coach and three former coaching staff, who were allegedly involved in a college admissions scheme and have been charged by the government on multiple charges," Austin wrote.

Austin vowed to take "appropriate employment action" against school employees involved in the scam and will review admissions decisions. On Tuesday afternoon, USC officials announced that Jovan Vanvic, 57, the university's water polo coach, and Donna Heinel, 57, USC's senior associate athletic director, were terminated from their job.

"It is immensely disappointing that individuals would abuse their position at the university in this way," Austin said in the letter. "We will continue to cooperate fully with all law enforcement regulatory investigations."

Wake Forest officials also released a statement saying the North Carolina school's head volleyball coach, William Ferguson, 48, was one of the defendants indicted.

"The university has retained outside legal counsel to look into this matter," school officials said. "Wake Forest has placed Ferguson on administrative leave."

The nationwide scheme was prosecuted in Boston partly because it was uncovered by FBI agents working on an unrelated case, officials said. Fake test scores were submitted to Boston College, Boston University and Northeastern University, officials said, but none of those schools were named in the indictment.

In most cases the students did not know their admission was contingent on a bribe, officials said.

According to the charging papers, Huffman "made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 ... to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter."

Bribes disguised as charitable contributions
"Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so," the documents allege.

Federal agents secretly recorded telephone calls with Huffman and a cooperating witness, according to the court papers.

The documents say Loughlin -- best known for her role as Aunt Becky on the ABC sitcom "Full House" -- and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, "agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team -- despite the fact that they did not participate in crew -- thereby facilitating their admission to USC."

Federal agents obtained emails from Loughlin implicating her in the scam, according to the documents.

Federal authorities ultimately had three cooperating witnesses to help them build their case.

"Today's arrests should be a warning to others: You can't pay to play, you can't cheat to get ahead because you will get caught," Bonavolonta said.

Others charged in the case are:
John Vandemoer, 41, the head sailing coach at Stanford University
Gordon Ernst, 52, former head coach of men and women's tennis at Georgetown University
Ali Khoroshahin, 49, the former head coach of women's soccer at USC
Laura Janke, 36, former assistant coach of women's soccer at USC
Jorge Salcedo, 46, the former head coach of men's soccer at UCLA
Michael Center, 54, the had coach of men's tennis at the University of Texas at Austin
Martin Fox, 62, president of a private tennis academy in Houston
Gamal Abdelaziz, 62, of Las Vegas
Diane Blake, 55, and Todd Blake, 53, of San Francisco
Jane Buckingham, 50, of Beverly Hills
I-Hin "Joey" Chen, 64, of Newport Beach
Amy Colburn, 59, and Gregory Colburn, 61, of Palo Alto, California
Robert Flaxman, 62, of Laguna Beach; California
Elizabeth Henriquez, 56, and Manuel Henriquez, 55, of Atherton, California
Douglas Hodges, 61, of Laguna Beach, California
Agustin Huneeus Jr., 53, of San Francisco
Bruce Isackson, 61, and Davina Isackson, 55, of Hillsborough, California
Michelle Janavs, 48, of Newport Coast, California
Elisabeth Kimmel, 54, of Las Vegas
Marjorie Klapper, 50, of Menlow Park, California
Toby MacFarlane; 56; of Del Mar, California
Devin Sloane, 53, of Los Angeles
John Wilson, 59, of Hyannis Port, Massachusetts
Homayoun Zadeh, 57, of Calabasas, California
Marci Palatella, 63, of Healdburg, California
Peter Jan Sartorio, 53, of Menlo Park, California
Stephen Semprevivo, 53, of Los Angeles.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/hollywood-actors-ceos-charged-nationwide-college-admissions-cheating/story?id=61627873
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......rejects own eyebrows, the vain banana-hammock-wearin' get
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,446
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #1 on: March 12, 2019, 10:33:45 PM »
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,480
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #2 on: March 12, 2019, 11:01:01 PM »
I cannot stand those Hollywood twats. Think theyre the center of the universe. They live in their own little world with assistants (personal servants), nannies and coaches. Idolized by mindless morons who believe the crap that they spout and sell. I dont know why Im so annoyed by those people. Maybe its the shallowness. Addicted? Pay for a rehab, get praised in the media and go back to coke two months later. Kids? Let them be raised by paid nannies and get praised by the media for being able to work AND raise a child. School? Bribe them into college..the list goes on.
Logged

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,067
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #3 on: March 12, 2019, 11:07:56 PM »
Isnt this what kushners dad did to get him into Harvard?
Logged

Offline Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,223
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #4 on: March 12, 2019, 11:57:45 PM »
President Trump went to Wharton. And he's a stable genius. Nothing to see here.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Offline Col

  • Shaves his tongue and shares makeup tips. May be a little camp.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,287
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #5 on: March 13, 2019, 12:12:27 AM »
This is going to blow up massively over here. Rudy jumped ship from Yale at the end of the season, and by default his assistants left too. They were not involved and have since accepted jobs together at another D1 school. It reads like he took a $400k bribe, then got stung taking another one, so he flipped and is now the main witness in the case. The whole country will be talking about this over the next few weeks. The fact that a family was prepared to spend $1.2m just to get their kid into Yale is absurd.
Logged
I don't have to sell my soul... he's already in me.

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,067
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #6 on: March 13, 2019, 12:32:07 AM »
Quote from: Col on March 13, 2019, 12:12:27 AM
This is going to blow up massively over here. Rudy jumped ship from Yale at the end of the season, and by default his assistants left too. They were not involved and have since accepted jobs together at another D1 school. It reads like he took a $400k bribe, then got stung taking another one, so he flipped and is now the main witness in the case. The whole country will be talking about this over the next few weeks. The fact that a family was prepared to spend $1.2m just to get their kid into Yale is absurd.
not like they can take it to the afterlife
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,281
  • Dutch Class
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #7 on: March 13, 2019, 12:33:49 AM »
This story is ridiculous. Pandora's box is open now and I'm sure it will snowball. Exactly the type of scheme Jerry Lundegaard would get himself involved in.
Logged

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,691
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #8 on: March 13, 2019, 01:56:13 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 13, 2019, 12:33:49 AM
This story is ridiculous. Pandora's box is open now and I'm sure it will snowball. Exactly the type of scheme Jerry Lundegaard would get himself involved in.

Wait, so Lori Loughlin ends up in the wood chippy?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......rejects own eyebrows, the vain banana-hammock-wearin' get
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,446
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #9 on: March 13, 2019, 02:14:43 AM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on March 12, 2019, 11:07:56 PM
Isnt this what kushners dad did to get him into Harvard?
Jared Kushner Shows Theres a Shady-Yet-Legal Way to Get Rich Kids Into College
By Adam K. Raymond



Todays news of a massive college admissions scam that has ensnared at least 40 people, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, has a lot of people asking the same question: Why didnt these rich parents just make a fat donation to the schools to get their kids admitted?

Its an age-old tradition that has resulted in many underperforming and undeserving rich kids winning admission to universities they couldnt have gotten into on their own. And one beneficiary is currently working in the White House.

As Daniel Golden reported in his 2006 book, Jared Kushner  son-in-law of Donald Trump, husband of Ivanka Trump, and son of Charles Kushner  was accepted into Harvard shortly after his father pledged $2.5 million to the school. Writing for ProPublica in 2016, Golden noted that Kushners high-school teachers didnt think he was Harvard material:

There was no way anybody in the administrative office of the school thought he would on the merits get into Harvard, a former official at The Frisch School in Paramus, New Jersey, told me. His GPA did not warrant it, his SAT scores did not warrant it. We thought for sure, there was no way this was going to happen. Then, lo and behold, Jared was accepted. It was a little bit disappointing because there were at the time other kids we thought should really get in on the merits, and they did not.
Golden goes on to detail how he uncovered a scheme in which the rich buy their under-achieving childrens way into elite universities with massive, tax-deductible donations. He started with a list of the more than 400 members of Harvards Committee on University Resources, a group of wealthy donors who were regularly treated like royalty in Cambridge. After poring over records to determine if the children of these donors had eventually gone to Harvard, Golden found that of the 400-plus tycoons on Harvards list  which included people who were childless or too young to have college-age offspring  more than half had sent at least one child to the university.

And unlike the scheme that came to light today, it was all legal.
http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/03/jared-kusher-college-admissions-story-shady-but-legal.html?utm_source=tw&utm_medium=s1&utm_campaign=nym
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,924
  • Truthiness
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #10 on: March 13, 2019, 09:15:25 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 13, 2019, 12:33:49 AM
This story is ridiculous. Pandora's box is open now and I'm sure it will snowball. Exactly the type of scheme Jerry Lundegaard would get himself involved in.
The heck do ya mean?


Bob Vulfov  @bobvulfov

ADMISSIONS OFFICE: ur child was not accepted to our college
FELICITY HUFFMAN: then i will have to do a crime
ADMISSIONS OFFICE: u can just donate some money & we'll let em in
FELICITY HUFFMAN: a crime i shall do
ADMISSIONS OFFICE: just make a donation
FELICITY HUFFMAN: crime time
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #11 on: March 13, 2019, 09:22:58 AM »
Quote from: soxfan on March 13, 2019, 02:14:43 AM

The fuck is the "Hasty Pudding Club"?
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 PM
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,281
  • Dutch Class
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #12 on: March 13, 2019, 10:11:42 AM »
Quote from: CornerFlag on March 13, 2019, 09:22:58 AM
The fuck is the "Hasty Pudding Club"?

It's a famous social club at Harvard
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,574
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #13 on: March 13, 2019, 11:07:10 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on March 13, 2019, 09:15:25 AM
The heck do ya mean?


Bob Vulfov  @bobvulfov

ADMISSIONS OFFICE: ur child was not accepted to our college
FELICITY HUFFMAN: then i will have to do a crime
ADMISSIONS OFFICE: u can just donate some money & we'll let em in
FELICITY HUFFMAN: a crime i shall do
ADMISSIONS OFFICE: just make a donation
FELICITY HUFFMAN: crime time

That's the bizarre thing about this. There are so many legal ways to bribe your kids into a good university or school. There are books out there describing how rich people get there kids to elite universities using donations and whatever. Why would you do something illegal, if you can do the same thing in a legal way?
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,460
  • Never Forget
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #14 on: March 14, 2019, 03:05:58 AM »
Apparently the one from Fuller House paid to get her kid into USC. To my mind a pretty average university. Why not just legitimately pay for an off brand private school
Logged

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,067
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #15 on: March 14, 2019, 07:15:09 AM »
Quote from: AndyInVA on March 14, 2019, 03:05:58 AM
Apparently the one from Fuller House paid to get her kid into USC. To my mind a pretty average university. Why not just legitimately pay for an off brand private school
its got a great rep for acting doesnt it?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,172
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #16 on: March 14, 2019, 08:32:37 AM »
Quote from: CornerFlag on March 13, 2019, 09:22:58 AM
The fuck is the "Hasty Pudding Club"?

They orally fuck spotted dick rather than pigs head's, unlike our entitled Bullingdon twats?
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #17 on: March 14, 2019, 08:58:25 AM »
Shock horror that someone found a back door to get their rich and privileged kids into quality universities.

One's tax deductible and the others not.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,228
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #18 on: March 14, 2019, 11:26:15 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 14, 2019, 08:32:37 AM
They orally fuck spotted dick rather than pigs head's, unlike our entitled Bullingdon twats?

Quote
These include weekly "Members' Nights", dinner and cocktail parties, as well as its elaborate theme parties, such as "Leather and Lace".

Gimps.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #19 on: March 14, 2019, 05:15:40 PM »
Quote from: stoa on March 13, 2019, 11:07:10 AM
That's the bizarre thing about this. There are so many legal ways to bribe your kids into a good university or school. There are books out there describing how rich people get there kids to elite universities using donations and whatever. Why would you do something illegal, if you can do the same thing in a legal way?

To be cheap. Why pay $2.5 million to get your kid in, when you can pay $500K to get both kids in.
Logged

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,067
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #20 on: March 14, 2019, 07:49:50 PM »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on March 14, 2019, 05:15:40 PM
To be cheap. Why pay $2.5 million to get your kid in, when you can pay $500K to get both kids in.
and it gives them the opportunity to tell their mates their kid earned their place when they could have just written a massive cheque
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,281
  • Dutch Class
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #21 on: March 15, 2019, 12:36:33 AM »
Christopher Mims @mims
The college admissions scam tipster was a Yale dad who did it in exchange for leniency after being convicted in a pump and dump scheme

:lmao
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,090
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #22 on: March 18, 2019, 08:24:03 AM »
One of the other things to come out of this is how many kids in priveledged neighbourhoods are assessed as disabled so that they can get extra time while writing the exam.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,281
  • Dutch Class
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #23 on: March 18, 2019, 10:15:48 AM »
Quote from: Giono on March 18, 2019, 08:24:03 AM
One of the other things to come out of this is how many kids in priveledged neighbourhoods are assessed as disabled so that they can get extra time while writing the exam.

I've got relatives that work in the child psych sector. The above doesn't surprise them. Wealthy parents will often take their kids from one child psychologist to another until they seemingly get the diagnosis they want. They can afford to "shop" for diagnoses, while the kids who actually need these services may not have access due to money and/or end up further back of the queue
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,148
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #24 on: March 18, 2019, 11:45:59 AM »
Pish tush and a couple of tuts.

Colonials getting all het up about rich peoples elitism

Over here we are much more circumspect.

One only pays enormous fees (tax deductible) to ones private school (which has charitable status for the purposes of tax ) for the simple reason entrance to Oxbridge is ultimately by interview.
And the interview is of course not influenced in any way by the school one goes to. Of course, many of the people doing the interviews went to the very same school, and still have contacts with the school.
The questions are also, quite correctly, geared towards admitting the right type of student, and of course the school will have prepared the student in advance in exactly how to answer the questions one is likely to be asked

And after all that, if one doesnt get into Oxford, one gets Pater to give the Master of College a call and its sorted out as a personal favour.
Sometimes one has to make a charitable donation (tax deductible of course) to the roof fund, but nothing as vulgar as actually bribing the lecturers. After all, in this country the elite look after the elite in order to perpetuate their control of the country.

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #25 on: March 18, 2019, 04:18:41 PM »
They only wanted their children to have the same opportunities as the current POTUS.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,067
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #26 on: March 19, 2019, 07:53:05 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 18, 2019, 10:15:48 AM
I've got relatives that work in the child psych sector. The above doesn't surprise them. Wealthy parents will often take their kids from one child psychologist to another until they seemingly get the diagnosis they want. They can afford to "shop" for diagnoses, while the kids who actually need these services may not have access due to money and/or end up further back of the queue
to be fair things like that arent that uncommon, a lot of people now convince themselves they have something they have read on webmd and think their doctor is basically a glorified pill dispenser who does what they tell them
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,281
  • Dutch Class
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #27 on: April 5, 2019, 11:20:28 AM »
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,815
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:30:59 AM »

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April  5, 2019, 11:20:28 AM
An interesting story re: this scandal. The sale of a coach's house
https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/2019/04/04/bought-fencing-coach-house-then-his-son-got-into-harvard/EIWVMIxUFQ1XweY1xfB1GK/story.html

Maryland CEO paid former fencing coach $1.5 million in bribes to get his sons accepted to Harvard, feds say

Jie "Jack" Zhao, 61, and Peter Brand, 67, were arrested Monday and charged with conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery for the alleged agreement, the US Attorney's Office in the District of Massachusetts said.

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2020/11/16/us/college-admissions-scam-harvard/index.html
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hollywood actresses, university coaches in $25 million admissions cheating scam
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:22:58 AM »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 12:30:59 AM
Maryland CEO paid former fencing coach $1.5 million in bribes to get his sons accepted to Harvard, feds say

Jie "Jack" Zhao, 61, and Peter Brand, 67, were arrested Monday and charged with conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery for the alleged agreement, the US Attorney's Office in the District of Massachusetts said.

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2020/11/16/us/college-admissions-scam-harvard/index.html

Pity Trump's father is dead. I'm pretty sure they could have done the same with him.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 