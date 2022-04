Rijkaard?



They played an aggressive 3-4-3 with a diamond midfield:







They changed shape according to the phase of play, so in the final defensive phase it looked like a 4-4-1-1, with Rijkaard dropping into the backline and the two wingers dropping off into the channels.



Their shape was not as mobile as the Total Voetbal teams, as there was very little interchange of positions across the field, but because of this, they were able to move the ball rapidly with one-touch football, as everyone knew where everyone else was.



Wonderful team from a great coach. If there was no Van Gaal, there would be no Pep. Cruyff may have set the Barca playing philosophy, but Van Gaal showed them all how to train and coach.



Rijkaard isn't in my memories of that team. Not sure why - I'm thinking most of my memories of that Ajax team are when he was at Milan? Or because he was dirty spitting bastard? Can't remember.Again, my memory can't be trusted, but Bogarde was always in my fave Ajax teams and it would be F De Boer who moved between CB and midfield.Just looked it up and seen Rijkaard played the 95 final. I'm a bit surprised.Although I would say you've chosen an Ajax 90s team without Seedorf. The shame